2026 Ford Maverick Pricing Guide: From XL to Tremor, Here's What Each Trim Will Cost You

The 2026 Ford Maverick has carved out a unique place for itself in the truck market. Its small footprint makes it easy to live with in crowded cities and suburban driveways, while its low starting price, efficient powertrains, and broad range of trims provide buyers with the ability to tailor the truck to their specific needs.

Shoppers can choose from value-oriented, luxury, sport-focused and off-road-ready configurations, along with hybrid or turbocharged powertrains and a long list of available options. With so many combinations available, the Maverick's pricing spans a surprisingly wide range. Here's a closer look at what each 2026 Ford Maverick trim costs and what you get for your money as you move through the lineup. All prices include the mandatory $1,845 destination fee.