- What's new: Genesis upped the GV60's battery capacity for 2026.
- Why it matters: This should improve overall driving range, though we didn't see much of an uptick.
- Edmunds says: While quick, the Performance mostly whets our appetite for the upcoming GV60 Magma.
Tested: 2026 Genesis GV60 Performance Gets a Bit More Range
Genesis improved the GV60's range this year, but enthusiasts should wait for the upcoming Magma
We're already big fans of the Genesis GV60. A more luxurious version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, the Genesis GV60 stands out for its sharp styling, elegant interior and distinct personality; that crystal ball gear selector on the center console? Pure luxurious frou-frou genius.
Genesis updated the 2026 GV60 in a key area: range. While we haven't been disappointed by this small luxury electric SUV's range, more is always better. With promises of 12 to 19 additional miles per charge, that seemed like as good a reason as any to bring back one of our favorites for a battery of tests.
What's new
Genesis increased the battery size from 77.4 kWh to 84 kWh, bumping up range for every trim level. In addition, Genesis made charging easier with the adoption of the NACS system; you might recognize it as the Tesla charger. Charging speed doesn't change, but availability does since the GV60 can now use any Supercharger station to add electrons. Genesis also integrated the digital instrument panel and touchscreen into a single 27-inch-wide OLED display, which I have to admit looks quite nice.
Otherwise the GV60 remains largely the same small luxury electric crossover SUV it has been from the start, and that's fine with me. I like the design, which manages to stand out from similarly egg-shaped electrics without resorting to goofball styling, although the lightning bolt trim on the rear pillar comes close. The GV60 Performance we tested is the most powerful you can get, at least until the ultra-performance GV60 Magma goes on sale. It's also the most expensive; while a base model will run you $54,020, our test car came with a $74,020 price tag when you include the $650 Tromsø Green paint and $1,495 destination charge.
Where the Genesis GV60 ranks:
#2 in Small luxury electric SUVs
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2026 Genesis GV60 Performance
2023 Genesis GV60 Performance
Tesla Model Y Performance
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
|Motors
|two
|two
|two
|two
|Horsepower
|429 hp (483 hp in Boost)
|429 hp (483 hp in Boost)
|510 hp
|641 hp
|Torque
|516 lb-ft
|516 lb-ft
|n/a
|568 lb-ft
|Driveline
|all-wheel drive
|all-wheel drive
|all-wheel drive
|all-wheel drive
|Weight
|4,920 pounds
|4,860 pounds
|4,447 pounds
|4,854 pounds
|0-60 mph
|4.0 seconds
|3.9 seconds
|3.6 seconds
|3.3 seconds
|Quarter mile
|12.3 sec @ 109.9 mph
|12.2 sec @ 110.0 mph
|11.5 sec @ 121.6 mph
|11.2 sec @ 122.2 mph
|Braking 60-0 mph
|123 feet
|115 feet
|121 feet
|110 feet
|Lateral grip (200-ft skidpad)
|0.88 g
|0.88 g
|0.91 g
|1.0 g
|Tires
|Michelin Primacy Tour
|Michelin Primacy Tour
|Hankook Ion Evo AS SUV
|Pirelli P Zero HN Elect
|EPA-estimated range
|252 miles
|235 miles
|306 miles
|221 miles
|Edmunds Tested range
|279 miles
|274 miles
|293 miles
|253 miles
|EPA-estimated efficiency
|37 kWh/100 miles
|37 kWh/100 miles
|32 kWh/100 miles
|43 kWh/100 miles
|Edmunds Tested efficiency
|33.2 kWh/100 miles
|30.9 kWh/100 miles
|30.8 kWh/100 miles
|35.9 kWh/100 miles
At the track
Since horsepower and torque figures didn't change, I wasn't surprised that the test track numbers essentially stayed the same. The last GV60 Performance we tested hustled from 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds; this one did it in 4.0 seconds. As for the quarter mile, the updated GV60 dispatches it in 12.3 seconds at 109.9 mph, while the old car did the same in 12.2 seconds at 110 mph. That's hardly a difference worth mentioning, but for the bench racers out there, it's probably because the newer car weighed in 60 pounds more than the older one. If you're keeping score at home, that's a little off the pace of the Tesla Model Y Performance we tested recently and quite a bit behind the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.
On the skidpad, the GV60 Performance continues to be hobbled by its all-season tires, matching the older car's 0.88 g of lateral grip. Those tires also hurt braking, albeit more than before, with the updated GV60 taking 123 feet to stop as compared to 115 feet for the earlier car. That braking distance is the only noteworthy performance disparity between this and the older car.
On the handling circuit, the Performance feels pretty good. The all-wheel-drive system is biased to the rear, and it combines with the electronic limited-slip rear differential to give the GV60 a rear-drive feel in corners. In its highest performance Sport mode, it's solidly entertaining, but the all-season tires and notable body roll mean it's fun, not fun. That said, it's the kind of difference you really only notice at a test track. Out on the road, the GV60 feels lively, and the Boost button on the steering wheel is a blast to use when squirting through traffic (while safely obeying all traffic laws, of course).
Sorta improved range
Since the big story is battery capacity, we also ran the upgraded GV60 through our standardized Edmunds EV Range Test. The last GV60 tested got 274 miles, crushing its EPA estimate of 235 miles. This updated GV60 Performance has an EPA-estimated range of 252 miles, but it only gained 5 miles of range on our test route. That 279 miles still beats the EPA estimate, but not by quite as wide a margin. It was a little more efficient with its electrons but charged a bit slower. As with the performance numbers, the differences were slight.
Come on, Magma
In the end, this is an around-the-edges update. The GV60 Performance still leans toward luxury first and performance second. It's entertaining to drive, and it has no problem getting out of its own way, especially with the Boost button giving you an extra 54 horsepower for 10 seconds. However, the lack of a summer tire option kneecaps it.
Which means enthusiasts have a choice. They can get the current Performance and invest in a set of tires to take advantage of its potential. Or, they can wait for the 2027 GV60 Magma to go on sale. The Ioniq 5 N has already shown us what this platform is capable of, and it's very good. With a dash of Genesis luxury, the Magma has the makings of an outstanding performance car. We'll find out more this summer.