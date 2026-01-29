- The Explorer is the latest Ford to get the Tremor treatment, an off-road-focused package.
- The Explorer Tremor comes with multiple engine options and some extra hardware to tackle obstacles.
- We like what it has to offer; we just wish it had more ground clearance.
2026 Ford Explorer Tremor First Drive Review: All-Wheel-Drive Adventure
The latest off-roader from Ford leans big into comfort, but there’s plenty of rugged fun to be had.
Ford has been on a bit of a tear lately with its off-road-focused vehicles. For those who want to go fast in the desert, you can get a Bronco or F-150 Raptor, or opt for V8 power with the Raptor R. However, those are for a very niche audience who are willing to pay. If you're looking for some adventure that entails more mountain dirt roads than high-speed whoop romping, the Tremor package is for you. And if you and your family want a bit of room and all the creature comforts, the 2026 Ford Explorer Tremor should do you very nicely.
Ford introduced the Tremor package on the F-250 Super Duty and F-350 trucks back in 2020. The Ranger followed suit in 2021, the Maverick in 2023 and the F-150 in 2024. Curiously, Ford chose to name the upgraded off-road package the Timberline when it debuted on the 2022 Explorer. However, that's now gone and in its place is the Explorer Tremor.
Behind the wheel
Nomenclature aside, the Tremor package differs slightly from the equipment offered when buyers could check the Timberline box. For 2026, you can get the base 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine with 300 horsepower, or go big with the 3.0-liter V6 for 400 ponies and 415 lb-ft of torque, as long as you're using premium fuel.
The bad news is that the larger engine is only available on the Tremor as part of the $11,850 Tremor Ultimate package. With things like an upgraded sound system, power-folding mirrors, a panoramic glass roof, rain-sensing wipers, massaging front seats, a power-folding third row, and a trial of Ford’s hands-free highway driving technology BlueCruise, there’s plenty to like in this package in addition to the upgraded engine. However, I wish the 3.0-liter were a stand-alone option for those who want to save a few dollars but still want a bit more chutzpah under the hood.
My first drive of the rebadged Explorer took me to Death Valley, California, via the crowded I-15. The 2026 Explorer comes with the latest generation of BlueCruise hands-free driving with automatic lane change. I love BlueCruise during stop-and-go traffic, as I don’t have to worry about constantly moving my foot from the gas to the brake and making tiny adjustments to the steering wheel. The car does it all for me. The only thing I need to do is keep my eyes on the road and be ready to take over at any time. Honestly, I wish my own car could do the same. The Tremor gets a 90-day BlueCruise trial, after which you can purchase an annual subscription for $495. Buyers can also purchase the technology outright for $2,495.
My test car had the bigger engine on board, and it was great to have the extra 100 horses for passing big rigs on the highway. There are even paddle shifters if you want to get crazy and go through gears manually. The front seats are supremely comfy, both soft and supportive at the same time, and the heating element does not quit. The front seats are also ventilated for those hot summer days. I've had better massaging seats and the mechanism is pretty loud, but a middling massage is still a massage.
Tremor in the dirt
But I'm not here for the pavement. I came to get this three-row SUV dirty. Once in Death Valley, we headed up to Chloride City Road, a moderate trail that the National Parks Service describes as needing 8 inches of ground clearance (check), four-wheel drive (the Tremor has all-wheel drive, but I'll allow it) and low range (nope). If you want a Tremor-ified SUV with a low range, you'll have to step up to the much larger Expedition.
However, the Explorer Tremor does have an Off-Road drive mode that lessens the traction control system and holds gears in the 10-speed automatic transmission longer to keep the SUV from bogging down. Ford has outfitted the Tremor with a Torsen limited-slip differential. It's not as robust as a differential locker, but it does a good job of keeping power going to the wheel with the most traction.
