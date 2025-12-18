- The Honda Accord gets a few small changes for the 2026 model year.
- A standard 9-inch multimedia touchscreen is the biggest update.
- 2026 Accord pricing starts at $29,590 including destination, which is only $100 more than last year.
2026 Honda Accord Gets a Bigger Touchscreen, New Wheels and Not Much Else
The updated Accord is only $100 more expensive than last year's model
The Honda Accord is no longer the new kid on the block, but it's still a top pick among midsize sedans. Heading into 2026, the Accord gets a few small changes, and only costs $100 more: $29,590 including a $1,195 destination charge.
What's new for 2026?
Not a ton, honestly. All Accords now come with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a wireless phone charger. The Accord SE gets 19-inch wheels, replacing the old 17s, and the Sport Hybrid has some black window trim and badging.
Speaking of the hybrid, Honda offers this gasoline-electric option in the Accord Sport, EX-L, Sport-L and Touring. Pricing starts at $34,990 including destination on the base end and rises to $40,645 for the Touring. Of course, the best thing about the Accord hybrid is its fuel efficiency; the EX-L is EPA-estimated to return 48 mpg combined.
What stays the same?
The Accord LX and SE are powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 192 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) is standard, as is front-wheel drive.
The optional hybrid powertrain — which we love in the Civic — makes 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque and also uses a CVT. The Accord does not offer an all-wheel-drive option.
Look for the 2026 Accord models to hit Honda dealers in the coming weeks.