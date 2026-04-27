2026 Honda CR-V vs. Acura RDX: How Do These Related SUVs Stack Up?

Honda CR-V vs. Acura RDX: Powertrains compared

In the base model of these small SUVs, a turbocharged four-cylinder does the work capably; Acura's RDX uses a slightly larger engine and gets significantly and noticeably higher horsepower and torque figures. The CR-V is available with a hybrid powertrain, and that adds a nice uptick in fuel economy on its top three trims.

We put the hybrid Sport Touring model to the test on Edmunds' track and found the CR-V accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 8.0 seconds. The regular 1.5-liter engine would likely be slower. At the same track, our RDX test vehicle accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds. With 82 more horsepower, the base model RDX clearly offers up more zoom than the CR-V, and we found the handling stable and responsive. The CR-V, while less refined, still feels composed and stable and is still one of the sharpest offerings in its class.

In terms of fuel economy, the CR-V runs away with the win. Honda’s crossover with the base gas engine gets 7 mpg better than the Acura with the turbo gas-only engine. Get it with the hybrid powertrain and tack on another 7 mpg for 33 mpg combined with AWD or an impressive 40 mpg combined with FWD. With gas prices in near-constant flux, the option of a hybrid holds real appeal for everyone.