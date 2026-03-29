- The 2026 Civic manages to nail the blend of practicality, efficiency and being fun to drive.
- The changes from 2025 to 2026 are minimal.
- Pricing for the 2026 Honda Civic starts at $25,890, including destination.
2026 Honda Civic Hybrid (Edmunds One-Year Test Car): Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery
The 2026 Civic didn't receive huge changes, but it's still a great choice for those seeking fun, efficient and affordable transportation
If you spend any significant time with the current Honda Civic, you'll pretty quickly realize why it was our Edmunds Top Rated Car for 2025. It's thoroughly modern while still managing to offer that winning Honda blend of practicality, fun, reliability, resale value and efficiency. The Civic is better than it's ever been, and if you're shopping for a compact sedan, then it should definitely be on your short list.
Read all our 2026 Honda Civic content:
- 2026 Honda Civic: Specs and Features
- 2026 Honda Civic: Trim Comparison
- 2026 Honda Civic: Edmunds Top Rated Car
- 2026 Honda Civic: Our Civic Has Mastered The Art of The Easy Car
The 2026 Honda Civic hasn't gotten many big changes since last year.
Save as much as $1,909 with Edmunds
But frankly, we don't mind because it's already a near perfect piece of affordable transportation.
Not only is it efficient and well made, it's also more fun to drive than many vehicles in the class.
The current Civic is a great example of Honda flexing its engineering prowess, and we love it.
The hybrid is, in our opinion, the one to buy for everyday driving.
Honda's unique hybrid system works incredibly well, providing smooth, efficient driving.
The base model, with its CVT and 154-hp engine, isn't exactly thrilling, but it does the trick.
From the base LX to the mighty Civic Type R, there's a Civic for everyone.
The cargo area is ample for the class, and the interior appointments feel high-quality and durable.
The standard safety tech is robust, and the infotainment system is snappy and easy to use.