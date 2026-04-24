2026 Honda Accord or BMW 3 Series: Is the Luxury Badge Worth Almost $10,000 Extra?

If you're really worried about 1.8 seconds, you're probably in the wrong place. The Accord is more than peppy enough for everyday use, but the BMW offers heaps of refinement and a touch more grunt that some might feel is worth the extra spend.

Where the gap will really make a difference is at the pump. The 330i gets an EPA-estimated 31 mpg combined (28 city/35 highway) for base rear-wheel-drive cars; adding all-wheel drive cuts into those figures by 1 or 2 mpg each. The Accord hybrid returns 44 mpg combined (46 city/41 highway) and will return over 560 miles on a single tank, while the BMW will do just over 480 miles in its most efficient form. With gas prices constantly in flux, this may sway you toward the Honda.

Interior space, tech, and equipment

The 3 Series offers 1.3 inches more headroom in the front row and has a slight edge over the Accord in the second row. Legroom is mostly evenly matched between the Accord and 3 Series. However, the difference in second-row legroom is substantial, with the Accord offering a staggering 5.3 inches more. How many people you have in your family or how you tend to use the car will determine if that's a major factor.

Both sedans are built with generous trunk space at nearly 17 cubic feet in volume, with the BMW edging out the Honda by only 0.2 cubic feet. Golfers will appreciate the roominess of the cargo area, and road trips even for a family of four would be easy. Inside the cabin, small storage space and cupholder space are more abundant in the Accord, but not by too much. Both offer good door pockets and decent cubby spaces.