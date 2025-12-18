2026 Honda Accord Gets a Bigger Touchscreen, New Wheels and Not Much Else

The Honda Accord is no longer the new kid on the block, but it's still a top pick among midsize sedans. Heading into 2026, the Accord gets a few small changes, and only costs $100 more: $29,590 including a $1,195 destination charge.

What's new for 2026?

Not a ton, honestly. All Accords now come with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a wireless phone charger. The Accord SE gets 19-inch wheels, replacing the old 17s, and the Sport Hybrid has some black window trim and badging.