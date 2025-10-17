2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Gets a California Special

You can now get a new appearance package on your 2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E. Typically reserved for the thoroughbred of the Mustang family (i.e., the V8 models), the California Special package brings a little heritage to the coupe's EV sibling. It adds a new accent color (Rave Blue) to the top-of-the-line Mustang Mach-E GT trim.

This appearance package apparently is inspired by the 1968 Mustang California Special, though the resemblance isn't exactly striking. The original California Special featured red and black accents and aero features, including hood scoops, during its run. Around 4,000 of the vehicles were sold, according to Ford.