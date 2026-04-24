- What these are: The Honda Accord and BMW 3 Series are here becasue they share a driver-centric ethos.
- Why they matter: Both are among the most enduring and best-known sedan nameplates in the automotive world.
- Edmunds says: Comparing a top-spec Accord and a base BMW 330i makes more sense than you'd think.
2026 Honda Accord or BMW 3 Series: Is the Luxury Badge Worth Almost $10,000 Extra?
The Honda Accord and BMW 3 Series are both great to drive, and that's why they merit comparison
The Honda Accord has been around for nearly 50 years, and for good reason: It's a great all-arounder. Easy to live with, fun to drive, and simple in the best way — we love this sedan. The BMW 3 Series is considered a car for people who love to drive, with ample power, responsive handling and rear-drive feel.
The top-spec version of the Accord is the Hybrid Touring model, and the price crests $40,000. The base BMW 3 Series starts at almost exactly 20% more. So we're here to answer one question: Is the Bimmer worth the extra cash over a top-spec Accord?
Engine and fuel economy
Under the hood of the top-spec Accord sits a hybrid powertrain good for a total output of 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. That's slightly more power (and far more torque) than you get from the base 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (192 hp, 192 lb-ft). Even though hybrids have often been derided as boring, the Accord finds a way to keep things interesting. It won't set your hair on fire because, frankly, it just doesn't accrue speed the same way the BMW does. But it is easily the most engaging and sharpest car in its class.
BMW's base 3 Series model is the 330i, which is equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. While the gap between the BMW and the Honda isn't enormous, the BMW does have a few advantages. The first is its four-cylinder has a mild hybrid system that smooths out starting and stopping and adds a pinch of acceleration. It's also worth noting that this four-cylinder is one of the smoothest, quietest and most efficient non-hybrid engines on sale — it genuinely works as an entry-level luxury motor.
At our test track, the Accord hybrid we tested accelerated from 0 to 60 mph mph in 7.3 seconds and finished the quarter mile in 15.8 seconds at 85 mph. It's no speed demon, but consider that we tested a BMW 330i and it, frankly, wasn't much quicker. That car needed 5.7 seconds to hit 60 from a standstill and carried on through the quarter mile in 14 seconds flat at 98 mph.
Honda Accord Hybrid
BMW 330i
|Engine
|2.0-liter four-cylinder
|Turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder
|Horsepower
|204 hp
|255 hp
|Torque
|247 lb-ft
|295 lb-ft
|Transmission
|continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT)
|10-speed automatic
|Drive type
|FWD
|RWD (AWD optional)
|Fuel Economy
|44 mpg combined (46 city/41 highway)
|31 combined (28 city/35 highway)
If you're really worried about 1.8 seconds, you're probably in the wrong place. The Accord is more than peppy enough for everyday use, but the BMW offers heaps of refinement and a touch more grunt that some might feel is worth the extra spend.
Where the gap will really make a difference is at the pump. The 330i gets an EPA-estimated 31 mpg combined (28 city/35 highway) for base rear-wheel-drive cars; adding all-wheel drive cuts into those figures by 1 or 2 mpg each. The Accord hybrid returns 44 mpg combined (46 city/41 highway) and will return over 560 miles on a single tank, while the BMW will do just over 480 miles in its most efficient form. With gas prices constantly in flux, this may sway you toward the Honda.
Interior space, tech, and equipment
The 3 Series offers 1.3 inches more headroom in the front row and has a slight edge over the Accord in the second row. Legroom is mostly evenly matched between the Accord and 3 Series. However, the difference in second-row legroom is substantial, with the Accord offering a staggering 5.3 inches more. How many people you have in your family or how you tend to use the car will determine if that's a major factor.
Both sedans are built with generous trunk space at nearly 17 cubic feet in volume, with the BMW edging out the Honda by only 0.2 cubic feet. Golfers will appreciate the roominess of the cargo area, and road trips even for a family of four would be easy. Inside the cabin, small storage space and cupholder space are more abundant in the Accord, but not by too much. Both offer good door pockets and decent cubby spaces.
Honda Accord
BMW 3 Series
|Headroom (front/2nd row)
|37.5 in/37.3 in
|38.7 in/37.6 in
|Legroom (front/2nd row)
|42.3 in/40.8 in
|42.0 in/35.2 in
|Number of seats
|5
|5
|Cargo volume (all seats in place)
|16.7 cu ft
|16.9 cu ft
Where these two really differ is in tech and equipment. The 3 Series offers more than the Accord on the technology front, starting with a curved 12.3-inch driver information display, 14.9-inch center display, navigation system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless device charger, and a standard 10-speaker audio system. The Honda brings a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch center touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, wireless smartphone charger, and a standard Bose audio system.
The BMW is obviously the more tech-forward of the two. Nearly everything (even important primary functions like the climate control) is done through those super high-res screens. There are very few physical controls in the 3 Series aside from the buttons on the steering wheel — oh and you have to option in the good stereo, the heated steering wheel, and much more. The Honda is almost the opposite: You do not need to use the screen to operate almost everything about this car. Whether it's HVAC, lighting or other more ancillary functions, the Honda gives you a button for everything — and they're very nice to use and touch.
Honda doesn't skimp on the safety features. All versions of the Accord are equipped with the Honda Sensing suite, which includes forward collision warning with automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keeping assistance and lane centering. The top-spec Touring we're looking at also gets niceties like blind-spot warning as standard.
Forward collision mitigation and lane keeping assistance are standard in the 3 Series, but that's about it. Other, even more helpful features like adaptive cruise control, extended traffic jam assistant, active lane keeping assistance with side collision avoidance, front cross-traffic warning, and evasive steering assistance require purchasing the Driving Assistance Professional package. The BMW can also drive itself in traffic at speeds of up to 40 mph, whereas the Honda has no such system.
Trims and pricing
The BMW 3 Series is offered in a few flavors, but the rear-drive 330i we've been comparing the Honda to is as close as you'll get to a top-spec Accord price-wise. It starts at $49,350 without any of the many options you can add to make it more luxurious (like the heated steering wheel, parking sensors and blind-spot warning). The Accord Touring Hybrid starts at $40,690 and has almost nothing in the way of optional extras — that means you get everything for the same price. Not to mention the extra-efficient hybrid powertrain.
BMW's basic warranty is four years or 50,000 miles, and the 3 Series also comes with a four-year/50,000-mile powertrain guarantee. Roadside assistance spans four years with unlimited mileage in that time period, and BMW also includes free maintenance services for three years/36,000 miles.
Honda's is decent but not quite as good: The Accord includes a three-year/36,000-mile limited bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Coverage includes 24-hour roadside assistance for three years/36,000 miles and free maintenance visits for the first 12 months or 12,000 miles (oil changes, tire rotation, multi-point inspection).
Deciding between a $40,000 sedan and a $50,000 one comes down to priorities. The reason these two are worth noting in the same breath is because they're both the very best cars to drive in their respective categories. If you want something that's fully loaded but far from the quickest sedan on sale, the Accord will do you just fine. Just keep in mind it's front-wheel-drive only.
The 3 Series is truly worth springing for if you want something that's even better to drive, crave rear-drive vibes, and are willing to trade mpgs for a buttery smooth engine experience. The BMW's drawbacks are almost exclusively limited to that lengthy options list, which can very easily add $10,000 and make the value gap between these two even larger.