2026 Honda Passport: Driven, Tested, Rated

Overall score: 7.5/10

This score puts the 2026 Honda Passport in second place in our rankings of two-row midsize SUVs. The new Subaru Outback just barely edges it (7.6/10), but there's a significant gap between the Passport and the third-place Mazda CX-70 (6.8/10).

For this rating, the Passport was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Brian Wong.

How does the Honda Passport drive?

Driving score: 6.9/10

The tried-and-true V6 provides enough power to make the Passport feel sprightly around town, even though its 0-60 mph time of 7.9 seconds is merely average for the class. However, the motor can feel sluggish when passing on the highway. We found the steering to be pretty numb, but the Passport feels stable when cornering quickly, and it doesn't squirm if you have to slam on the brakes in a panic stop.



Large windows provide good visibility forward and through the rear glass, but the wide rear pillars cause a big blind spot when you look over your shoulders. We were thankful that blind-spot monitoring is standard, and that the TrailSport Elite we tested also had a surround-view camera system with good resolution and plenty of view angles. Honda's advanced safety aids all worked well in our time with the Passport. The lane keeping assistance kept the Passport centered in its lane, while adaptive cruise control slowed and accelerated the SUV smoothly on the highway.