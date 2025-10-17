- The California Special appearance package is new for 2026.
- It can be added to the top-line GT trim.
- It'll cost an extra $2,495 on top of the GT's starting price of $55,390.
2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Gets a California Special
The California Special is no longer just for the thoroughbred 'stang
You can now get a new appearance package on your 2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E. Typically reserved for the thoroughbred of the Mustang family (i.e., the V8 models), the California Special package brings a little heritage to the coupe's EV sibling. It adds a new accent color (Rave Blue) to the top-of-the-line Mustang Mach-E GT trim.
This appearance package apparently is inspired by the 1968 Mustang California Special, though the resemblance isn't exactly striking. The original California Special featured red and black accents and aero features, including hood scoops, during its run. Around 4,000 of the vehicles were sold, according to Ford.
But the Mustang Mach-E GT California Special will have no red and black accents and no hood scoops. It also won't be a real Mustang, but I digress. What you do get are a load of blue badges on the front and rear of the car and a graphic stripe for the hood. (A real scoop would be cooler, even if it's unnecessary.)
Other exterior design elements include 20-inch carbonized gray wheels with a printed GT/CS logo, along with gloss black aero wheel covers, an illuminated Rave Blue pony emblem on the grille, blue Mach-E badging, and a blue GT badge on the rear of the car.
Inside are Navy Pier-colored sport seats with a reflective blue and silver stripe. The center console and steering wheel get matching wraps, and special floor mats carry on the theme. The California Special will arrive at dealers in early 2026 and will cost an additional $2,495 on top of the GT's $55,395 starting price.