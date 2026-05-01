- The Honda Accord arrives for 2026 with a larger standard touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity
- The Accord's hybrid powertrain is as powerful as it is efficient.
- 2026's Honda Accord starts at $29,590
2026 Honda Accord: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery
The 2026 Accord is an excellent all-around sedan with great fuel economy and room for everyone
The Accord is Honda's midsize sedan, and it offers a strong argument against the usual family SUV. That's largely thanks to the Accord's big trunk, roomy rear seats, and a hybrid powertrain with plenty of power and pleasing efficiency. The Accord doesn't offer all-wheel drive like the Toyota Camry, though its EPA figures in no small part make up for that omission.
Read all of our 2026 Honda Accord content:
2025 Honda Accord: All Trim Levels Explained
2026 Honda Accord Gets a Bigger Touchscreen, New Wheels and Not Much Else
The 2026 Honda Accord continues the sedan's hot streak with solid cargo capacity, tons of rear legroom, and great visibility.
The 2026 model year brings these new 19-inch wheels to the roster, which offer a sportier look.
The Accord's ride quality is worthy of a luxury car.
Hybrid versions like this Sport-L trim offer peppy acceleration thanks to a total system output of 204 horsepower.
The Accord cuts a very modern, minimalist silhouette.
Inside, the Accord retains plenty of easy-to-use physical switchgear.
The Accord doesn't pack the latest connected technology, but its new, larger touchscreen helps to close the gap a bit.
Honda also offers a few interesting hues for the sedan, like the Canyon River Blue seen on our test car.
The Accord's hybrid powertrain nets impressive fuel economy, with an EPA-estimated fuel economy of up to 48 mpg combined.
Honda also offers a turbocharged four-cylinder engine.