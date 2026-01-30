2026 Honda CR-V: Driven, Tested, Rated

Overall score: 7.5/10

While the CR-V is no longer class-leading, it's still an excellent crossover SUV in a class packed with heavy hitters. The new TrailSport trim adds some much-needed ruggedness to the soft-roading Honda and with the option of hybrid or internal combustion models, there's a CR-V to suit just about everyone.

The 2026 CR-V scores just below the new-for-2025 Volkswagen Tiguan (7.6/10) and just above Mazda's excellent CX-50 (7.4/10).

For this rating, the CR-V was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Jonathan Elfalan.

How does the Honda CR-V drive?

Driving score: 7.3/10

The CR-V is no track star, but it feels responsive and composed when compared with other small SUVs. The hybrid Sport Touring model we tested accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 8.0 seconds. That's typical for the class, and you can expect a similar time for the regular 1.5-liter engine.



The brakes work well in emergency situations and make it easy to stop smoothly. We also like the hybrid system's smooth operation and simulated gears in typical driving, though climbing long mountain grades can take a heavy foot. Around corners, the CR-V stays composed and under control. The responsive steering offers enough feedback to give you a good sense of what's happening on the road. The ride quality is one of this SUV's greatest strengths.



Visibility is a mixed bag (big windows up front, not a great view in back, good parking cameras), and while the advanced driver assist features work well, rivals offer a lot more of them.