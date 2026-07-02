2026 Honda CR-V vs. Hyundai Tucson: Two Great Hybrid Compact SUVs Compared

With large windows and plenty of room for both front and rear seat passengers, the 2026 Honda CR-V's cabin feels spacious and airy, and the CR-V scores additional points for its comfortable and supportive front seats. Getting in and out of the CR-V is an effortless affair thanks to its large door openings, a characteristic that also makes child safety seat installation easier. The CR-V also offers cargo space that's above average for the class, but shoppers should note that the hybrid versions of the CR-V have a bit less space overall and no spare tire.



The 2026 Hyundai Tucson's interior is noticeably more plush than the CR-V's thanks to the premium materials used in higher trim levels as well as its plush and highly adjustable front seats. Like the CR-V, the Tucson has large door openings that make it easy to get in and out of, and there's a generous amount of head and legroom in both rows. The Tucson is near the top of the class when it comes to cargo space as well, and its low liftover height makes it easier to load and unload bulky items. Keep in mind, though, that the plug-in hybrid version has noticeably less cargo room than both the standard hybrid and non-hybrid models.

Technology and safety equipment

There are plenty of USB ports to be found throughout the 2026 Honda CR-V's cabin, and it's nice to see that wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — as well as a wireless charging pad — are standard across all trims. That said, the CR-V's 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system appears at least a generation behind rivals. While it's fairly intuitive to use, the small screen and overall lack of pizzazz give the tech a dated look compared to the Hyundai Tucson's 12.3-inch system.