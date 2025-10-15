- The 2026 Ford Mustang RTR will debut next summer.
- Buyers will get the standard EcoBoost engine with some performance upgrades.
- Not to mention a lot of neon lime green accents.
The 2026 Ford Mustang RTR Gets Dark Horse Hardware
The base Mustang motor with Dark Horse components and RTR styling
The 2026 Ford Mustang RTR will debut in summer 2026. The collaboration between Ford and RTR is a Mustang with the base EcoBoost engine, a turbocharged four-cylinder, infused with components of the Mustang Dark Horse. It's also got a healthy heaping of RTR styling. In this case that means a lot of neon lime green.
The engine is unchanged, making its stock 315 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. Performance upgrades include an electronic drift brake, which is basically a hand brake that will put the Mustang into a controlled slide by locking up the rear tires. You also get four driver-selectable exhaust modes, enabled via a menu in the car's screen. Perfect for when you're looking to set off sensitive car alarms in the neighborhood.
Wait, what's an RTR?
RTR (Ready to Rock) Vehicles develops and produces performance packages for various Ford vehicles, most notably the Mustang. They've also got parts for the Bronco, F-150, Maverick and Mustang Mach-E.
What are the performance upgrades?
Brembo brakes come from the Mustang GT Performance pack and include six-piston calipers up front and four-piston calipers in the back. The Mustang Dark Horse contributes its front and rear sway bars and its entire rear subframe with the goal of more responsive handling.
An anti-lag system — which Ford says has been pulled from the brand's GT supercar — keeps the turbo on boost and sharpens throttle response. There have also been changes to the car's damping that, when put in Track mode, should result in better drifting.
All of that sounds like a hoot, and you might want to know if you can row your own gears. You know, since manuals and fun are pretty much synonyms. Sadly, however, Ford hasn't made that exception for the RTR — the EcoBoost Mustang is still auto-only.
Cool, what about the aesthetics?
There are also a series of cosmetic changes, including:
- Mustang GT front fascia
- RTR signature lit nostrils
- Mustang RTR grille with RTR badge
- 19x9.5-inch wheels with 30-millimeter offset
- Lime brake calipers
- RTR decklid and fender badges
- RTR hood, rocker and rear quarter graphics
The interior is awash with neon lime green accents, if you're into that sort of thing. Thankfully, if you're not, you can have a more low-key interior that ditches the acid green stitching. Ford hasn't released pricing yet, but we expect it to cost a bit more than an EcoBoost Premium's $39,035 starting price.
