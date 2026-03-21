2026 Honda CR-V: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

The 2026 CR-V is one of our top picks for an affordable family SUV

2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid front
  • The 2026 Honda CR-V introduces a new off-road-focused TrailSport trim for hybrid models.
  • Honda also offers a standard 9-inch touchscreen with enhanced connectivity.
  • Pricing for the 2026 Honda CR-V starts at $32,370 with destination.

The Honda CR-V is the brand's long-running crossover SUV with great cargo capacity, fuel economy and, for 2026, a new TrailSport trim geared toward the outdoorsy. It benefits from a more rugged look up front, as well as all-terrain tires and some black accents. Meanwhile, the whole lineup gets a new, larger screen that makes the CR-V's interior even more appealing.

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2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport front 3/4

The CR-V's TrailSport trim is more looks than off-road substance, but it still adds some nice capability to get you to your local trailhead — just don't expect to go crawling over any boulders.

Where the Honda CR-V ranks:

#7 in Small SUVs

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2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport rear

Even basic versions of the CR-V manage strong fuel economy, with the LX model netting 30 mpg combined.

2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport cargo

The CR-V is particularly roomy, with nearly 40 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats alone.

2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport interior

The CR-V's interior receives a newly standard 9-inch touchscreen, upgraded from a smaller unit last year.

2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport interior

Rear seats are spacious, with room for even taller adult occupants.

2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport wheel

TrailSport models benefit from all-terrain rubber.

2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid rear

It's hard to beat the EX-L trim for value, which splits the difference between the base trim and the top Sport Touring Hybrid with plenty of luxuries and conveniences.

2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid dashboard

The Honda features loads of physical controls that are clear and easy-to-read and feel great to use.

2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid wheel

Some models come equipped with various cosmetic updates, like the black wheels on this CR-V Hybrid.

2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport interior

Honda's infotainment system is smaller than some competitors', but it is still plenty usable thanks to its Google voice assistant and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport interior
2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport front 3/4
2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport interior
2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport badge
2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport driving
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Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

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I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

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