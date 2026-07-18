- What's new: The Ford Mustang's current lineup is vast and, as always, includes a topless version.
- Why it matters: This EcoBoost Convertible is one of the only ways to get a drop-top from a mainstream automaker in 2026.
- Edmunds says: But when we recently put this particular pony under our testing microscope, we came away less than impressed.
2026 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Convertible Tested: One Redeeming Quality
The current EcoBoost Mustang droptop proves to be little more than a disappointment
It's rare to get consensus among the Edmunds staff. Different people have different tastes, and what one of us doesn't enjoy about one car someone else might find perfectly acceptable — charming, even. But in the case of the 2026 Mustang EcoBoost Convertible we recently tested, everyone who drove it got out and said the same thing: This is not a good way to spend $51,905 of your hard-earned dollars.
A very familiar formula
The recipe for a convertible 'Stang hasn't changed much in the last 60 years. It took the base Mustang and its very heavily boosted 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine (315 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque) and chopped most of the roof away. Mustangs that go sans-V8 do not offer the option of a manual transmission, so you're stuck with a 10-speed automatic.
Our test team was able to hustle the 3,844-pound 'Stang from 0 to 60 in 5.4 seconds and through the quarter mile in 13.8 seconds at 99.1 mph. Putting it in drag strip mode is the quickest way to get off the line, but most people won't bother with all that setup, and in the real world, this pony will take closer to 6 seconds to get to 60 mph. Sure, the engine makes plenty of grunt, but it's hampered by the near two-ton curb weight.
Its straight-line performance is muddied by infighting between the engine and that 10-speed auto. As you tip into the throttle from a stop, there's a shunt that makes it feel like the transmission is playing catch-up to the engine. Plus, there are about four gears too many, and those extra cogs get in the way of quicker, more decisive acceleration.
Add in this 10-speed's reluctance to upshift at a reasonable rpm at part throttle and its dim-witted nature when hunting for a downshift, and you get a powertrain that's nothing short of confused. There are no paddle shifters to manually influence what the transmission is doing either, so you won't be able to remedy its indecisive nature yourself.
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2026 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Convertible
Edmunds Test Results
|Engine
|turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder
|Horsepower
|315 hp
|Torque
|350 lb-ft
|Driveline
|rear-wheel drive
|Transmission
|10-speed automatic
|0-60 mph
|5.4 seconds
|Quarter mile
|13.8 seconds @ 99.1 mph
|60-0 mph braking
|121 feet
|Lateral grip (200-ft skidpad)
|0.9 g
|Weight
|3,844 pounds
|As-tested price
|$51,905
Braking performance was a "that's fine" 121 feet. Bite from the pedal is direct and linear, but the number was hampered by low-performance all-season tires. Ford's choice of rubber also netted just 0.9 g on our skidpad. For context, a Mazda Miata RF we recently tested both stopped in a shorter distance (119 feet) and pulled a higher number on our skidpad (0.93 g) despite smaller brakes and narrower tires.
Sure, the Miata is 1,500 pounds lighter, but its performance advantages illustrate just how much the GT and Dark Horse versions of the current Mustang rely on uprated suspensions and much wider, stickier tires to deliver decent handling. The Mustang we have here has no such upgrades and fails to deliver any real performance.
Mustangs can be great, but this one ...
Our test team's notes are far from kind. "Thanks to somewhat slow, numb steering, this base Mustang shows no desire to be driven quickly, and the almost immediate understeer and howling tires confirm that suspicion. Despite its name and its pedigree, there's no fun to be had in this Mustang," said Kurt Niebuhr, our manager of vehicle testing.
Therein lies this Mustang's biggest problem. Never mind that it doesn't light up our test track with scintillating numbers — it just outright refuses to be any kind of fun. There's no grip, so you have no faith in the front end to push, the chassis has no inherent balance, and you can't coax it into a little drift because the engine and transmission are so lazy. Plus the whole thing bobbles, shakes and wallows about so consistently on the road, it also falls short of being an enjoyable cruiser.
The current Mustang's screen-heavy interior is fine, but at this price, most of the interior materials don't feel quite up to par. Squeaks and rattles abound due to the natural flex of a car that's had its roof cut off, and with the top up, you can peer through the roof lining and see the inner workings of the convertible top's skeleton.
Steven Ewing, our director of editorial content, summed up the whole thing like this: "0/10. Would not rent." Ouch.
This car's single, solitary redeeming quality is that the roof comes off, and it's the only car that isn't a Mini that offers four seats and a drop-top before you get to luxury automakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz. If you want a convertible, buy a Miata and content yourself with what is a much more complete driving experience. Leave this purchase to the world's rental car companies.