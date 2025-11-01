2026 Ford F-150, Maverick, Lightning & More: Here's What's New

2026 Ford F-150

Updates to America's favorite pickup are relatively few for the 2026 model year. You can now order some top trims — Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum — with rear-wheel drive. Before they came only as 4x4s.

Two new trim-specific packages join the F-150 options list. The Platinum Satin Appearance pack swaps in satin hood vents, a shiny grille and belt-line moldings, satin door handles, a satin exhaust pipe, and polished aluminum 20-inch wheels. The XLT Chrome package includes a slathering of chrome for the running boards, 20-inch wheels, door handles and exhaust tip, as well as a grille finished in a combination of black and the shiny stuff. The mighty F-150 Raptor, meanwhile, rolls into the 2026 model year unchanged.

And then there are this year's paint color adjustments. Newly available are Avalanche (a light gray), Argon Blue Metallic and Ruby Red Metallic. The outgoing hues are Atlas Blue Metallic, Rapid Red Metallic and Space White Metallic.