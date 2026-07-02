- What's new: The Honda CR-V and Hyundai Tucson Hybrid are actually quite seasoned at this point, but they're still two of the best compact hybrid SUVs you can buy.
- Why it matters: With fuel prices always in flux and compact crossovers more popular than ever, how these two perform matters to your everyday, your family, and your wallet.
- Edmunds says: We picked out key stats to figure out which of these two is more worth buying.
2026 Honda CR-V vs. Hyundai Tucson: Two Great Hybrid Compact SUVs Compared
We pair up two of the best hybrid crossovers you can buy
Few vehicle segments are more competitive than compact SUVs, and for good reason. Need something reliable, efficient, comfortable and versatile enough to handle everything from Costco runs to weekend road trips? Vehicles like the 2026 Honda CR-V and 2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid deliver everyday usability in an affordable package. But despite having similar missions, these two crossovers take noticeably different approaches.
The Honda CR-V continues to build on its reputation for refinement, practicality, and well-rounded driving manners, while the Hyundai Tucson counters with bold styling, an impressive list of available features, and strong value for the money. Each also offers multiple powertrain choices, spacious interiors, and useful driver assistance technology. We've rounded up key specs for the very popular hybrid models — with gas prices in flux, these are the two buyers are going to want to take the closest look at right now.
Power and fuel economy
Outfitted with a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and electric assistance, the Tucson Hybrid is one of the quickest vehicles in its class. It zipped from 0 to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds, which is quicker than the CR-V we're pitting it against here (7.9 seconds). The hybrid is available with either front- or all-wheel drive, as are the hybridized versions of the CR-V.
The 2026 Honda CR-V hybrid uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that's assisted by a pair of electric motors. The hybrid model doesn't offer a substantial improvement in acceleration over the nonhybrid model, but both have enough pep on tap to keep up with other small SUVs, even if they are slower than the Tucson. The CR-V hybrid delivers slightly better efficiency than the gas and standard hybrid versions of the Tucson, with one exception.
When it comes to efficiency, the Tucson Hybrid only bests the CR-V in its most efficiency-minded Blue trim. That model returns 38 mpg across the board (city, highway and combined). The other Tucson Hybrid trims get 36 mpg combined (36 city/37 highway). The front-wheel-drive versions of the CR-V hybrid offer 40 mpg combined (43 city/36 highway), while all-wheel-drive versions return 37 mpg combined (40 city/34 highway).
Interior
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Interior dimension
2026 Honda CR-V Sport Touring Hybrid
2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Blue SE
|Front headroom
|38.2 in
|40.1 in
|Front legroom
|41.3 in
|41.4 in
|Front shoulder room
|57.9 in
|57.6 in
|Front hip room
|55.6 in
|54.5 in
|Rear headroom
|38.2 in
|39.5 in
|Rear legroom
|41.0 in
|41.3 in
|Rear shoulder room
|55.9 in
|56.0 in
|Rear hip room
|52.6 in
|53.9 in
|Cargo behind 2nd row
|34.7 cu ft
|38.7 cu ft
|Maximum cargo capacity
|71.8 cu ft
|74.8 cu ft
With large windows and plenty of room for both front and rear seat passengers, the 2026 Honda CR-V's cabin feels spacious and airy, and the CR-V scores additional points for its comfortable and supportive front seats. Getting in and out of the CR-V is an effortless affair thanks to its large door openings, a characteristic that also makes child safety seat installation easier. The CR-V also offers cargo space that's above average for the class, but shoppers should note that the hybrid versions of the CR-V have a bit less space overall and no spare tire.
The 2026 Hyundai Tucson's interior is noticeably more plush than the CR-V's thanks to the premium materials used in higher trim levels as well as its plush and highly adjustable front seats. Like the CR-V, the Tucson has large door openings that make it easy to get in and out of, and there's a generous amount of head and legroom in both rows. The Tucson is near the top of the class when it comes to cargo space as well, and its low liftover height makes it easier to load and unload bulky items. Keep in mind, though, that the plug-in hybrid version has noticeably less cargo room than both the standard hybrid and non-hybrid models.
Technology and safety equipment
There are plenty of USB ports to be found throughout the 2026 Honda CR-V's cabin, and it's nice to see that wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — as well as a wireless charging pad — are standard across all trims. That said, the CR-V's 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system appears at least a generation behind rivals. While it's fairly intuitive to use, the small screen and overall lack of pizzazz give the tech a dated look compared to the Hyundai Tucson's 12.3-inch system.
Every 2026 Honda CR-V comes standard with Honda Sensing, a suite of driver assistance and safety technologies. The package includes forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping features, and an array of warning systems designed to ensure that the driver knows what's going on in front of them at all times.
Hyundai includes a similar SmartSense package with every Tucson. Features like lane keeping assistance, automatic forward collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, and a blind-spot warning system are standard across the lineup. Higher trim levels add more advanced tech like the Blind-Spot View Monitor, which uses the digital gauge cluster to display what is in the vehicle's blind spots, as well as Highway Driving Assist 1, Hyundai's advanced driving tech.
Trims and pricing
The 2026 Hyundai Tucson hybrid is available in a few trims. The Hybrid Blue SE starts at $34,050, and prices go all the way up to the range-topping Hybrid Limited, which comes in at $42,525 before options.
The 2026 Honda CR-V's hybrid trim choices are limited to a few models. The Sport Hybrid is the base of the range and is priced from $37,080 — $3,000 more than the base Hyundai. The top-spec Sport Touring version of the CR-V is exactly $44,000, again slightly more than the top-spec version of the Hyundai.
If you take a look at our ratings and rankings, you'll see we recommend the Tucson over the CR-V, especially when it comes to their hybrid models. The Tucson offers more value, is nearly as efficient, and has a ton of great tech amenities the Honda can't match.