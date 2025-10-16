2026 Honda Passport TrailSport: What's It Like to Live With?

What did we get?

Honda essentially offers the Passport two ways. There's the mainstream RTL or the rugged TrailSport, both of which can be had with Blackout design packages. We opted to go for a TrailSport Elite without the Blackout option, and it's fully loaded with a suite of advanced driving aids, a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster, 12.3-inch central infotainment touchscreen, premium Bose stereo, heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel — the list goes on.

The only extra-cost option we added was $455 Ash Green Metallic paint, which looks rad. Including a $1,495 destination charge, our 2026 Passport TrailSport costs $54,400. Edmunds often purchases vehicles for our One-Year Road Test program, but this Passport was loaned to us by Honda for the purposes of evaluation.

Regardless of trim level, every Passport uses the same engine: a 3.5-liter V6 with 285 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. Combined with all-wheel drive, the EPA estimates our Passport should return 18 mpg in the city, 23 mpg on the highway, and 20 mpg combined. We're looking forward to validating these numbers over the next 20,000 miles of driving.