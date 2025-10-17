2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Gets a California Special

The California Special is no longer just for the thoroughbred 'stang

2026 Mustang Mach-E GT California Special badge
  • The California Special appearance package is new for 2026.
  • It can be added to the top-line GT trim.
  • It'll cost an extra $2,495 on top of the GT's starting price of $55,390.

You can now get a new appearance package on your 2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E. Typically reserved for the thoroughbred of the Mustang family (i.e., the V8 models), the California Special package brings a little heritage to the coupe's EV sibling. It adds a new accent color (Rave Blue) to the top-of-the-line Mustang Mach-E GT trim.

This appearance package apparently is inspired by the 1968 Mustang California Special, though the resemblance isn't exactly striking. The original California Special featured red and black accents and aero features, including hood scoops, during its run. Around 4,000 of the vehicles were sold, according to Ford. 

2026 Mustang Mach-E GT California Special action

But the Mustang Mach-E GT California Special will have no red and black accents and no hood scoops. It also won't be a real Mustang, but I digress. What you do get are a load of blue badges on the front and rear of the car and a graphic stripe for the hood. (A real scoop would be cooler, even if it's unnecessary.)

Other exterior design elements include 20-inch carbonized gray wheels with a printed GT/CS logo, along with gloss black aero wheel covers, an illuminated Rave Blue pony emblem on the grille, blue Mach-E badging, and a blue GT badge on the rear of the car. 

2026 Mustang Mach-E GT California Special seats

Inside are Navy Pier-colored sport seats with a reflective blue and silver stripe. The center console and steering wheel get matching wraps, and special floor mats carry on the theme. The California Special will arrive at dealers in early 2026 and will cost an additional $2,495 on top of the GT's $55,395 starting price.

2026 Mustang Mach-E GT California Special center console
Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

