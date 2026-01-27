- The Ford F-150's engine variety — which includes a hybrid — gives it a big advantage over other trucks.
- We love the Ford's easy-to-use infotainment system and novel, utility-enhancing tech.
- It performs well and does everything we expect from a truck.
2026 Ford F-150: Driven, Tested, Rated
America's best-selling vehicle is our top-rated truck
The 2026 Ford F-150 will almost assuredly carry on its model's long streak of being the best-selling vehicle in the United States. That popularity hasn't always meant it was the best full-size pickup, but in 2026, the two do in fact align. On our leaderboard of best large trucks, you'll find the 2026 F-150 right at the top with a score of 7.5 out of 10.
There were only minor updates made for 2026. The availability of rear-wheel drive was widened, BlueCruise is now available as a one-time purchase option (versus a subscription), and there are some new colors. That's it. As such, the 2026 Ford F-150 receives the same rating we gave it last year. As always, that rating was determined by driving the F-150 for several weeks on real roads during commuting, school drop-offs and weekend trips. We also performance tested it at our test track.
Overall score: 7.5/10
This score puts the 2026 Ford F-150 at the top of our rankings of large trucks. The Ram 1500 is just below it with a score of 7.4, while the Toyota Tundra is in third with 7.2.
For this rating, an F-150 with the PowerBoost Hybrid powertrain was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Reese Counts.
How does the Ford F-150 drive?
Driving score: 8.1/10
The F-150's powertrain lineup includes two turbocharged V6s, a V8 and a V6 hybrid (and that's not even counting the Raptor). Our test truck had the PowerBoost hybrid. At the Edmunds test track, it accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds. That's pretty good overall for a pickup but a bit slower than the latest Ram 1500 with its inline six-cylinder engines.
The F-150 has direct and quick steering. That makes the truck feel smaller and more nimble in parking lots and more stable on the freeway. The handling and ride quality are also quite impressive given that it has rear leaf springs. (The coil- or air-sprung Ram still rides better.) The brakes are powerful and give you confidence in their stopping power. Considering its high towing and payload capabilities, the F-150 is overall a pleasing truck to operate.
The quantity and performance of the driver assist functions are very good, including the available BlueCruise hands-free driving assist tech and Pro Trailer Backup Assist that lets you easily steer in reverse while hitched to a trailer.
The Tremor and FX4 add trail-ready upgrades like a suspension tuned for off-road duty, all-terrain tires, lockable axles and protective skid plates.
How comfortable is the Ford F-150?
Comfort score: 7.7/10
The F-150 can be a very comfortable truck, depending on the options you choose. The front seats are supportive and can include heating, ventilation, and even a massaging function. The climate control system is powerful and requires minimal adjustment, with simple physical controls. The interior layout is intuitive, so you won't second-guess what you're reaching for.
The crew cab offers plenty of sprawl-out space, typical for the segment, and is accommodating for car seats. The large rear seating area provides ample room, and the lower attachment points are easy to access. However, the upper attachment requires threading the strap through a loop on the seatback and across the cabin to a central mounting point, which can be challenging — a common issue among trucks.
The extended SuperCab features clamshell-style rear-opening back doors, while competitors use front-hinged rear doors.
Road, tire and wind noise are minimal. Most engines sound cool without being overly loud, though the optional PowerBoost hybrid vibrates and sounds like a portable gas generator when charging the battery.
How's the F-150's tech?
In-cabin tech score: 9/10
Every 2026 Ford F-150 comes with a 12-inch touchscreen. While rivals offer screens in various sizes, the F-150's is attractive, intuitive and easy to navigate, outperforming Ram's portrait-oriented screen in usability.
It also boasts modern connectivity features like multiple USB-A and USB-C ports, a wireless charging pad, and standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The FordPass app enables remote functions, and the "Phone as a Key" feature adds convenience, though it lacks a full digital key system.
Notably, the Pro Power Onboard system turns the F-150 into a generator with bed-mounted outlets, perfect for tailgating, camping or off-grid adventures. The system is available in 2.0-kW, 2.4-kW and 7.2-kW outputs.
How's the storage and cargo?
Storage and cargo score: 7/10
We tested a five-passenger SuperCrew. Its front center console provides numerous storage places for drinks and phones, but it isn't as deep or as accommodating as the Ram's more configurable storage area. The trick optional folding tray that transforms the center console into a flat work station (or snacking table) can be handy, but the accompanying power-folding shifter seems like needless gimmickry.
The crew cab's 60/40-split rear seat bottom serves as the lid to a full-width storage box. Cleverly, though, that box folds away to provide a vast, nearly flat storage space. The Ram 1500 counters with underfloor storage.
Is the F-150 a good value?
Value score: 7/10
This is a solidly built and well-appointed truck that provides luxury touches at the upper trim levels. On top of the F-150's stout standard offerings that line up confidently against competitors, its true value rests in its wide range of configurations and distinctive options that allow buyers to tailor the truck to their needs. The only place the Ford doesn't pull ahead of its GM and Ram competitors is in warranty and ownership perks — it offers similar coverage.
How is the F-150's towing and hauling?
Towing and hauling score: 9/10
The F-150 is the top light-duty pickup truck when it comes to towing and hauling. With the right equipment and configuration, the F-150 is rated to tow as much as 13,500 pounds and haul as much as 2,440 pounds. The bed isn't the biggest, but Ford offers an optional split-opening tailgate that helps make it easier to reach and climb into the bed. The available power up-and-down feature and tailgate step are also useful.
How is the F-150's fuel economy?
MPG score: 3/10
Fuel economy for the Ford F-150 ranges from 19 mpg combined with the 5.0-liter V8 to 23 mpg combined with the hybrid powertrain. (The Tremor off-road trim gets 17 mpg or 18 mpg depending on engine.) This range is below average for a new vehicle (hence the low score) but average for a large truck. The hybrid's fuel economy also matches that of the diesel-powered Chevy Silverado.
Is the F-150 special?
X factor: 9/10
When a vehicle is as popular as the F-150, its ubiquity can make it feel less distinctive. That said, we think it's a good-looking truck inside and out. The F-150 is quick, impressively capable off-road in Tremor trim, and offers a fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain. Plus, unlike the Ram, our experience shows it's a reliably solid choice.