2026 Ford F-150 vs. Toyota Tundra: Longtime Rivals Square Off

Even with this wide variety of engines, the EPA fuel economy estimates don't differ too much. The hybrid powertrains from both manufacturers lead their respective lineups, but only slightly. Although the F-150 hybrid does better overall, it's not the most efficient on the highway. Like many hybrids, its biggest advantage is around town. For the Tundra, the big plus of the gas-electric powertrain is added power, not a big boost in fuel economy.

Interior

Ford still offers a single-row regular cab for the F-150, but you're more likely to find those on job sites than in suburban driveways. Both Ford and Toyota sell their half-ton trucks in two four-door cabs — Ford calls its Super Cab and SuperCrew; Toyota's are Double Cab and CrewMax.

Headroom is pretty close in the first rows of both trucks, but the F-150 does better in backseat headroom. The Ford also wins in terms of front-row legroom, and it has a couple inches more in the back with its largest cab. Ford also offers a front bench seat on some four-door models, which increases people-carrying to six passengers.

Both offer three bed lengths. Toyota technically wins by a tenth of an inch on its longest box, but I don't see that making the difference for many (or any) buyers. At the very back, Ford sells a fancy split tailgate that can swing open in the center in addition to dropping down, something Toyota doesn't match. Both offer remote tailgate release, but only Ford will sell you a power-opening and -closing tailgate.