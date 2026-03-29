2026 Honda Civic Hybrid (Edmunds One-Year Test Car): Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

If you spend any significant time with the current Honda Civic, you'll pretty quickly realize why it was our Edmunds Top Rated Car for 2025. It's thoroughly modern while still managing to offer that winning Honda blend of practicality, fun, reliability, resale value and efficiency. The Civic is better than it's ever been, and if you're shopping for a compact sedan, then it should definitely be on your short list.

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