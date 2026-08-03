2026 Honda Accord SE Tested: You Sure You Wouldn't Rather Have a Civic?

Low-rent interior

Look, I'm not expecting luxury trimmings for $32K, but I'm genuinely shocked at how cheap the Accord SE's interior looks and feels. The steering wheel is hard and hollow-feeling, there's crummy plastic trim everywhere, the glossy dials around the temperature and fan knobs wobble, and the seats — while heated, yay — are really lousy. I'm normally a fan of cloth upholstery and tend to prefer it over leather, but the Accord's seat back offers little side bolstering while the bottom cushion is hard, flat and unsupportive.

One upside to the cheap-o interior is that it's super simple to use. You get a traditional PRNDL shifter rather than an array of buttons and toggles. The multimedia system is also a cinch to learn and operate, though its graphics look dated, and the 9-inch screen is pretty small compared to the screens in other cars in the class. A larger, more colorful 12.3-inch touchscreen is standard on Accord Hybrids. Google Built-In is available too, but only on the tippy-top Hybrid Touring.

Another upshot: The bulk of Honda's driver assistance tech suite is standard on the SE. Lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring, automatic high-beams — it's all here. That's a big win.