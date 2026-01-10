The good

The trip up was the first hurdle, not because of the torrential rains LA was facing at the time but because of how much stuff we had to load into the Passport. Two snowboards, a set of skis, another full ski bag, helmets and snow boots for three, three suitcases, three backpacks, a duffel bag, an air mattress, eight full grocery bags of food, and four cases of water is a lot of junk to pack for one trip. But with the left and middle seats of the second row folded down, the Passport was able to handle all of it with room to spare. We've given the Passport high marks for interior storage before, but I was surprised by just how much actually fits inside.

When it's below freezing out, you really want your car to feel like something of a cocoon — a way to escape the elements. Luckily, the Passport served as exactly that. In addition to being spacious, all three of our tan leather seats were heated (front and rear). Plus, the climate system was able to heat up the cabin and defrost the windshield relatively quickly, even after a few very cold starts.

Another huge help was the surround-view camera system. Being able to see what's directly in front of me or to my sides made a major difference in how confident I was in placing the car on snowy streets or while parking. It also helped when I had to move the car a few feet while the windshield was caked over in snow.