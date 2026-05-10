2026 Ford F-150: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

Ford's fan favorite continues to dominate the half-ton truck space

2024 F-150 King Ranch front 3/4
  • What it is: The 2026 Ford F-150 is one of the best-selling cars in the country. 
  • Why it matters: The F-150 has to do it all, from work truck to near-luxury item. And it does so for almost everyone. 
  • Edmunds says: We've tested dozens of F-150s, and they rarely disappoint.

Ford's F-150 has been the absolute king of sales for what seems like forever now, and much like a major league baseball coach won't talk to their pitcher in the middle of a no-hitter, Ford isn't making any big changes to its cash cow for 2026.

Read all of our 2026 Ford F-150 content:

2026 Ford F-150: Driven, Tested, Rated
2026 F-150 Lobo Tested: A Bad Deal
Ram SRT TRX vs. Ford F-150 Raptor R: Renewed Battle of the V8 Super Trucks
Ford F-150 Hybrid: What We Learned After Owning One for 45,000 Miles

See 594 2026 Ford F-150 vehicles for sale near you
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2024 F-150 King Ranch rear 3/4

Ford's F-150 remains its best-selling vehicle by a wide margin.

Save as much as $7,135 with Edmunds

2026 Ford F-150 pricing in Ashburn, VA
Edmunds suggests you pay
2026 Ford F-150 XLT

As such, Ford offers it in a vast array of trims and configurations in an effort to please every potential buyer.

2025 Ford F-150 Tremor front

It can be had in anything from a bare-bones work truck to 700-plus-horsepower off-road monster, with plenty of variation in between.

2025 Ford F-150 Tremor interior

It can offer a near-luxury-car interior experience.

2025 Ford F-150 Tremor rear

It's packed with the tech that modern buyers want, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2024 Ford F-150 STX

Buyers can also option Ford's hands-free driving assistant, BlueCruise.

2024 Ford F-150 Raptor

The interior is a very nice place to be whether you're working at a job site or taking a road trip with the family.

2024 Ford F-150 Raptor

The interior screens are sharp and responsive.

2024 Ford F-150 Platinum

The F-150's choice of powertrains is excellent, too, with the base Coyote 5.0-liter V8 remaining a class standout.

2024 Ford F-150 Platinum

The F-150 is still the half-ton truck to beat, with everyone else doing their best to play catch-up.

2024 Ford F-150 Lariat profile
2024 Ford F-150 STX
2024 Ford F-150 STX rear
2025 Ford F-150 Lariat Crew Cab Pickup Exterior Shown
2025 Ford F-150 Lobo rear
2025 Ford F-150 Lobo interior
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by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

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