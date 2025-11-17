Tested: 2026 Honda Passport RTL Is More Impressive Than the TrailSport

We're very familiar with the fully loaded Honda Passport TrailSport Elite. It won a comparison test against the Toyota 4Runner and Jeep Grand Cherokee and fared well in an off-road test. Most recently, we added a TrailSport Elite to our One-Year Road Test fleet to live with and review over the course of 20,000 miles.

But the TrailSport isn't the only Passport you can buy. For roughly $8,000 less than our Elite, Honda sells the Passport RTL. And after sampling one at our test track, we think the RTL is so good that we're kind of wishing we'd skipped the TrailSport altogether. Here's why you might want to as well.