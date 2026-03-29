2026 Honda Civic Hybrid (Edmunds One-Year Test Car): Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

The 2026 Civic didn't receive huge changes, but it's still a great choice for those seeking fun, efficient and affordable transportation

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback front 3/4
  • The 2026 Civic manages to nail the blend of practicality, efficiency and being fun to drive.
  • The changes from 2025 to 2026 are minimal.
  • Pricing for the 2026 Honda Civic starts at $25,890, including destination.

If you spend any significant time with the current Honda Civic, you'll pretty quickly realize why it was our Edmunds Top Rated Car for 2025. It's thoroughly modern while still managing to offer that winning Honda blend of practicality, fun, reliability, resale value and efficiency. The Civic is better than it's ever been, and if you're shopping for a compact sedan, then it should definitely be on your short list.

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2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback front 3/4

The 2026 Honda Civic hasn't gotten many big changes since last year.

Save as much as $1,909 with Edmunds

2026 Honda Civic pricing in Ashburn, VA
Edmunds suggests you pay
2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback rear 3/4

But frankly, we don't mind because it's already a near perfect piece of affordable transportation.

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback driving

Not only is it efficient and well made, it's also more fun to drive than many vehicles in the class.

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback rear 3/4

The current Civic is a great example of Honda flexing its engineering prowess, and we love it.

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback profile

The hybrid is, in our opinion, the one to buy for everyday driving.

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback headlight

Honda's unique hybrid system works incredibly well, providing smooth, efficient driving.

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback rear

The base model, with its CVT and 154-hp engine, isn't exactly thrilling, but it does the trick.

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback front

From the base LX to the mighty Civic Type R, there's a Civic for everyone.

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback front

The cargo area is ample for the class, and the interior appointments feel high-quality and durable.

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback badge

The standard safety tech is robust, and the infotainment system is snappy and easy to use.

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback engine
2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback engine
2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback interior
2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback seats
2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback gauges
2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback touchscreen
2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback shifter
2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback back seat
2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback trunk
2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback cargo cover
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Kyle Hyatt has been working as an automotive journalist since 2017. In that time he's written over 3,000 car-related articles as well as tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles of both the two and four-wheeled varieties. Kyle is a contributor to Edmunds, and in addition to stints on staff at CNET's Roadshow and Jalopnik, his byline has been featured at Car & Driver, Robb Report, Autoblog, Motor Trend, The Drive and Ars Technica. When he's not busy writing, he's usually out enjoying his 2003 Porsche 911 or working to finish his custom 1969 Honda CB350 twin project sometime before the next ice age.

edited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

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