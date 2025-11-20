- The GV60 Magma is the brand's first performance-oriented model.
- It borrows heavily from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N, producing up to 650 horsepower.
- It'll likely cost more than $75,000, and it's only the first of a whole family of Magma models to come.
2026 Genesis GV60 Magma First Look: A Luxury EV That Drifts on Demand
It's faster, lower and wider than the standard GV60. It's also the most powerful Genesis yet.
— Le Castellet, France
The GV60 Magma represents many firsts for Genesis. It's the brand's first performance-oriented model, borrowing track-ready hardware from the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N and the Ioniq 5 N. It follows a family of killer concept cars introduced in recent years and is the first production model to wear the Magma name. And alongside its arrival, the South Korean carmaker confirms plans to introduce a whole family of fast luxury cars over the next decade. The GV60 Magma is only the beginning.
A new face with familiar hardware
Although looks may be subjective, the GV60 Magma makes a great first impression. It's lower, wider, and has just enough extra aero components to keep things interesting. Call it a stanced crossover, a supersized hot hatch, whatever — its styling walks a fine line between being sportier than the standard model without forgetting that the GV60 is a luxury car first.
You could say that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N walked so the GV60 Magma could run. As such, fans of Hyundai's N performance division will spot plenty of familiar hardware aboard the Magma. These include larger 21-inch wheels wrapped in wide 275-section tires at all four corners, larger brakes and an adaptive suspension that can vary ride stiffness through multiple drive modes.
Look underneath and you'll find an 84-kWh battery pack and two electric motors, giving the GV60 Magma all-wheel drive. That is, unless you engage its new Drift mode, which disengages the front motor and relies on a rear electronic limited-slip differential to lock its back wheels to deliver big slides on command. If you're familiar with the 5 N or the 6 N, it won't surprise you to learn that this is only one of a long list of drive settings available, including Sprint mode, GT mode, My mode and Boost mode.
Click through these options and their various submenus, and you'll be able to adjust how power is distributed between the front and rear motors, how stiffly the Magma rides, and even temporarily increase its power output for maximum performance. And like its Hyundai siblings, the Genesis retains a simulated gear shift option, which can also be adjusted with various engine notes.
The most powerful Genesis yet
When cruising around, this electric crossover develops 609 horsepower and 546 lb-ft of torque. That's 8 hp more than the Ioniq 6 N. However, those figures rise to 650 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque when Boost mode is engaged. Those are numbers that not long ago would've been enough to compete with a Lamborghini Huracan STO.
There are some drawbacks, however. Genesis quotes the Magma's weight as 4,938 pounds, making it heavier than both the 5 N and the 6 N. It's also most likely why its 3.4-second time to 60 mph is slower than the times for its mechanical siblings. That said, its claimed 10.9-second quarter-mile time and 164-mph top speed are nothing to scoff at. While the South Korean carmaker has yet to quote an official range figure, it has shared that the Magma will charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes.
The GV60 Magma is just the beginning
Peek inside the Magma's cabin and you'll spot dark suede covering most of its door trim and center console, a similar implementation to what you'll find aboard the Ioniq 6 N. However, the Magma builds on it with gloss black buttons and metal surfaces, and a cabin adorned with orange and gray accents to match the performance brand's core color scheme. You get bucket-style seats, a Magma-specific steering wheel and a quilted pattern throughout the cabin.
It's a look you'll have to get used to seeing, as the GV60 Magma is only the first of more performance-oriented models to come. Genesis hasn't exactly been quiet about its intentions, unveiling Magma-fied concepts of the GV80 SUV and the G70 sedan, as well as the spectacular X Gran Racer. The carmaker expects to roll out a whole family of performance cars over the coming decade, so expect to see more in the near future.
While Genesis has yet to announce the price of the GV60 Magma, it's worth noting that the Ioniq 5 N starts at $67,475, including a $1,375 destination fee. Given that the Ioniq 6 N is rumored to potentially surpass $70,000 once it reaches U.S. dealers next year, it wouldn't be surprising to see Genesis' latest model cost over $75,000. So while it may be the brand's first performance-oriented EV, only time will tell if it's interesting enough for enthusiasts to pay the premium it commands.