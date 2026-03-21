2026 Honda CR-V: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

The Honda CR-V is the brand's long-running crossover SUV with great cargo capacity, fuel economy and, for 2026, a new TrailSport trim geared toward the outdoorsy. It benefits from a more rugged look up front, as well as all-terrain tires and some black accents. Meanwhile, the whole lineup gets a new, larger screen that makes the CR-V's interior even more appealing.

Read all of our 2026 Honda CR-V content: