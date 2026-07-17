2026 Ford Maverick Pricing Guide: From XL to Tremor, Here's What Each Trim Will Cost You

Ford's popular compact truck starts at under $30K and tops out near $42,000

2026 Ford Maverick Lobo
  • Available hybrid engine offers impressive efficiency, while turbocharged EcoBoost engine delivers punchy response.
  • The EcoBoost engine can now be paired with front-wheel drive. 
  • A 13.2-inch center touchscreen is standard across all trims.

The 2026 Ford Maverick has carved out a unique place for itself in the truck market. Its small footprint makes it easy to live with in crowded cities and suburban driveways, while its low starting price, efficient powertrains, and broad range of trims provide buyers with the ability to tailor the truck to their specific needs.

Shoppers can choose from value-oriented, luxury, sport-focused and off-road-ready configurations, along with hybrid or turbocharged powertrains and a long list of available options. With so many combinations available, the Maverick's pricing spans a surprisingly wide range. Here's a closer look at what each 2026 Ford Maverick trim costs and what you get for your money as you move through the lineup. All prices include the mandatory $1,845 destination fee.

2026 Ford Maverick XL

Maverick XL: $28,990

The XL is the Maverick's least expensive trim, but that doesn't mean it's bare-bones. Standard equipment includes LED headlights, a 13.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a rudimentary version of the Co-Pilot360 suite of driver assistance features with only forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assistance. 

A punchy turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is standard, but buyers can get the hybrid powertrain for just $1,000 more. All-wheel drive is optionally available as well, though shoppers should keep in mind that they'll also have to spring for the hybrid system to get it.

2026 Ford Maverick XLT

Maverick XLT: $31,490

The XLT offers a lot more standard features than the XL for a relatively small additional outlay, and it's the trim that we'd recommend for most folks. Along with keyless entry, the XLT also gains 17-inch alloy wheels (instead of steelies), upgraded interior materials, a power-locking tailgate and a trailer hitch receiver, all as standard equipment. 

Stepping up to the XLT also allows Maverick buyers to option the FX4 Off-Road package, which includes a uniquely tuned suspension, all-terrain tires, upgraded engine cooling and protective skid plates. Those who spring for the available XLT Luxury package will be treated to an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat, LED bed lighting, remote start and other creature comforts.  

2026 Ford Maverick Lariat

Maverick Lariat: $37,715

Although the Lariat demands a sizable premium over the XLT, this upscale trim has a lot to offer. All-wheel drive, 19-inch wheels, synthetic leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera system and a premium audio system are all standard here, as are all of the features included in the XLT's optional Luxury package. 

For $745, the 4K Towing package includes a trailer brake controller, a Class III trailer hitch with four-pin and seven-pin connectors, and upgraded cooling for both the engine and transmission. As the name implies, the package elevates the Maverick's maximum towing capacity to 4,000 pounds.

2026 Ford Maverick Lobo

Maverick Lobo: $37,775

Inspired by the tuned compact street-truck craze of the 1980s and '90s, the Lobo trim gives the Maverick a unique look while upping the ante for on-road dynamics. 

A performance-tuned suspension, quick-ratio steering system, upgraded brakes and a torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system deliver more responsive handling, while the Lobo's hunkered-down stance, unique 19-inch wheels, and model-specific front grille and bumper enhance the aesthetic. The majority of the XLT's standard features are included here, but the Lobo's quick-shifting seven-speed automatic transmission is exclusive to this trim.

2025 Ford Maverick Tremor driving

Maverick Tremor: $42,490

While the FX4 Off-Road package ushers in a dose of all-terrain capability for other trims, the Tremor trim takes things several steps further. Along with its raised off-road suspension, unique 17-inch aluminum wheels, all-terrain tires and underbody skid plates, the Maverick Tremor also includes a locking rear differential, additional terrain drive modes and a Trail Control feature that functions like low-speed cruise control on dirt. 

Orange accents and unique badges help to visually differentiate the Tremor from other Maverick models, while dual-zone climate control, premium audio, and a variety of other features from the Maverick Lariat add an element of luxury. The Tremor also shares the Lobo's more advanced all-wheel-drive system, which means that the hybrid powertrain cannot be optioned here either. 

Consider These Recommendations
by

A lover of noisy music, noisy bulldogs, and noisy cars, Bradley completed his undergraduate degree in rhetorical studies at the University of California, Berkeley, and relocated to Los Angeles shortly thereafter, where he used his obsession with cars and background in information technology to create a unique journalistic voice in the automotive realm. His work has appeared in MotorTrend, Car & Driver, Popular Science, Hemmings Motor News, Autoweek and numerous online publications. When not behind the wheel, Bradley can often be found standing too close to a dimed guitar amp, out on a cycling trail, or breaking something just so he can put it back together.

edited by

Cars have been an important part of his life since Kirk learned to identify them by their headlights as a toddler. He grew up helping pit crew for his dad’s highly unsuccessful drag racing escapades, and he turned his knowledge of the car culture into a career when he became an editor at Scale Auto Enthusiast magazine starting in college. Kirk has been writing about full-scale cars for more than 20 years and was named to the North American Car and Truck of the Year jury in 2014. He was most recently senior editor at Motor Authority, where he specialized in luxury and performance cars. Kirk also authored and edited several car books, including the award-winning Hot Rod & Custom Chronicle and NASCAR Chronicle when was managing editor at Consumer Guide Automotive. Kirk enjoys nothing more than a track day, but he’s also a Wisconsin sport fan and he enjoys spirited drives in his 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox
Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top