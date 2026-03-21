- The 2026 Honda CR-V introduces a new off-road-focused TrailSport trim for hybrid models.
- Honda also offers a standard 9-inch touchscreen with enhanced connectivity.
- Pricing for the 2026 Honda CR-V starts at $32,370 with destination.
2026 Honda CR-V: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery
The 2026 CR-V is one of our top picks for an affordable family SUV
The Honda CR-V is the brand's long-running crossover SUV with great cargo capacity, fuel economy and, for 2026, a new TrailSport trim geared toward the outdoorsy. It benefits from a more rugged look up front, as well as all-terrain tires and some black accents. Meanwhile, the whole lineup gets a new, larger screen that makes the CR-V's interior even more appealing.
Read all of our 2026 Honda CR-V content:
The CR-V's TrailSport trim is more looks than off-road substance, but it still adds some nice capability to get you to your local trailhead — just don't expect to go crawling over any boulders.
Where the Honda CR-V ranks:
#7 in Small SUVs
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Even basic versions of the CR-V manage strong fuel economy, with the LX model netting 30 mpg combined.
The CR-V is particularly roomy, with nearly 40 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats alone.
The CR-V's interior receives a newly standard 9-inch touchscreen, upgraded from a smaller unit last year.
Rear seats are spacious, with room for even taller adult occupants.
TrailSport models benefit from all-terrain rubber.
It's hard to beat the EX-L trim for value, which splits the difference between the base trim and the top Sport Touring Hybrid with plenty of luxuries and conveniences.
The Honda features loads of physical controls that are clear and easy-to-read and feel great to use.
Some models come equipped with various cosmetic updates, like the black wheels on this CR-V Hybrid.
Honda's infotainment system is smaller than some competitors', but it is still plenty usable thanks to its Google voice assistant and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.