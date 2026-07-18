2026 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Convertible Tested: One Redeeming Quality

A very familiar formula

The recipe for a convertible 'Stang hasn't changed much in the last 60 years. It took the base Mustang and its very heavily boosted 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine (315 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque) and chopped most of the roof away. Mustangs that go sans-V8 do not offer the option of a manual transmission, so you're stuck with a 10-speed automatic.

Our test team was able to hustle the 3,844-pound 'Stang from 0 to 60 in 5.4 seconds and through the quarter mile in 13.8 seconds at 99.1 mph. Putting it in drag strip mode is the quickest way to get off the line, but most people won't bother with all that setup, and in the real world, this pony will take closer to 6 seconds to get to 60 mph. Sure, the engine makes plenty of grunt, but it's hampered by the near two-ton curb weight.

Its straight-line performance is muddied by infighting between the engine and that 10-speed auto. As you tip into the throttle from a stop, there's a shunt that makes it feel like the transmission is playing catch-up to the engine. Plus, there are about four gears too many, and those extra cogs get in the way of quicker, more decisive acceleration.

Add in this 10-speed's reluctance to upshift at a reasonable rpm at part throttle and its dim-witted nature when hunting for a downshift, and you get a powertrain that's nothing short of confused. There are no paddle shifters to manually influence what the transmission is doing either, so you won't be able to remedy its indecisive nature yourself.