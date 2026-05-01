2026 Honda Accord: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

The 2026 Accord is an excellent all-around sedan with great fuel economy and room for everyone

2024 Honda Accord front 3/4
  • The Honda Accord arrives for 2026 with a larger standard touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity
  • The Accord's hybrid powertrain is as powerful as it is efficient.
  • 2026's Honda Accord starts at $29,590

The Accord is Honda's midsize sedan, and it offers a strong argument against the usual family SUV. That's largely thanks to the Accord's big trunk, roomy rear seats, and a hybrid powertrain with plenty of power and pleasing efficiency. The Accord doesn't offer all-wheel drive like the Toyota Camry, though its EPA figures in no small part make up for that omission.

Read all of our 2026 Honda Accord content:
2025 Honda Accord: All Trim Levels Explained
2026 Honda Accord Gets a Bigger Touchscreen, New Wheels and Not Much Else

See 679 2026 Honda Accord vehicles for sale near you
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2026 Honda Accord driving

The 2026 Honda Accord continues the sedan's hot streak with solid cargo capacity, tons of rear legroom, and great visibility.

2026 Honda Accord wheels

The 2026 model year brings these new 19-inch wheels to the roster, which offer a sportier look.

2026 Honda Accord Sport Hybrid driving

The Accord's ride quality is worthy of a luxury car.

2025 Honda Accord Sport-L Hybrid Sedan Exterior

Hybrid versions like this Sport-L trim offer peppy acceleration thanks to a total system output of 204 horsepower.

2023 Honda Accord Sport 3/4

The Accord cuts a very modern, minimalist silhouette.

2023 Honda Accord Touring Gray Interior

Inside, the Accord retains plenty of easy-to-use physical switchgear.

2023 Honda Accord interior screen detail

The Accord doesn't pack the latest connected technology, but its new, larger touchscreen helps to close the gap a bit.

2023 Honda Accord EX Canyon River Blue Rear 3/4 view

Honda also offers a few interesting hues for the sedan, like the Canyon River Blue seen on our test car.

2023 Honda Accord engine
2023 Honda Accord Engine

The Accord's hybrid powertrain nets impressive fuel economy, with an EPA-estimated fuel economy of up to 48 mpg combined.

2023 Honda Accord hard front
2023 Honda Accord Front

Honda also offers a turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

2023 Honda Accord grille hard front
2023 Honda Accord bumper hard rear
A 2023 Honda Accord Touring in Canyon River Blue is parked in a city at night.
2023 Honda Accord taillight
2023 Honda Accord Taillight
2023 Honda Accord badge
2023 Honda Accord Badge
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Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

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Cars have been an important part of his life since Kirk learned to identify them by their headlights as a toddler. He grew up helping pit crew for his dad’s highly unsuccessful drag racing escapades, and he turned his knowledge of the car culture into a career when he became an editor at Scale Auto Enthusiast magazine starting in college. Kirk has been writing about full-scale cars for more than 20 years and was named to the North American Car and Truck of the Year jury in 2014. He was most recently senior editor at Motor Authority, where he specialized in luxury and performance cars. Kirk also authored and edited several car books, including the award-winning Hot Rod & Custom Chronicle and NASCAR Chronicle when was managing editor at Consumer Guide Automotive. Kirk enjoys nothing more than a track day, but he’s also a Wisconsin sport fan and he enjoys spirited drives in his 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S.

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