- What's new: The F-150 Lobo appears to be a cool throwback to a bygone truck era.
- Why it matters: Street trucks have been dead for a while, and this could have helped bring them back.
- Edmunds says: The Lobo doesn't stack up when it comes to value, street cred or performance.
Tested: 2026 Ford F-150 Lobo Is a Raw Deal
More than $60,000 for ... a little extra noise?
Lowering a pickup truck, making it too loud and getting silly with performance used to be a thing. The GMC Syclone, Dodge Ram SRT-10 and the original Ford F-150 Lightning were hilarious to drive with heaps of extra power. The 2026 F-150 Lobo looks to carry on that tradition. But it never really gets there.
The Lobo is based on the STX trim, the second-lowest in the F-150's lineup. As a result, you don't get much in the way of creature comforts. No heated seats, no dual-zone climate control, barely a whiff of faux leather inside the interior, and a steering wheel made of cheap, hard rubber. Keyless entry? Forget about it — you still start this thing by turning a real key.
What you do get is a slightly different front end with silly LED lights, some unique rocker panels, and a new rear bumper with dual exhaust outlets for the 5.0-liter V8 engine. The lowered ride height and superhard (700 treadware) Bridgestone Alenza tires are the only two additions that could be called performance-enhancing. And the cost for what is by and large an aesthetic package? A faintly believable $61,780.
The numbers aren't particularly special either. At our test track, the Lobo made the 0-to-60-mph sprint in a "that's fine" 6.3 seconds. For a little context, the heavier F-150 XLT PowerBoost hybrid we owned did the same deed in 5.8 seconds.
Sure, the Lobo is quicker than a V8-powered Ram 1500 (6.8 seconds), but the Ram also weighs 800 pounds more thanks to a heap of creature comforts like heated and cooled seats, a great sound system (the one in our Lobo test car usually only played audio out of the passenger's side, by the way), an air suspension and way more. It's also not that much more expensive than the stripped-out Lobo.
2026 Ford F-150 Lobo
Edmunds test results
|Engine
|5.0-liter V8
|Horsepower
|400 hp
|Torque
|410 lb-ft
|Driveline
|four-wheel drive
|Transmission
|10-speed automatic
|0-60 mph
|6.3 seconds
|Quarter mile
|14.7 seconds @ 94.3 mph
|60-0 mph braking
|136 feet
|Lateral grip (200-ft skidpad)
|0.79 g
|Weight
|5,202 pounds
|As-tested price
|$61,780
But what about the sound and the feel? Isn't that really what sporty trucks are about? Sure, but the Lobo doesn't really deliver there either. The new dual exhaust system adds some extra growl, and the Lobo does sound better than other V8-powered pickups. But an exhaust is something pretty much anyone can add to their truck, and without the need to pay an arm and a leg for the convenience of having Ford do it at the factory.
The rest of the package borders on "meh." The steering is no sharper than in a standard F-150, the brake pedal no more communicative, and while the lowered ride height does help keep body roll in check, it doesn't change the F-150's overall character in a meaningful way. Around our skidpad, the Lobo pulled just 0.79 g. The Ram I just mentioned earlier did 0.78 g, which means the difference between the two is on a genuinely imperceptible level.
"To its credit, body roll is very much reduced, and the Lobo stays commendably flat when compared to a normal F-150. But its hard-wearing all-season tires give up at fairly low speeds, and the Lobo's steering is slow and just not tuned for anything beyond driving in a parking lot. The whole Lobo thing is more of an appearance package than anything," vehicle testing manager Kurt Niebuhr said.
Almost $62K for something that sells itself as a sports truck with nothing in the way of real performance upgrades is just a straight-up bad deal. If we were talking about something that was $10,000 less, had stickier tires and an interior that didn't make you feel like you were rolling around in a U-Haul, the conversation would be completely different. But as of right now, the Lobo is the odd black sheep of the vast F-150 family.
Maybe "street truck" doesn’t necessarily equal "sports truck," but the OG Lightning essentially made them synonymous. Ford's proven to us time and again that, in the modern era, if you want a performance F-150, you have to go for a Raptor. After some time in the Lobo, it's safe to say that this wolf has nothing on its prehistoric siblings.