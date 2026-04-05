- Ford sells a lot of F-150s in a lot of different configurations — there are four powertrains to choose from, for starters.
- The Toyota Tundra offers gas and hybrid powertrains and a streamlined-by-comparison lineup.
- Is one of these full-size pickups the truck for you?
2026 Ford F-150 vs. Toyota Tundra: Longtime Rivals Square Off
Both pickups offer a hybrid powertrain option and a whole lot more
With so many choices to sift through — cab layouts, bed sizes, engines, trim levels — it can be tough to settle on your perfect configuration for a full-size pickup, let alone compare it to another brand's lineup. To help you with that, we've assembled the important specs and Edmunds test results for two such pickups, the Ford F-150 and the Toyota Tundra. Here we focus on some of the more major differentiators — powertrains, fuel economy, interior space, technology and pricing.
This rundown leaves out the F-150 Raptor and truly nutty Raptor R, as they're in a class by themselves and really only appeal to buyers looking for something very specific.
Power and fuel economy
The F-150 attempts to be everything to everyone — hence its best-seller status — and offers a choice of four powertrains. Toyota sticks with two versions of its twin-turbo V6, one with hybrid assistance and one without. The F-150 and Tundra, incidentally, are the only full-size truck models that currently offer hybrid powertrains.
Comparing like to like, Ford's turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 is a good deal more powerful than Toyota's 3.4-liter. When you add an electric motor to each, it's a slightly different story — the Tundra's hybrid edges the F-150's gas-electric offering, if only slightly.
And then there are the Ford's two uncontested powertrains. The smaller twin-turbo V6 is a good option for more casual truck users, while the 5.0-liter V8 gives off old-school vibes and sounds but can't match the torque produced by the larger of the two turbo engines. Note that your choice of trim level will reduce the number of engine options, so the decision may not be so paralysis-inducing.
F-150 2.7-liter
F-150 3.5-liter
F-150 3.5-liter hybrid
F-150 5.0-liter
Tundra V6
Tundra V6 hybrid
|Engine/motors
|twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6
|twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6
|twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 + electric motor
|5.0-liter V8
|twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6
|twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 with one electric motor
|Horsepower
|325 hp
|400 hp
|420 hp
|400 hp
|389 hp
|437 hp
|Torque
|400 lb-ft
|500 lb-ft
|570 lb-ft
|410 lb-ft
|479 lb-ft
|583 lb-ft
|Transmission
|10-speed automatic
|10-speed automatic
|10-speed automatic
|10-speed automatic
|10-speed automatic
|10-speed automatic
|Fuel economy
|20-21 combined mpg (18-19 city/24-25 hwy)
|18-20 combined mpg (16-17 city/22-25 hwy)
|23 combined mpg (22 city/24 hwy)
|18-19 combined mpg (16 city/21-24 hwy)
|19-20 combined mpg (17-18 city/20-23 hwy)
|20-22 combined mpg (19-20 city/22-24 hwy)
Even with this wide variety of engines, the EPA fuel economy estimates don't differ too much. The hybrid powertrains from both manufacturers lead their respective lineups, but only slightly. Although the F-150 hybrid does better overall, it's not the most efficient on the highway. Like many hybrids, its biggest advantage is around town. For the Tundra, the big plus of the gas-electric powertrain is added power, not a big boost in fuel economy.
Interior
Ford still offers a single-row regular cab for the F-150, but you're more likely to find those on job sites than in suburban driveways. Both Ford and Toyota sell their half-ton trucks in two four-door cabs — Ford calls its Super Cab and SuperCrew; Toyota's are Double Cab and CrewMax.
Headroom is pretty close in the first rows of both trucks, but the F-150 does better in backseat headroom. The Ford also wins in terms of front-row legroom, and it has a couple inches more in the back with its largest cab. Ford also offers a front bench seat on some four-door models, which increases people-carrying to six passengers.
Both offer three bed lengths. Toyota technically wins by a tenth of an inch on its longest box, but I don't see that making the difference for many (or any) buyers. At the very back, Ford sells a fancy split tailgate that can swing open in the center in addition to dropping down, something Toyota doesn't match. Both offer remote tailgate release, but only Ford will sell you a power-opening and -closing tailgate.
Spec
F-150
Tundra
|Headroom (front/2nd row)
|40.8/40.3-40.4 in
|39.3-41.0/36.9-38.5 in
|Legroom (front/2nd row)
|43.9/33.5-43.6 in
|41.2/33.3-41.6 in
|Number of seats
|3/5/6
|5
|Bed length
|5.5/6.5/8 ft
|5.5/6.5/8.1 ft
Technology and safety equipment
All F-150s come with a pair of 12-inch screens, one for the driver display and another in the center for infotainment duties. Less expensive Tundras get analog gauges and an 8-inch center touchscreen, while the rest get an upgrade to a 12.3-inch gauge display and a 14-inch touchscreen. Both systems are relatively easy to use and come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto if you prefer those interfaces.
Ford offers some other neat functions, including the Pro Power Onboard system that turns the truck into a generator when parked, feeding power to outlets in the bed. It's available in three different strengths and will prove to be hugely useful when tailgating or setting up the campsite.
Toyota has just one set of assist systems, and it goes mostly all in. The Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 suite has most of what you'd expect from a modern vehicle, including adaptive cruise control and steering assist. The only thing missing from base models is blind-spot monitoring, which includes trailer detection. A surround-view camera system is available or standard on all but the base trim, too.
Ford breaks its safety system offerings into two levels. Co-Pilot360 2.0 is standard, consisting of blind-spot monitoring, camera-based evasive steering assist and automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assistance and rear parking sensors. Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 adds a surround-view camera system, adaptive cruise control, multi-sensor evasive steering assist, front parking sensors and a few other items, including Pro Trailer Backup Assist and Pro Trailer Hitch Assist. Both are better than yelling out the window to someone you may or may not be able to see.
Trims and pricing
Ford sells the F-150 in seven trim levels: XL, STX, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Tremor. The least expensive XL (a regular cab with rear-wheel drive) starts at $42,820. Go all the way up the ladder to the Platinum with the biggest cab, and you're looking at a base price of $72,290; upgrading from the 3.5-liter V6 to the hybridized version adds $3,900, and there are lots of packages and options beyond that that will push the price higher. Four-wheel drive is a few grand extra on some models, for instance.
The Tundra is offered in seven trims as well — SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794 Edition, TRD Pro and Capstone — the more expensive of which are only available with the hybrid powertrain. The most basic full-size Toyota, an SR Double Cab with rear-wheel drive and the detuned engine, runs $43,355, while the basically loaded Capstone will set you back $82,895. There are just two options packages and two stand-alone options available there, and that's if you count extra-cost paint.
We prefer the way Ford does things when it comes to trucks. Those little intangibles like the way it rides, how spacious the cabin feels, how easy it is to use, and the smoothness of the powertrain tuning all give the Ford an edge in our truck rankings. The Tundra, however, is good for those who want something that drives and feels smaller than it actually is, offers decent fuel economy for a large truck, and provides tons of safety features regardless of trim level.