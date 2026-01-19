2026 Ford Mustang GT vs. Dodge Charger Sixpack: American Muscle Is a Two-Horse Race Again

Power and fuel economy

We'll address the elephant in the room first: The gas-swilling Charger may be returning, but its Hemi V8s aren't (at least not yet). Is a turbocharged inline-six sacrilege? Maybe. Dodge is leaning on the Sixpack branding here, even though that originally referred to a V8 fed by a trio of two-barrel carburetors. But the result is an engine offered in two strengths (one of which handily beats the Mustang GT's 5.0-liter). The gas Charger R/T makes 420 hp, while the high-output six in the Charger Scat Pack is turned up to 550 hp.

The Charger bucks convention in another important way: It's now available only with all-wheel drive. (Dodge is quick to point out that the Charger can go RWD at the press of a button, meeting the needs of burnout purveyors, but the AWD hardware is there no matter what.) It could be argued that two extra wheels' worth of traction are necessary to put all that torque to the pavement, but that's not always the aim of an American muscle car, and the old Charger and Challenger did just fine with 700-plus-hp Hellcat engines feeding only the rear axle.