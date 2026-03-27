Tested: 2026 Ford F-150 Lobo Is a Raw Deal

"To its credit, body roll is very much reduced, and the Lobo stays commendably flat when compared to a normal F-150. But its hard-wearing all-season tires give up at fairly low speeds, and the Lobo's steering is slow and just not tuned for anything beyond driving in a parking lot. The whole Lobo thing is more of an appearance package than anything," vehicle testing manager Kurt Niebuhr said.

Almost $62K for something that sells itself as a sports truck with nothing in the way of real performance upgrades is just a straight-up bad deal. If we were talking about something that was $10,000 less, had stickier tires and an interior that didn't make you feel like you were rolling around in a U-Haul, the conversation would be completely different. But as of right now, the Lobo is the odd black sheep of the vast F-150 family.

Maybe "street truck" doesn’t necessarily equal "sports truck," but the OG Lightning essentially made them synonymous. Ford's proven to us time and again that, in the modern era, if you want a performance F-150, you have to go for a Raptor. After some time in the Lobo, it's safe to say that this wolf has nothing on its prehistoric siblings.