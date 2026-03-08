- We love the Ford Maverick's city-friendly dimensions, sharp handling and the hybrid's strong fuel economy.
- The Maverick Lobo is one of the most fun-to-drive trucks you can buy.
- The Maverick has a low starting price, but some desirable features are locked behind costly packages.
2026 Ford Maverick: Driven, Tested, Rated
The unique Maverick is a viable alternative to multiple vehicle types, including bigger trucks
The Ford Maverick may not have been the first pickup truck built on a car-based (aka crossover) platform, but it has nevertheless carved out a big ol' niche for itself. While this small pickup truck is certainly an alternative to bigger, pricier and thirstier midsize trucks, its size, price and efficiency also allow it to be considered by those who are otherwise considering a small SUV or even sedan.
Despite this lack of apples-to-apples competition, though, the 2026 Ford Maverick still receives a Very Good score from the Edmunds testing team. We have now tested multiple examples, with a Maverick Hybrid and the newer, sporty Maverick Lobo with its 2.0-liter turbo engine. Each was subjected to our usual regimen of real-world use over multiple weeks as well as instrumented testing at our private test facility. Read below for the results.
Overall score: 7.6/10
This score is actually identical to that of the only other small truck on the market, the Hyundai Santa Cruz. The Maverick has broader appeal, but for some, the Santa Cruz could be the more appealing choice.
For this rating, the Maverick was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Kurt Niebuhr.
How does the Ford Maverick drive?
Driving score: 8/10
The Maverick's hybrid engine is thrifty but not fast. In our testing, a Maverick hybrid took 8.4 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph. We'll take that trade for the improved fuel efficiency. We also tested the sporty Lobo with its 2.0-liter turbo engine, which zipped us to 60 in just 6.6 seconds.
For most Mavericks, steering and handling feel closer to a traditional truck than, say, a crossover-style truck like its Hyundai Santa Cruz rival. The Maverick's stiff ride and numb steering encourage low-speed driving, although the truck's compact size allows for quickly threading traffic or taking a twisty road with more confidence than you would with a midsize or full-size truck. The sportier Lobo, however, benefits from a firm, responsive suspension and a specialized all-wheel-drive system. For on-street handling, the Maverick Lobo is the most fun and rewarding truck you can buy.
The boxy cab and big, square windows offer excellent visibility in every direction, and the integrated blind-spot mirrors are small but useful. Most of the Maverick's advanced driver aids, such as adaptive cruise control or blind-spot warning, are optional or only standard on pricier trim levels.
How comfortable is the Ford Maverick?
Comfort score: 6.4/10
You'll love the Maverick if you like simple interiors. There aren't many frills or buttons, and it's easy to find the controls you need. Getting in and out requires some ducking, but there's decent headroom all around once inside, and the relatively upright driving position is marred only by limited driver's seat and steering wheel adjustments. Nor is there a ton of rear seat legroom or footroom under the front seats. The seat padding is firm and supportive and holds up on long trips. The hard plastic door panels right next to your knees aren't quite as comfortable, though, as you brace against them on curvy or bumpy roads.
There isn't much engine noise on the highway, but it's a bit unrefined at idle and under full-throttle acceleration. The more powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged engine sounds better. Got small children? Loading a large car seat can be difficult because the top tethers are located behind the folding rear seats. The underseat storage is also accessed by lifting up the entire rear seat bottom (versus a 60/40-split bottom as other trucks have), so you'll have to remove any child seats to get underneath. It's a pain.
How's the Maverick's tech?
In-cabin tech score: 7.8/10
The Maverick comes standard with a 13.2-inch center touchscreen. Crisp graphics, fast processing, and easy-to-use menus and buttons remain highlights of Ford's advanced interface. The Maverick also comes with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, plus front and rear USB ports. The standard stereo's volume and output are pretty underwhelming, however.
How's the storage and cargo?
Storage & cargo score: 9/10
The Maverick offers a massive number of cubbies and interior storage areas. The doors can accommodate huge water bottles, the rear underseat storage is relatively large, and there are all sorts of useful dividers in the large center console. The Maverick has mastered small-item storage.
How are the Maverick's towing and hauling?
Towing & hauling score: 8/10
The Maverick's maximum towing and payload capacities are impressive for such a small vehicle: 4,000 pounds and 1,500 pounds, respectively. The Maverick also offers a four-pin and seven-pin connector and an integrated trailer brake controller. The latter is a nice touch that isn't offered on the rival Hyundai Santa Cruz. While the Santa Cruz has higher overall towing capacity, the Maverick is better equipped to tow straight from the factory.
Is the Ford Maverick a good value?
Value score: 6.4/10
There's no denying the Maverick's appeal at its entry price, especially if you get the hybrid. Lower Maverick trims lack some driver aids that come standard on other vehicles at this price, but it's still one of the better values out there. Higher trim levels add some personality and features but get pricey.
The Maverick offers a three-year/36,000-mile basic warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, pretty typical for trucks. But the rival Santa Cruz dominates with a five-year/60,000-mile basic warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.
How's the fuel economy?
MPG score: 7/10
The hybrid Maverick gets a class-leading EPA estimate of 38 mpg combined with front-wheel drive and 37 mpg combined with all-wheel drive. That beats most non-hybrid compact sedans. In our real-world street and highway testing, we regularly achieved more than 40 mpg combined.
If fuel efficiency is a top concern, the Maverick's hybrid powertrain is a real advantage over the Santa Cruz, which got 27 mpg on the same evaluation route. The Maverick with the 2.0-liter engine returned 25 mpg in our testing.
Is the Ford Maverick special?
Driving score: 7/10
The Maverick is relatively nondescript. It does its job as a truck and mostly goes unnoticed, unlike its Hyundai Santa Cruz rival, which sparks a conversation everywhere it goes.
The Maverick's optional engine is peppy, and it can be relatively fun to drive, especially in the off-road-ready Tremor trim or sport-styled Lobo. But it also feels a bit cheap, especially when the engine announces itself with its loud, unpleasant groan. Still, we give the Maverick credit for its efficient hybrid engine, no-frills interior and low starting price. Pair that with a functional and easy-to-use bed, and you've got as much truck as most people will ever need.