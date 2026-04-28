Tested: 2026 Genesis GV60 Performance Gets a Bit More Range

Genesis improved the GV60's range this year, but enthusiasts should wait for the upcoming Magma

2026 Genesis GV60 Performance
  • What's new: Genesis upped the GV60's battery capacity for 2026.
  • Why it matters: This should improve overall driving range, though we didn't see much of an uptick.
  • Edmunds says: While quick, the Performance mostly whets our appetite for the upcoming GV60 Magma.

We're already big fans of the Genesis GV60. A more luxurious version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, the Genesis GV60 stands out for its sharp styling, elegant interior and distinct personality; that crystal ball gear selector on the center console? Pure luxurious frou-frou genius.

Genesis updated the 2026 GV60 in a key area: range. While we haven't been disappointed by this small luxury electric SUV's range, more is always better. With promises of 12 to 19 additional miles per charge, that seemed like as good a reason as any to bring back one of our favorites for a battery of tests. 

What's new

Genesis increased the battery size from 77.4 kWh to 84 kWh, bumping up range for every trim level. In addition, Genesis made charging easier with the adoption of the NACS system; you might recognize it as the Tesla charger. Charging speed doesn't change, but availability does since the GV60 can now use any Supercharger station to add electrons. Genesis also integrated the digital instrument panel and touchscreen into a single 27-inch-wide OLED display, which I have to admit looks quite nice.

See All for Sale
2026 Genesis GV60 Performance Dash

Otherwise the GV60 remains largely the same small luxury electric crossover SUV it has been from the start, and that's fine with me. I like the design, which manages to stand out from similarly egg-shaped electrics without resorting to goofball styling, although the lightning bolt trim on the rear pillar comes close. The GV60 Performance we tested is the most powerful you can get, at least until the ultra-performance GV60 Magma goes on sale. It's also the most expensive; while a base model will run you $54,020, our test car came with a $74,020 price tag when you include the $650 Tromsø Green paint and $1,495 destination charge.

Where the Genesis GV60 ranks:

#2 in Small luxury electric SUVs

Select up to 4 cars below to compare.

Compare selected vehicles
Skip table

2026 Genesis GV60 Performance
2023 Genesis GV60 Performance
Tesla Model Y Performance
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Motorstwotwotwotwo
Horsepower429 hp (483 hp in Boost)429 hp (483 hp in Boost)510 hp641 hp
Torque516 lb-ft516 lb-ftn/a568 lb-ft
Drivelineall-wheel driveall-wheel driveall-wheel driveall-wheel drive
Weight4,920 pounds4,860 pounds4,447 pounds4,854 pounds
0-60 mph4.0 seconds3.9 seconds3.6 seconds3.3 seconds
Quarter mile12.3 sec @ 109.9 mph12.2 sec @ 110.0 mph11.5 sec @ 121.6 mph11.2 sec @ 122.2 mph
Braking 60-0 mph123 feet115 feet121 feet110 feet
Lateral grip (200-ft skidpad)0.88 g0.88 g0.91 g1.0 g
TiresMichelin Primacy TourMichelin Primacy TourHankook Ion Evo AS SUVPirelli P Zero HN Elect
EPA-estimated range252 miles235 miles306 miles221 miles
Edmunds Tested range279 miles274 miles293 miles253 miles
EPA-estimated efficiency37 kWh/100 miles37 kWh/100 miles32 kWh/100 miles43 kWh/100 miles
Edmunds Tested efficiency33.2 kWh/100 miles30.9 kWh/100 miles30.8 kWh/100 miles35.9 kWh/100 miles

At the track

Since horsepower and torque figures didn't change, I wasn't surprised that the test track numbers essentially stayed the same. The last GV60 Performance we tested hustled from 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds; this one did it in 4.0 seconds. As for the quarter mile, the updated GV60 dispatches it in 12.3 seconds at 109.9 mph, while the old car did the same in 12.2 seconds at 110 mph. That's hardly a difference worth mentioning, but for the bench racers out there, it's probably because the newer car weighed in 60 pounds more than the older one. If you're keeping score at home, that's a little off the pace of the Tesla Model Y Performance we tested recently and quite a bit behind the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

2026 Genesis GV60 Performance

On the skidpad, the GV60 Performance continues to be hobbled by its all-season tires, matching the older car's 0.88 g of lateral grip. Those tires also hurt braking, albeit more than before, with the updated GV60 taking 123 feet to stop as compared to 115 feet for the earlier car. That braking distance is the only noteworthy performance disparity between this and the older car.

On the handling circuit, the Performance feels pretty good. The all-wheel-drive system is biased to the rear, and it combines with the electronic limited-slip rear differential to give the GV60 a rear-drive feel in corners. In its highest performance Sport mode, it's solidly entertaining, but the all-season tires and notable body roll mean it's fun, not fun. That said, it's the kind of difference you really only notice at a test track. Out on the road, the GV60 feels lively, and the Boost button on the steering wheel is a blast to use when squirting through traffic (while safely obeying all traffic laws, of course).

Sorta improved range

Since the big story is battery capacity, we also ran the upgraded GV60 through our standardized Edmunds EV Range Test. The last GV60 tested got 274 miles, crushing its EPA estimate of 235 miles. This updated GV60 Performance has an EPA-estimated range of 252 miles, but it only gained 5 miles of range on our test route. That 279 miles still beats the EPA estimate, but not by quite as wide a margin. It was a little more efficient with its electrons but charged a bit slower. As with the performance numbers, the differences were slight. 

2026 Genesis GV60 Performance

Come on, Magma

In the end, this is an around-the-edges update. The GV60 Performance still leans toward luxury first and performance second. It's entertaining to drive, and it has no problem getting out of its own way, especially with the Boost button giving you an extra 54 horsepower for 10 seconds. However, the lack of a summer tire option kneecaps it.

Which means enthusiasts have a choice. They can get the current Performance and invest in a set of tires to take advantage of its potential. Or, they can wait for the 2027 GV60 Magma to go on sale. The Ioniq 5 N has already shown us what this platform is capable of, and it's very good. With a dash of Genesis luxury, the Magma has the makings of an outstanding performance car. We'll find out more this summer. 

Consider These Recommendations
by

Keith Buglewicz has worked in the automotive industry since 1994, writing thousands of car-related articles, and he's tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Keith is a content manager at Edmunds and his byline can be found at KBB, MotorTrend, Autobytel and many others. Keith considers himself exceptionally lucky to be working the dream job he’s had since high school.

edited by

Steven Ewing is Edmunds' director of editorial content. An automotive journalist for more than half of his life, Ewing's been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and he was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. He's also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (oops), he's always got an interesting story to tell.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox
Related information

Related Automotive News

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top