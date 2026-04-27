- What these are: The Honda CR-V and Acura RDX are practical compact crossovers with slightly different buyers in mind.
- Why they matter: Acura's RDX is the ritzier version in this segment and includes more amenities and a longer warranty but less fuel economy.
- Edmunds says: Which of these two-row crossovers is right for you?
2026 Honda CR-V vs. Acura RDX: How Do These Related SUVs Stack Up?
Honda fans who want a CR-V might want to make the jump to the RDX
Honda's CR-V shares a platform with the upscale Acura RDX, along with similar dimensions and equal towing capacity at 1,500 pounds. The RDX offers considerably more power and premium amenities while the CR-V boasts better fuel economy and a hybrid option. Acura confirmed the RDX will get a two-motor hybrid electric powertrain for 2027, but the 2026 model is strictly gas only.
This comparison prioritizes the base versions of both models with non-hybrid powertrains. Read on to see how fuel economy, power packaging, and features differ between Honda's and Acura's small SUVs and why you might want to consider the jump from Honda to Acura.
Honda CR-V vs. Acura RDX: Powertrains compared
In the base model of these small SUVs, a turbocharged four-cylinder does the work capably; Acura's RDX uses a slightly larger engine and gets significantly and noticeably higher horsepower and torque figures. The CR-V is available with a hybrid powertrain, and that adds a nice uptick in fuel economy on its top three trims.
We put the hybrid Sport Touring model to the test on Edmunds' track and found the CR-V accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 8.0 seconds. The regular 1.5-liter engine would likely be slower. At the same track, our RDX test vehicle accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds. With 82 more horsepower, the base model RDX clearly offers up more zoom than the CR-V, and we found the handling stable and responsive. The CR-V, while less refined, still feels composed and stable and is still one of the sharpest offerings in its class.
In terms of fuel economy, the CR-V runs away with the win. Honda’s crossover with the base gas engine gets 7 mpg better than the Acura with the turbo gas-only engine. Get it with the hybrid powertrain and tack on another 7 mpg for 33 mpg combined with AWD or an impressive 40 mpg combined with FWD. With gas prices in near-constant flux, the option of a hybrid holds real appeal for everyone.
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Honda CR-V
Acura RDX
|Engine
|turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder
|turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder
|Horsepower
|190 hp
|272 hp
|Torque
|179 lb-ft
|280 lb-ft
|Transmission
|CVT
|10-speed automatic
|Drive type
|FWD (AWD optional)
|AWD
|Fuel economy
|30 mpg combined (28 city/33 hwy)
|23 mpg combined (21 city/27 hwy)
How their interiors stack up size-wise
Both crossovers seat five comfortably, with nearly identical headroom and legroom numbers up front. However, backseat passengers will appreciate the extra 3 inches in the CR-V. Although Acura designers opted for a sportier back end that should reduce headroom in the second row, backseat riders of most heights will have plenty of space.
The CR-V's boxier shape serves the SUV well for cargo space. Honda's two-row crossover is a road-tripping family's happy place and tops the RDX by 8.2 cubic feet with both rows in place. That said, the RDX makes up 3 cubic feet when the second row is folded. Small storage is plentiful in the CR-V and RDX, with ample cupholders and door pockets.
Like the rest of Honda's SUV lineup, the CR-V is well made and sensible, able to withstand repeated onslaughts of snack food fights and juice box spills. It starts with cloth seats, and upgrading to leather upholstery requires three trims up the line from the base. The RDX, conversely, starts you off with heated synthetic leather seats and 12-way power controls, plus dual-zone climate control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
Honda CR-V
Acura RDX
|Headroom (front/2nd row/3rd row)
|40.0 in/38.2 in
|40.0 in/38.0 in
|Legroom (front/2nd row)
|41.3 in/41.0 in
|42.0 in/38.0 in
|Number of seats
|5
|5
|Cargo volume (all seats in place)
|39.3 cu ft
|31.1 cu ft
|Cargo volume (2nd row folded)
|76.5 cu ft
|79.8 cu ft
Technology and safety equipment
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard in both the CR-V and RDX, along with a wireless charger, Bluetooth and a USB-C connection port up front. The RDX includes a 10.2-inch infotainment touchscreen, while the CR-V comes with a 9-inch display across all trims. Audio fans won’t love the standard four-speaker audio system in the CR-V; the RDX starts with a more robust nine-speaker setup — and that's before you upgrade.
Acura is very generous with its standard safety features, including a long list in the RDX: collision mitigation braking, pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, lane keeping assistance, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic monitoring and a multi-view rear camera.
The Honda model's feature set is close but omits two important technologies in the base model (blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic monitoring) and requires an upgrade to get them. Neither the RDX nor the CR-V, however, includes parking sensors in the base model, which is a miss from the more upscale Acura.
Trims and pricing
The 2026 Honda CR-V starts at $32,370 (including a $1,450 destination fee) and is available in seven trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L, Sport Hybrid, TrailSport Hybrid, Sport-L Hybrid, and Sport Touring Hybrid. Acura takes a different approach, starting with a $46,550 base model (including $1,450 in destination charges) simply called the RDX. From there, you can upgrade the crossover with Technology, A-Spec, Advance and A-Spec Advance equipment packages.
New CR-Vs come with a three-year/36,000-mile limited bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Coverage includes 24-hour roadside assistance for three years/36,000 miles and free maintenance visits for the first 12 months or 12,000 miles (oil changes, tire rotation, multi-point inspection).
The RDX includes a better warranty in the long term. Its four years/50,000 miles bumper-to-bumper coverage, six years/70,000 miles on the powertrain, and four years/50,000 miles for roadside assistance are very valuable offerings. But it's worth noting the RDX doesn’t include any complimentary maintenance.
How to decide between the two? Well, the $14,180 difference between the two isn't chump change. But you get much more power, more safety features, higher-quality materials, and a sleeker look if you go for the RDX. The CR-V's practicality and larger cargo area behind the second row will make more sense if you carry a lot of cargo, and for about $5,000 more, you can get a hybrid version of the CR-V that gets stellar fuel efficiency.
Most CR-V buyers will go for a midgrade trim of the CR-V that cuts that gap down considerably. If you're considering a nicer CR-V, the RDX is a worthy upgrade — just keep an eye on that fuel needle.