- The Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC is a reborn Shelby GT500.
- It comes with a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
- An optional Track Pack adds carbon-fiber wheels.
2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery
The Dark Horse SC is Ford's successor to the Mustang Shelby GT500
Ford's Mustang Shelby GT500 successor is here: Meet the Dark Horse SC. Slotting between the standard Mustang Dark Horse and the race-ready Mustang GTD, the SC has a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, dual-clutch transmission, major aerodynamic tweaks and more.
The standard Dark Horse SC has improved aerodynamics for better downforce at high speeds.
The revised front end has better engine cooling to feed air into the supercharged 5.2-liter V8.
Ford won't tell us how much power the Dark Horse SC makes, but we're betting it's somewhere between 780 horsepower and 800 horsepower.
An optional Track Pack adds even more aero tweaks.
The ducktail rear end and larger spoiler help keep the Track Pack car even more stable at high speeds.
Wide fender flares and big wheels look great on the Mustang Dark Horse.
We love the teal brake calipers that peek out from behind the wheels.
Speaking of wheels, with the Track Pack, they're made of carbon fiber.
Scroll down to view more pictures of the Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC.