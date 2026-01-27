2026 Ford F-150: Driven, Tested, Rated

Overall score: 7.5/10

This score puts the 2026 Ford F-150 at the top of our rankings of large trucks. The Ram 1500 is just below it with a score of 7.4, while the Toyota Tundra is in third with 7.2.

For this rating, an F-150 with the PowerBoost Hybrid powertrain was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Reese Counts.

How does the Ford F-150 drive?

Driving score: 8.1/10

The F-150's powertrain lineup includes two turbocharged V6s, a V8 and a V6 hybrid (and that's not even counting the Raptor). Our test truck had the PowerBoost hybrid. At the Edmunds test track, it accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds. That's pretty good overall for a pickup but a bit slower than the latest Ram 1500 with its inline six-cylinder engines.



The F-150 has direct and quick steering. That makes the truck feel smaller and more nimble in parking lots and more stable on the freeway. The handling and ride quality are also quite impressive given that it has rear leaf springs. (The coil- or air-sprung Ram still rides better.) The brakes are powerful and give you confidence in their stopping power. Considering its high towing and payload capabilities, the F-150 is overall a pleasing truck to operate.



The quantity and performance of the driver assist functions are very good, including the available BlueCruise hands-free driving assist tech and Pro Trailer Backup Assist that lets you easily steer in reverse while hitched to a trailer.



The Tremor and FX4 add trail-ready upgrades like a suspension tuned for off-road duty, all-terrain tires, lockable axles and protective skid plates.