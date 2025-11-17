- The RTL is the entry-level version of the Honda Passport SUV, and it's a total winner.
- For most buyers, we think the RTL offers pretty much everything you'd need.
- How's it drive compared to the Passport TrailSport Elite? We prefer the RTL, hands down.
Tested: 2026 Honda Passport RTL Is More Impressive Than the TrailSport
Entry-level is the way to go
We're very familiar with the fully loaded Honda Passport TrailSport Elite. It won a comparison test against the Toyota 4Runner and Jeep Grand Cherokee and fared well in an off-road test. Most recently, we added a TrailSport Elite to our One-Year Road Test fleet to live with and review over the course of 20,000 miles.
But the TrailSport isn't the only Passport you can buy. For roughly $8,000 less than our Elite, Honda sells the Passport RTL. And after sampling one at our test track, we think the RTL is so good that we're kind of wishing we'd skipped the TrailSport altogether. Here's why you might want to as well.
In terms of standard equipment, Honda didn't skimp on the important stuff and the Passport RTL is better for it. The RTL comes with the same large touchscreen as the TrailSport, along with heated front seats, a wireless charging pad and a power tailgate. It also offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with Google Built-In services.
Honda also did a great job with the RTL's cabin. The seats are outstanding, offering plenty of support and a convincing imitation of genuine leather. There are cupholders everywhere you want them and a few bonus ones in the doors that can handle big water bottles. And the large cargo area has an underfloor storage bin with hard plastic. This is great for muddy shoes or anything that gets dirty after a long day.
The Passport uses the same engine across every trim level: Honda's tried-and-true 3.5-liter V6, making 285 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. At the Edmunds test track, the RTL actually beat the TrailSport Elite when accelerating to 60 mph by half a second. The RTL exhibited more grip around our 200-foot skidpad, too, thanks to its all-season tires. (All-terrain tires like the ones on the TrailSport have less on-road traction.)
2026 Honda Passport
RTL
TrailSport Elite
|Engine
|3.5-liter V6
|3.5-liter V6
|Power
|285 hp
|285 hp
|Torque
|262 lb-ft
|262 lb-ft
|Transmission
|nine-speed automatic
|nine-speed automatic
|Driveline
|all-wheel drive
|all-wheel drive
|Weight
|4,486 pounds
|4,780 pounds
|0-30 mph
|2.9 seconds
|3.1 seconds
|0-45 mph
|4.9 seconds
|5.2 seconds
|0-60 mph
|7.4 seconds
|7.9 seconds
|0-75 mph
|11.0 seconds
|11.6 seconds
|Quarter mile
|15.6 seconds @ 88.9 mph
|15.9 seconds @ 86.8 mph
|Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)
|128 feet
|128 feet
|60-0 mph braking
|0.87 g
|0.82 g
The driving experience between the two Passports is borderline identical. If anything, the RTL and its all-season tires are a bit quieter than the TrailSport Elite with its all-terrains. The RTL's ride quality on the street is also better than its more expensive sibling without the off-road-tuned suspension. One other added bonus: The RTL ekes out slightly better fuel economy across the board, netting 21 mpg combined.
What's bad about the RTL? Well, the sound system is horrible — it's a nine-speaker setup that doesn't have the range or clarity we'd like. The 12-speaker Bose system in the TrailSport Elite sounds much, much better. We also appreciate the multi-camera view that is exclusive to the higher trim levels; the RTL comes with a basic backup camera and that's it. Of course, the TrailSport Elite's ventilated front seats and heated steering wheel would also be nice to have in the RTL, but those are not must-haves.
Naturally, the Passport TrailSport has some important hardware for off-roading, such as underbody skidplates and the aforementioned all-terrain tires. If your lifestyle includes taking your SUV on trails regularly, then the TrailSport might make the most sense. But for those who just want a great everyday SUV and don't need extra off-road hardware, the entry-level RTL is totally the way to go.
Photos by Keith Buglewicz