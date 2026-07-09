I Took Our Honda Passport TrailSport Off-Roading. It's Better Than I Expected

At the trailhead, I put the Passport in Sand mode, since that matched the surface. It was a cakewalk. The Passport rarely struggled for traction, and there's enough room on the trail to allow occasional opposing traffic to pass. It was bumpy, of course, and if the Passport had a built-in air pump I probably would've lowered the pressures in the tires to smooth things out. (Note to Honda, you should add one to your available accessories.) The General all-terrain tires have tread blocks on the sidewalls, which proved handy when the Passport dipped one side into one of the many small trenches formed by countless off-road enthusiasts. To make things a little easier on myself, I put the transmission in Sport and clicked the left paddle to keep it in second gear, providing a bit more controllability and engine braking.

So far, so good.

Main Divide difficulties

About two-thirds of the way to the peak, there's an intersection of sorts where three truck trails converge. That's where I turned onto Main Divide Road, which leads to the peak. Since it's more challenging, I switched to Trail mode, which activates a couple of extra features. First, it turns on TrailWatch, a 360-degree camera system that lets you see the immediate surroundings using the four cameras mounted on the Passport. TrailWatch also superimposes the path the front tires will take, which is exceptionally useful for placing the front tires to avoid steeper falloffs or sharp rocks. The front camera also helps you see over rises when your eyeballs are pointed at the sky. When you lift one wheel off the ground — inevitable given the independent suspension and so-so ride height — Trail mode also sends 100% of engine torque to the wheel on the ground, ensuring that you can actually move instead of just spin a wheel in the air.