With its unique front and rear fascias, the Tremor gets better approach and departure angles than the standard Explorer and a slightly better approach angle than the old Timberline. Look for 24.1 degrees of approach angle, 23.7 degrees of departure angle and 18.7 degrees of breakover angle. Larger 31-inch Bridgestone Dueler all-terrain tires and a slight suspension lift give the Tremor 8.7 inches of ground clearance.
Chloride City Road turned out to be perfect for the Explorer Tremor. There were a few slippery sections that tested the grip of the Bridgestones and the all-wheel-drive system. I felt a bit of wheel slip, but when paired with a steady throttle input from my right foot, the gear did its job. The forward-facing camera that comes on in Off-Road mode is pretty clear, allowing me to see what was over blind crests. I also liked that the system overlays my tire position so I always knew exactly where the wheels were in relation to any rocks or obstacles.
The absence of a low range means drivers will have to make a few concessions when hitting the trails. A low-range gear can make it easier to climb steep hills slowly for maximum control and precision. You'll need to rely a bit more on momentum should you attempt the same in the Explorer. Downhill isn't as much of a problem with the hill descent control feature. It kept the rig at a steady, slow gait while going down a steep hill without any jerking from the drivetrain or loud braking noises.
However, while out of the Explorer taking photos of my fellow drivers, I heard quite a few thwacks and bangs coming from the undercarriage as the Explorer traversed particularly rocky sections. You'll find more ground clearance on the tiny Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness than you will on the Explorer Tremor. An SUV of this size needs a bit more breathing room, even if it does have skid plates protecting the important stuff underneath. I'd consider going up a tire size for a bit more ground clearance, though the engineers wouldn't tell me definitively whether a 32-inch tire would fit without rubbing.
Your kids will enjoy the second-row captain's chairs, and the smaller ones can easily climb into the third row. It wasn't too difficult for me, a fully grown human. If the second-row passenger can sacrifice a bit of legroom, the third row is roomy enough for an adult, and each seat has its own cupholder and a few little storage cubbies. There are two USB-C ports, but only on one side of the third row, so prepare for complaints like, "Dad, Joey is charging in my face again!"
Behind that third row is 16.3 cubic feet of space, a bit more than what you get with the Honda Pilot TrailSport. The third row folds flat with a simple push of a button with the Ultimate package — or with the much less expensive Tremor Convenience package — revealing 46 cubes. The second row also folds flat for 85.8 cubic feet of space. Those last two numbers are a bit lower than what you'll find in the Passport, so if you have a ton of gear, choose wisely. The Explorer Tremor can tow 5,000 pounds, which is pretty standard for the class. If you need more, you should look at the Kia Telluride X-Pro and its 5,500-pound tow rating.
I really like the simple tech in the Explorer Tremor. Standard is a 13.2-inch touchscreen with pinch-to-zoom capability and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Everything is easy to navigate and runs off of Google, so you also get Google Maps, Assistant and access to the Play Store. For extra connectivity, Ford offers a seven-year subscription for $745 with 5G connectivity with a Wi-Fi hotspot that can support streaming. For busy parents waiting in the pickup line, this package also supports video conferencing and a voice assistant.
The 2026 Ford Explorer Tremor starts at $50,160, including a $1,695 destination charge. However, with the larger engine, you'll be into the low $60,000s. The Honda Passport TrailSport can't compete on power and doesn't offer any kind of hands-free driver assist, but you can snag one for about $52,000 and it has a more sophisticated torque vectoring program that pushes power around to find the most grip. The Chevrolet Traverse Z71 is similarly priced and comes with 328 ponies and the option of Super Cruise, but it has even worse ground clearance than the Explorer Tremor. The new Hyundai Palisade in XRT Pro trim also starts in the low $50,000s, but it can't match the Explorer's approach and departure angles, and like the Honda, it doesn't offer any hands-free driving assist.
It's tough to find fault with the 2026 Ford Explorer Tremor. It needs more ground clearance, but it should satisfy families' need for adventure just as well as a Subaru.