Tested: The Geely Galaxy M9 Proves Chinese Cars Could Be Seriously Competitive in America

Geely Galaxy M9: What is it?

Geely is one of the world's largest automakers, selling millions of cars each year in markets all over the globe. Within the company’s portfolio are a few brands you recognize, like Volvo, Polestar and Lotus, along with a few you probably don’t, like Lynk & Co. and Zeekr.

The Galaxy M9 is Geely's new flagship, a three-row SUV similar in size to a Kia Telluride. It runs on both gas and electricity, and in this highest-performance all-wheel-drive Pilot trim, makes 858 horsepower and 859 lb-ft of torque. It also offers a Geely-estimated 808 miles of driving range — 130 of which are purely electric. In China, Geely's home market, the Galaxy M9 starts around $25,000 when converted to U.S. currency. And while that obviously doesn't translate to a theoretical American price tag, even at $50,000 or $60,000, the M9 would hold its own against a fully loaded Hyundai Palisade or Kia Telluride.

The Galaxy M9 can offer solid range thanks to its large 41-kWh battery pack — that's bigger than what's used in most other plug-in hybrids — and a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine. The gas engine can act as a generator to charge up the battery when it’s dead or power the wheels directly, if some extra oomph is needed.