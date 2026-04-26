- What's new: The 2026 Honda Accord carries over largely unchanged from 2025.
- Why it matters: The Accord's roomy interior and large trunk make it as family friendly as ever.
- Edmunds says: The Accord still lacks a sporty engine option, which its awesome chassis deserves.
2026 Honda Accord: Driven, Tested, Rated
The Honda Accord is better than its ever been, but is it good enough to keep up with the competition?
The 2026 Honda Accord remains a real heavyweight in the realm of midsize sedans. It boasts a fantastic blend of comfort, style, efficiency and driving dynamics that are still hard to match in an SUV without spending a lot more money. Sedans in general are becoming rarer with every passing year, but the Accord soldiers on in quiet excellence nevertheless.
Read all our 2026 Honda Accord content:
- 2026 Honda Accord: Specs and Features
- 2026 Honda Accord: Trim Comparison
- 2026 Honda Accord: MPG and Gas Mileage Data
Overall Score: 8.3/10
The 2026 Honda Accord's score places it right in line with its chief rival, the 2026 Toyota Camry. We love the Honda's clean design, less busy interior and excellent ride.
How does the Honda Accord drive?
Driving experience: 8/10
The Accord Sport-L, with its hybrid powertrain, maximizes fuel efficiency without sacrificing performance. In our testing, the Accord-L dashed from 0 to 60 mph in 7 seconds, about 1 second quicker than most rival midsize hybrids. Our test car came with 19-inch wheels yet still offered a wonderful and comfortable ride, easily soaking up major bumps and bruises without issue. The EX-L trim, with its smaller wheels, should be even better. The thin windshield pillars and huge rear window offer plenty of visibility and add to driver confidence.
The Honda Sensing collection of driving aids is well sorted, although the lane keeping system can be overly intrusive at times. We appreciated the ease of activating adaptive cruise control with just a simple press of a button on the steering wheel.
Is the Honda Accord comfortable?
Comfort: 7.8/10
The Accord's big door openings make getting in and out a breeze, although taller rear passengers may need to duck slightly to clear the sloping roofline. Headroom in both rows is fantastic. Some of our drivers took issue with the Accord's driver's seat, however. Some thought it could use more padding for better comfort on long drives, and a few of our taller editors thought it could use more legroom.
The Accord's interior features a simple center stack with big no-nonsense buttons and knobs, and the climate control system is more than adequate to heat and cool the car. Ample insulation does a good job of keeping unwanted noise out of the cabin, and you'll rarely hear the engine except when pushed hard. For car seats, LATCH anchors are near the rear seat surface, located under clearly marked flaps. The rear bench is wide and spacious enough to accommodate multiple seats.
How's the Accord's tech?
In-cabin tech: 9/10
How’s the tech? Our test car had the available 12.3-inch touchscreen, which looks sharp and includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Honda also offers Google voice assistant and services integration, but only on the top Touring trim. That feels like unnecessary gatekeeping since it's a helpful tech feature that could really improve the ownership experience for people who buy less expensive Accords.
How's the storage & cargo space?
Storage & cargo: 9.5/10
With 16.7 cubic feet of trunk space, there's an abundance of room for your things. Even long items like a golf bag will fit without any fuss. The generously sized center console swallows smaller items and personal effects, and multiple cupholders are spacious enough to handle large water bottles securely.
Is the Accord a good value?
Value: 6.7/10
As a value proposition, the Accord is a tale of two competing truths. On one hand, the overall build quality matches the best of its rivals. We found no squeaks, rattles, panel gaps or cheap materials to complain about. This car feels like it will stand the test of time and endure the daily rigors of family life without issue. On the other hand, the Accord's less expensive trim levels are light on features given the price. A comparable Hyundai Sonata, for example, comes with more features for less money.
Honda's warranty is pretty typical with three-year/36,000-mile basic and five-year/60,000-mile powertrain coverage. Roadside assistance is standard for the life of the basic warranty.
How's the fuel economy?
MPG: 9/10
The Accord lineup ranges from an EPA-estimated 32 mpg combined for the base model to 48 mpg combined for the hybrid with the smaller 17-inch wheels. We tested the Accord Sport-L, which has larger 19-inch wheels and gets an EPA-estimated 44 mpg combined. We recorded 41.5 mpg on our real-world evaluation route. That's short of its EPA figure and also shy of other midsize hybrids we've tested on the same route, but overall this is still a pretty efficient sedan.
Is the Honda Accord special?
X factor: 9/10
The Accord remains Honda's flagship sedan, but it no longer feels like a focus of innovation. Its wow factor seems limited to its solid build quality and efficient powertrain, though we wouldn't call either particularly exciting. A stronger dose of personality and more stand-alone options would go a long way toward making the Accord a standout favorite in the segment. Still, the Accord feels like it will make an excellent companion vehicle and never leave you feeling like you should have spent more for a luxury brand or bought an SUV.