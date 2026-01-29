Behind the wheel

Nomenclature aside, the Tremor package differs slightly from the equipment offered when buyers could check the Timberline box. For 2026, you can get the base 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine with 300 horsepower, or go big with the 3.0-liter V6 for 400 ponies and 415 lb-ft of torque, as long as you're using premium fuel.

The bad news is that the larger engine is only available on the Tremor as part of the $11,850 Tremor Ultimate package. With things like an upgraded sound system, power-folding mirrors, a panoramic glass roof, rain-sensing wipers, massaging front seats, a power-folding third row, and a trial of Ford’s hands-free highway driving technology BlueCruise, there’s plenty to like in this package in addition to the upgraded engine. However, I wish the 3.0-liter were a stand-alone option for those who want to save a few dollars but still want a bit more chutzpah under the hood.

My first drive of the rebadged Explorer took me to Death Valley, California, via the crowded I-15. The 2026 Explorer comes with the latest generation of BlueCruise hands-free driving with automatic lane change. I love BlueCruise during stop-and-go traffic, as I don’t have to worry about constantly moving my foot from the gas to the brake and making tiny adjustments to the steering wheel. The car does it all for me. The only thing I need to do is keep my eyes on the road and be ready to take over at any time. Honestly, I wish my own car could do the same. The Tremor gets a 90-day BlueCruise trial, after which you can purchase an annual subscription for $495. Buyers can also purchase the technology outright for $2,495.