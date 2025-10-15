The 2026 Ford Mustang RTR Gets Dark Horse Hardware

The 2026 Ford Mustang RTR will debut in summer 2026. The collaboration between Ford and RTR is a Mustang with the base EcoBoost engine, a turbocharged four-cylinder, infused with components of the Mustang Dark Horse. It's also got a healthy heaping of RTR styling. In this case that means a lot of neon lime green.

The engine is unchanged, making its stock 315 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. Performance upgrades include an electronic drift brake, which is basically a hand brake that will put the Mustang into a controlled slide by locking up the rear tires. You also get four driver-selectable exhaust modes, enabled via a menu in the car's screen. Perfect for when you're looking to set off sensitive car alarms in the neighborhood.

Wait, what's an RTR?

RTR (Ready to Rock) Vehicles develops and produces performance packages for various Ford vehicles, most notably the Mustang. They've also got parts for the Bronco, F-150, Maverick and Mustang Mach-E.