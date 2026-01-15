2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

The Dark Horse SC is Ford's successor to the Mustang Shelby GT500

2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC driving
  • The Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC is a reborn Shelby GT500.
  • It comes with a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
  • An optional Track Pack adds carbon-fiber wheels.

Ford's Mustang Shelby GT500 successor is here: Meet the Dark Horse SC. Slotting between the standard Mustang Dark Horse and the race-ready Mustang GTD, the SC has a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, dual-clutch transmission, major aerodynamic tweaks and more.

2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC rear

The standard Dark Horse SC has improved aerodynamics for better downforce at high speeds.

2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC front 3/4

The revised front end has better engine cooling to feed air into the supercharged 5.2-liter V8.

2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC profile

Ford won't tell us how much power the Dark Horse SC makes, but we're betting it's somewhere between 780 horsepower and 800 horsepower.

2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC driving

An optional Track Pack adds even more aero tweaks.

2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC rear

The ducktail rear end and larger spoiler help keep the Track Pack car even more stable at high speeds.

2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC front

Wide fender flares and big wheels look great on the Mustang Dark Horse.

2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC profile

We love the teal brake calipers that peek out from behind the wheels.

2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC wheel

Speaking of wheels, with the Track Pack, they're made of carbon fiber.

2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC wheel

Scroll down to view more pictures of the Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC.

2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC interior
2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC interior
2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC interior
2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC profile
2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC front, on track
2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC front
2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC driving
2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC wheel
2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC driving
2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC front end, on track
2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC front end
2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC rear
2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC rear detail
2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC rear detail
