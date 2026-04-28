Tested: 2026 Genesis GV60 Performance Gets a Bit More Range

We're already big fans of the Genesis GV60. A more luxurious version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, the Genesis GV60 stands out for its sharp styling, elegant interior and distinct personality; that crystal ball gear selector on the center console? Pure luxurious frou-frou genius.

Genesis updated the 2026 GV60 in a key area: range. While we haven't been disappointed by this small luxury electric SUV's range, more is always better. With promises of 12 to 19 additional miles per charge, that seemed like as good a reason as any to bring back one of our favorites for a battery of tests.

What's new

Genesis increased the battery size from 77.4 kWh to 84 kWh, bumping up range for every trim level. In addition, Genesis made charging easier with the adoption of the NACS system; you might recognize it as the Tesla charger. Charging speed doesn't change, but availability does since the GV60 can now use any Supercharger station to add electrons. Genesis also integrated the digital instrument panel and touchscreen into a single 27-inch-wide OLED display, which I have to admit looks quite nice.