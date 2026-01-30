- The Honda CR-V has a roomy interior with cavernous cargo capacity.
- Standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are nice to have.
- The CR-V has a smooth and comfortable ride.
2026 Honda CR-V: Driven, Tested, Rated
The Honda CR-V has remained crossover royalty for nearly 30 years
The Honda CR-V debuted way back in 1997 and since then, it's been a favorite of sensible folks who want a reliable, efficient crossover with a modicum of style. The sixth-generation CR-V, introduced in 2023, continues that theme. While the 2026 model year doesn't bring about many big changes, short of the introduction of an off-road-ish TrailSport trim, it's still a worthy contender for your crossover dollar.
To find out how the 2026 Honda CR-V compares to the rest of its classmates, we drove it on the road and on our test track.
Overall score: 7.5/10
While the CR-V is no longer class-leading, it's still an excellent crossover SUV in a class packed with heavy hitters. The new TrailSport trim adds some much-needed ruggedness to the soft-roading Honda and with the option of hybrid or internal combustion models, there's a CR-V to suit just about everyone.
The 2026 CR-V scores just below the new-for-2025 Volkswagen Tiguan (7.6/10) and just above Mazda's excellent CX-50 (7.4/10).
For this rating, the CR-V was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Jonathan Elfalan.
How does the Honda CR-V drive?
Driving score: 7.3/10
The CR-V is no track star, but it feels responsive and composed when compared with other small SUVs. The hybrid Sport Touring model we tested accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 8.0 seconds. That's typical for the class, and you can expect a similar time for the regular 1.5-liter engine.
The brakes work well in emergency situations and make it easy to stop smoothly. We also like the hybrid system's smooth operation and simulated gears in typical driving, though climbing long mountain grades can take a heavy foot. Around corners, the CR-V stays composed and under control. The responsive steering offers enough feedback to give you a good sense of what's happening on the road. The ride quality is one of this SUV's greatest strengths.
Visibility is a mixed bag (big windows up front, not a great view in back, good parking cameras), and while the advanced driver assist features work well, rivals offer a lot more of them.
How comfortable is the Honda CR-V?
Comfort score: 8.8/10
The CR-V's interior just makes sense. There is plenty of room in both rows, and large windows give you a sense of openness that we appreciate in a small SUV. Front seat comfort and adjustability are very good. The rear seat offers above-average legroom for an SUV, regardless of segment, and is excellent for installing car seats. The CR-V has big door openings, and all seats are positioned at the right height for adults to slide right in without much effort.
Vehicle controls are easy to reach and to see, especially the physical climate controls that can be used without looking.
How's the CR-V's tech?
In-cabin tech score: 8.4/10
The CR-V offers plenty of usable tech features, but on the whole it's a half-step behind the curve. The infotainment, with wireless phone connectivity, works quickly and is easy to navigate, but the standard 9-inch screen is dwarfed by some rival systems. It's unfortunate the Accord's 12.3-inch screen isn't available here. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a wireless charging pad are all standard, unlike in the Civic. You'll find loads of USB ports, too, with the exception of the base trim.
How's the storage and cargo?
Storage and cargo score: 7.4/10
The CR-V has above-average cargo space for a small SUV, although the hybrid has less space than the gas-only models and no spare tire. While not especially deep, the cargo area has plenty of width and vertical height to help you fit bulky objects.
Honda took a step back with interior storage, but it's still quite functional with an ample phone storage area, good-sized cupholders and a sizable under-armrest bin. The door pockets are a good size, too.
Is the CR-V a good value?
Value score: 6.3/10
The CR-V is well put together for its price range. The lack of shakes and rattles indicates solid build quality, and it feels both smooth and quiet on the road. Now, there is a fair bit of hard plastic throughout the cabin, but Honda does well to mask it with soft surfaces and some interesting design elements.
You will pay slightly more for a CR-V than many of its competitors, so if you're looking for a cheap SUV, there are better options. Considering the robust construction, we find the pricing agreeable, if not exactly enticing. Warranty coverage is only average for the class, with several rivals going a step further to protect from rust or offer better roadside assistance or complimentary maintenance.
CR-V fuel economy
MPG score: 7/10
Non-hybrid versions of the Honda CR-V top out at an EPA-estimated 30 mpg combined. For more fuel savings, the hybrid gets up to 40 mpg; with all-wheel drive that estimate drops to 37 mpg. The latter is what we tested. On our real-world evaluation route, it averaged a disappointing 33.3 mpg. That said, it's a highway-biased route, and most of its rivals also underperformed in Edmunds' testing. We saw better fuel economy in day-to-day driving around town during which the CR-V can better take advantage of its hybrid powertrain.
Is the Honda CR-V special?
X factor: 7/10
Crossovers aren't as drab as they used to be designwise, and Honda has gone with a classy yet restrained style that leaves the CR-V looking a bit generic by comparison. This SUV is about blending in, not standing out. Still, it can be enjoyable to drive in spurts thanks to responsive controls and solid handling for a crossover.
