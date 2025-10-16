- The new Honda Passport joins our One-Year Road Test fleet.
- We opted for the rugged and fully loaded Passport TrailSport Elite.
- We'll be testing this Passport for 12 months and 20,000 miles.
2026 Honda Passport TrailSport: What's It Like to Live With?
The well-rounded Honda Passport joins our fleet for a yearlong test
The new Honda Passport is off to a great start. It recently won a comparison test against the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Toyota 4Runner and currently sits at the top of our rankings for midsize two-row SUVs. That in mind, it's no surprise that we added a 2026 Honda Passport to our One-Year Road Test fleet. When an SUV makes this strong of a first impression, it's worth testing over the long haul.
What did we get?
Honda essentially offers the Passport two ways. There's the mainstream RTL or the rugged TrailSport, both of which can be had with Blackout design packages. We opted to go for a TrailSport Elite without the Blackout option, and it's fully loaded with a suite of advanced driving aids, a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster, 12.3-inch central infotainment touchscreen, premium Bose stereo, heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel — the list goes on.
The only extra-cost option we added was $455 Ash Green Metallic paint, which looks rad. Including a $1,495 destination charge, our 2026 Passport TrailSport costs $54,400. Edmunds often purchases vehicles for our One-Year Road Test program, but this Passport was loaned to us by Honda for the purposes of evaluation.
Regardless of trim level, every Passport uses the same engine: a 3.5-liter V6 with 285 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. Combined with all-wheel drive, the EPA estimates our Passport should return 18 mpg in the city, 23 mpg on the highway, and 20 mpg combined. We're looking forward to validating these numbers over the next 20,000 miles of driving.
Why did we get one?
"If you don't need a third row, this is one of the best midsize SUVs on sale today." That's what we said when we put the 2026 Passport through our full rating process, and it's why we're eager to live with Honda's new midsize SUV day to day.
The Passport includes a lot of Honda's best attributes: Easy-to-use tech, comfortable seating for five passengers, and plentiful cargo space. The TrailSport model adds a dollop of off-road capability, and while it won't take you as far off the beaten path as, say, a Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro, for the vast majority of buyers, it should be more than enough. Plus, the TrailSport just looks cool; we love the orange accents on our Ash Green car.
Watch this space for more updates as we pile on the miles.
Photos by Keith Buglewicz