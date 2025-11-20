A new face with familiar hardware

Although looks may be subjective, the GV60 Magma makes a great first impression. It's lower, wider, and has just enough extra aero components to keep things interesting. Call it a stanced crossover, a supersized hot hatch, whatever — its styling walks a fine line between being sportier than the standard model without forgetting that the GV60 is a luxury car first.

You could say that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N walked so the GV60 Magma could run. As such, fans of Hyundai's N performance division will spot plenty of familiar hardware aboard the Magma. These include larger 21-inch wheels wrapped in wide 275-section tires at all four corners, larger brakes and an adaptive suspension that can vary ride stiffness through multiple drive modes.

Look underneath and you'll find an 84-kWh battery pack and two electric motors, giving the GV60 Magma all-wheel drive. That is, unless you engage its new Drift mode, which disengages the front motor and relies on a rear electronic limited-slip differential to lock its back wheels to deliver big slides on command. If you're familiar with the 5 N or the 6 N, it won't surprise you to learn that this is only one of a long list of drive settings available, including Sprint mode, GT mode, My mode and Boost mode.