Ford's Mustang Shelby GT500 Replacement Is Here, But We Don't Know How Much Power It Makes

Our best guesses: The Mustang Dark Horse SC will offer somewhere between the old GT500's 760 horsepower and the Mustang GTD's 815 hp. Something around 780 hp sounds right to us. As for price, we paid $81,280 for our GT500, which had a starting price of $71,395 back in 2020. The Dark Horse SC surely won't come close to the GTD's $315,000 MSRP, but a six-figure price tag is inevitable.

"We'll have more to share on performance stats closer to launch," a Ford spokesperson told us.

What we do know is that the Mustang Dark Horse SC has upgraded MagneRide suspension software, so the adaptive dampers have a stiffer tune. There are a whole bunch of chassis changes, in fact — things like new stabilizer bars, modified front control arms and more. The ultimate goal is to make a Mustang that's more responsive than the standard Dark Horse with flatter cornering characteristics, without being a total wild child like the track-attack Mustang GTD.