Outside of America, Ford Sells a Ranger Hybrid. Here's What It's Like to Drive

EcoBoost engine meets plug-in power

Compared to the U.S.-spec Ranger, the plug-in hybrid model is significantly more powerful. Ford's turbocharged 2.3-liter inline four-cylinder engine is paired with an 11.8-kWh battery and an electric motor, and the result is 278 horsepower and a whopping 514 lb-ft of torque. In America, the four-cylinder Ranger only offers 270 hp and 310 lb-ft, and stepping up to the 2.7-liter V6 — something we don't recommend — gets you 315 hp and 400 lb-ft. Cool, right?

Well, not really. The downside of the hybrid system is that it's super heavy. The 2.3-liter Ranger we had in our One-Year Road Test fleet tipped the scales at 4,585 pounds. The Ranger Wildtrak PHEV I drove in Australia? Ford says it weighs 5,766 pounds. That's a nearly 1,200-pound difference. You're gonna need every one of the hybrid's extra 204 lb-ft of torque to lug around this mass.

On the bright side, the hybrid setup doesn't hurt the Ranger's excellent hauling abilities. In fact, it makes this truck stronger. The PHEV's bed can carry 2,145 pounds of payload, compared to 1,767 pounds in the U.S.-spec Ranger. The hybrid can also tow as much as 7,717 pounds, while our Ranger tops out at a still-excellent-for-a-midsize-pickup 7,500 pounds.