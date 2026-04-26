2026 Honda Accord: Driven, Tested, Rated

How's the fuel economy?

MPG: 9/10

The Accord lineup ranges from an EPA-estimated 32 mpg combined for the base model to 48 mpg combined for the hybrid with the smaller 17-inch wheels. We tested the Accord Sport-L, which has larger 19-inch wheels and gets an EPA-estimated 44 mpg combined. We recorded 41.5 mpg on our real-world evaluation route. That's short of its EPA figure and also shy of other midsize hybrids we've tested on the same route, but overall this is still a pretty efficient sedan.

Is the Honda Accord special?

X factor: 9/10

The Accord remains Honda's flagship sedan, but it no longer feels like a focus of innovation. Its wow factor seems limited to its solid build quality and efficient powertrain, though we wouldn't call either particularly exciting. A stronger dose of personality and more stand-alone options would go a long way toward making the Accord a standout favorite in the segment. Still, the Accord feels like it will make an excellent companion vehicle and never leave you feeling like you should have spent more for a luxury brand or bought an SUV.

