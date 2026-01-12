- The Honda Passport is completely redesigned for 2026.
- It's a very spacious SUV despite not having a third row of seats.
- Honda's latest in-car tech is standard on all trims.
2026 Honda Passport: Driven, Tested, Rated
Need a bigger SUV but not a third row? The Passport is a great answer.
Described most simply, the 2026 Honda Passport is a Pilot with its third row and some length removed. Dig deeper than that, though, and you'll find a completely redesigned model for 2026 that's boxier and more distinctive than both its predecessor and the current-generation Pilot with which it still shares so much. It's also surprisingly capable off-road, though the full rating you're about to see below doesn't put much weight into that newfound extra ruggedness.
Despite that, the Passport delivers a "Very Good" overall score of 7.5 out of 10. It puts up big scores for comfort and storage (especially the roominess of its back seat), in-cabin tech, and the X factor of looking pretty cool in the TrailSport trim level we tested. Besides checking out the 2026 Passport's full rating below to see how it stacks up among midsize two-row SUVs, make sure to stay tuned to our One-Year Road Tests, where a Passport TrailSport will soon be making its home for 20,000 miles.
Overall score: 7.5/10
This score puts the 2026 Honda Passport in second place in our rankings of two-row midsize SUVs. The new Subaru Outback just barely edges it (7.6/10), but there's a significant gap between the Passport and the third-place Mazda CX-70 (6.8/10).
For this rating, the Passport was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Brian Wong.
How does the Honda Passport drive?
Driving score: 6.9/10
The tried-and-true V6 provides enough power to make the Passport feel sprightly around town, even though its 0-60 mph time of 7.9 seconds is merely average for the class. However, the motor can feel sluggish when passing on the highway. We found the steering to be pretty numb, but the Passport feels stable when cornering quickly, and it doesn't squirm if you have to slam on the brakes in a panic stop.
Large windows provide good visibility forward and through the rear glass, but the wide rear pillars cause a big blind spot when you look over your shoulders. We were thankful that blind-spot monitoring is standard, and that the TrailSport Elite we tested also had a surround-view camera system with good resolution and plenty of view angles. Honda's advanced safety aids all worked well in our time with the Passport. The lane keeping assistance kept the Passport centered in its lane, while adaptive cruise control slowed and accelerated the SUV smoothly on the highway.
How comfortable is the Honda Passport?
Comfort score: 8.3/10
Spaciousness is a big component of overall passenger comfort, and the Passport's expansive cabin delivers with roomy seating for front and rear passengers alike. The front seats are well cushioned with plenty of support, and the rear seats (even the middle seat) are comfortable as well. The backseat space also pays dividends when installing a child seat, with plenty of room to maneuver and large door openings. The only functional misstep is the confounding lack of rear seat recline.
We also found that the number of physical controls for things like the climate system and drive modes makes it easy to live with the Passport. There are no convoluted virtual menus to navigate or screens to sort through — everything you need to use regularly is right at your fingertips. Our only complaint is that the cabin can get a bit noisy at highway speeds, but apart from that, it's serene.
How's the Passport's tech?
In-cabin tech score: 9/10
The Passport ends Honda's trend of keeping the good technology features reserved for the top trim level. All Passports come with a 10.2-inch instrument cluster display and a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a wireless charging pad, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and four USB-C charging ports spread throughout the cabin. The latest Honda infotainment system with Google integration for maps and the voice assistant is also standard.
We find the instrument cluster to be particularly clever. It shows the right amount of information without being overwhelming, and it can even display Google Maps on the right side of the screen so you get directions even if the screen is being used for something else.
How's the storage and cargo?
Storage & cargo score: 8.9/10
Storage abounds for items large and small in the Passport. Up front, there's a gigantic bin in the center console and a large shelf in front of the passenger. The cupholders are also generously sized and will fit even large metal water bottles. Rear passengers also enjoy sizable door pockets.
The cargo area (measuring 44 cubic feet behind the rear seat and 83.8 cubes with the seats folded) is cavernous and features smart storage solutions of its own. There's a removable bin to put dirty items below the floor, pockets on the sides to place smaller items you don't want rolling around, and even a walkaway close feature. If you have to remove something heavy, just hit a button and the liftgate closes automatically when you leave.
Is the Passport a good value?
Value score: 7.1/10
Much of the Passport's value is derived from its robust standard feature set, with every trim level coming with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen, heated and power-adjustable front seats, front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel drive and a wireless charging pad. Backing that up is a solidly built and well-appointed interior, with Honda's attention to detail on the commonly used touchpoints shining through. There are no option packages to speak of, but the seven trim levels pile on equipment to justify the increasing prices. The included warranty is average for the class: three years/36,000 miles of basic coverage and five years/60,000 miles for the powertrain.
Passport fuel economy
MPG score: 3/10
The Passport's fuel economy is on par with that of other midsize SUVs, but using our standardized efficiency scoring rubric, it gets a "Below Average." EPA estimates are 21 mpg combined (19 city/25 highway) for RTL models, while TrailSport models and their less efficient all-terrain tires come in just behind that at 20 mpg combined (18 city/23 highway). In our time with the Passport, we averaged just under 20 mpg, so its figures seem achievable in real-world driving.
Is the Passport special?
X factor: 9/10
Utility usually isn't sexy, but the Passport proves to be so useful in such a wide range of scenarios that it just feels great to have it around. Its rugged styling also fits its nature — it is attractive in a purpose-driven way that's appealing to a wide audience.