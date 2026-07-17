- Available hybrid engine offers impressive efficiency, while turbocharged EcoBoost engine delivers punchy response.
- The EcoBoost engine can now be paired with front-wheel drive.
- A 13.2-inch center touchscreen is standard across all trims.
2026 Ford Maverick Pricing Guide: From XL to Tremor, Here's What Each Trim Will Cost You
Ford's popular compact truck starts at under $30K and tops out near $42,000
The 2026 Ford Maverick has carved out a unique place for itself in the truck market. Its small footprint makes it easy to live with in crowded cities and suburban driveways, while its low starting price, efficient powertrains, and broad range of trims provide buyers with the ability to tailor the truck to their specific needs.
Shoppers can choose from value-oriented, luxury, sport-focused and off-road-ready configurations, along with hybrid or turbocharged powertrains and a long list of available options. With so many combinations available, the Maverick's pricing spans a surprisingly wide range. Here's a closer look at what each 2026 Ford Maverick trim costs and what you get for your money as you move through the lineup. All prices include the mandatory $1,845 destination fee.
Maverick XL: $28,990
The XL is the Maverick's least expensive trim, but that doesn't mean it's bare-bones. Standard equipment includes LED headlights, a 13.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a rudimentary version of the Co-Pilot360 suite of driver assistance features with only forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assistance.
A punchy turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is standard, but buyers can get the hybrid powertrain for just $1,000 more. All-wheel drive is optionally available as well, though shoppers should keep in mind that they'll also have to spring for the hybrid system to get it.
Maverick XLT: $31,490
The XLT offers a lot more standard features than the XL for a relatively small additional outlay, and it's the trim that we'd recommend for most folks. Along with keyless entry, the XLT also gains 17-inch alloy wheels (instead of steelies), upgraded interior materials, a power-locking tailgate and a trailer hitch receiver, all as standard equipment.
Stepping up to the XLT also allows Maverick buyers to option the FX4 Off-Road package, which includes a uniquely tuned suspension, all-terrain tires, upgraded engine cooling and protective skid plates. Those who spring for the available XLT Luxury package will be treated to an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat, LED bed lighting, remote start and other creature comforts.
Maverick Lariat: $37,715
Although the Lariat demands a sizable premium over the XLT, this upscale trim has a lot to offer. All-wheel drive, 19-inch wheels, synthetic leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera system and a premium audio system are all standard here, as are all of the features included in the XLT's optional Luxury package.
For $745, the 4K Towing package includes a trailer brake controller, a Class III trailer hitch with four-pin and seven-pin connectors, and upgraded cooling for both the engine and transmission. As the name implies, the package elevates the Maverick's maximum towing capacity to 4,000 pounds.
Maverick Lobo: $37,775
Inspired by the tuned compact street-truck craze of the 1980s and '90s, the Lobo trim gives the Maverick a unique look while upping the ante for on-road dynamics.
A performance-tuned suspension, quick-ratio steering system, upgraded brakes and a torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system deliver more responsive handling, while the Lobo's hunkered-down stance, unique 19-inch wheels, and model-specific front grille and bumper enhance the aesthetic. The majority of the XLT's standard features are included here, but the Lobo's quick-shifting seven-speed automatic transmission is exclusive to this trim.
Maverick Tremor: $42,490
While the FX4 Off-Road package ushers in a dose of all-terrain capability for other trims, the Tremor trim takes things several steps further. Along with its raised off-road suspension, unique 17-inch aluminum wheels, all-terrain tires and underbody skid plates, the Maverick Tremor also includes a locking rear differential, additional terrain drive modes and a Trail Control feature that functions like low-speed cruise control on dirt.
Orange accents and unique badges help to visually differentiate the Tremor from other Maverick models, while dual-zone climate control, premium audio, and a variety of other features from the Maverick Lariat add an element of luxury. The Tremor also shares the Lobo's more advanced all-wheel-drive system, which means that the hybrid powertrain cannot be optioned here either.