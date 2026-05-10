- What it is: The 2026 Ford F-150 is one of the best-selling cars in the country.
- Why it matters: The F-150 has to do it all, from work truck to near-luxury item. And it does so for almost everyone.
- Edmunds says: We've tested dozens of F-150s, and they rarely disappoint.
2026 Ford F-150: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery
Ford's fan favorite continues to dominate the half-ton truck space
Ford's F-150 has been the absolute king of sales for what seems like forever now, and much like a major league baseball coach won't talk to their pitcher in the middle of a no-hitter, Ford isn't making any big changes to its cash cow for 2026.
Read all of our 2026 Ford F-150 content:
2026 Ford F-150: Driven, Tested, Rated
2026 F-150 Lobo Tested: A Bad Deal
Ram SRT TRX vs. Ford F-150 Raptor R: Renewed Battle of the V8 Super Trucks
Ford F-150 Hybrid: What We Learned After Owning One for 45,000 Miles
Ford's F-150 remains its best-selling vehicle by a wide margin.
Save as much as $7,135 with Edmunds
As such, Ford offers it in a vast array of trims and configurations in an effort to please every potential buyer.
It can be had in anything from a bare-bones work truck to 700-plus-horsepower off-road monster, with plenty of variation in between.
It can offer a near-luxury-car interior experience.
It's packed with the tech that modern buyers want, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Buyers can also option Ford's hands-free driving assistant, BlueCruise.
The interior is a very nice place to be whether you're working at a job site or taking a road trip with the family.
The interior screens are sharp and responsive.
The F-150's choice of powertrains is excellent, too, with the base Coyote 5.0-liter V8 remaining a class standout.
The F-150 is still the half-ton truck to beat, with everyone else doing their best to play catch-up.