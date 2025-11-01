- Basic versions of Ford's F-150 Lightning get a bigger standard battery for 2026.
- Both the F-150 and Super Duty lines see wider availability of rear-wheel-drive configurations.
- The Maverick even sees some changes coming off a refresh for 2025.
2026 Ford F-150, Maverick, Lightning & More: Here's What's New
Ford has made meaningful changes to much of its pickup lineup for 2026
Ford's lineup of small, medium, large and giant pickup trucks rarely goes long without tweaks or improvements. For 2026, the F-150, F-150 Lightning, Maverick and Super Duty offer updates, including expanded availability of 4x2 configurations for the larger trucks, a larger standard battery for the F-150 Lightning, and the return of a front-wheel-drive Maverick with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine. Here's a lengthy yet concise rundown of all of the important changes in Ford Truck land for 2026.
2026 Ford F-150
Updates to America's favorite pickup are relatively few for the 2026 model year. You can now order some top trims — Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum — with rear-wheel drive. Before they came only as 4x4s.
Two new trim-specific packages join the F-150 options list. The Platinum Satin Appearance pack swaps in satin hood vents, a shiny grille and belt-line moldings, satin door handles, a satin exhaust pipe, and polished aluminum 20-inch wheels. The XLT Chrome package includes a slathering of chrome for the running boards, 20-inch wheels, door handles and exhaust tip, as well as a grille finished in a combination of black and the shiny stuff. The mighty F-150 Raptor, meanwhile, rolls into the 2026 model year unchanged.
And then there are this year's paint color adjustments. Newly available are Avalanche (a light gray), Argon Blue Metallic and Ruby Red Metallic. The outgoing hues are Atlas Blue Metallic, Rapid Red Metallic and Space White Metallic.
2025 Ford F-150 Lightning
The electric version of the F-150 workhorse sees a handful of changes of its own for 2026. There's a new STX trim level that slots in between the base fleet-only Pro model and the Flash. It adds unique graphics and exterior styling elements, running boards, a color-matched grille with Grabber Blue accents, and a smattering of interior niceties, such as heated front seats, a power driver's seat, power-adjustable pedals and floor carpets. A 360-degree camera system and Ford's trailer helpers — Pro Trailer Backup Assist and Pro Trailer Hitch Assist — are included too.
On the mechanical front, the 98-kWh Standard Range battery option has been nixed, meaning the Pro, STX and Flash all come with the 123-kWh Extended Range pack. (A 131-kWh version of the Extended battery is packaged with the dual-motor powertrain, which is standard on Lariats and Platinums.) The STX also gets two features that aren't included on the Pro or Lariat: hill descent control and an electronic locking rear differential.
The color lineup is updated here as well. Incoming options include Argon Blue Metallic, Marsh Gray (Ford says it's brown) and Ruby Red Metallic. We say goodbye to Rapid Red Metallic and Space White Metallic, and the availability of Iconic Silver Metallic has been reduced to the Pro trim.
2026 Ford Ranger
The midsize Ranger pickup, the middle child of Ford's pickup lineup, is likely to receive few year-to-year changes this time around. That's not such a terrible thing, though, as the Ranger already has what it needs to succeed. Our editors particularly like its comfortable ride, nice interior and advanced driver assist features.
Expect some color palette additions and subtractions similar to the other Ford trucks, but Ford itself hasn't announced what changes we'll see on the brand's perennial midsizer.
2026 Ford Maverick
The Maverick lineup saw a thorough refresh last year along with the addition of the street-truck-inspired Lobo model. Changes are comparatively few for 2026 but include the reintroduction of a front-wheel-drive/2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder combo, which buyers can order in the XL and XLT models. (As a result, the entry price drops by $1,000.) That same engine paired with all-wheel drive is now a no-cost upgrade from the front-wheel-drive hybrid powertrain.
Ford giveth, and Ford taketh away: The black Ford oval badges that were previously included on the Black Appearance pack as well as the Tremor and Lobo models have been replaced by the classic blue design. So if you really want that look, you'll have to plunk down some extra cash at the parts department.
There are also a few paint-color swaps here: Marsh Gray (it's brown) and Orange Fury Metallic arrive, and both Eruption Green and Desert Sand depart. The XLT Luxury package no longer comes with a six-way passenger seat; you get the standard four-way seat instead. The power-sliding rear window, previously standard on the top trims, is now an option on all but the base XL trim. Oh, and wireless phone charging, which was included on the Lobo and Lariat, has been dropped.
2026 Ford Super Duty
There are just a few changes at the big end of the Ford pickup spectrum. This year brings the return of the option to pair the Super Duty's SuperCab with a short (6.5-foot) bed. XLT and Lariat models now default to rear-wheel drive; four-wheel drive, previously standard, is now an option on those trims. It's also now possible to order the Tremor Off-Road package with the standard-output Power Stroke diesel engine.
Speaking of packages, the STX Appearance group is now available on F-350 duallies. A new Lariat Premium package bundles Ford's Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 driver assist suite, lane departure warning, running boards, a power-sliding rear window with defrost, and those electronic trailer helpers.
New paint options: Marsh Gray (it's still brown) and Argon Blue Metallic. Retired: Antimatter Blue Metallic (seen above) and Darkened Bronze Metallic.