- The Ford Expedition is big, quick and surprisingly refined.
- Toyota's three-row Sequoia comes with a relatively efficient hybrid powertrain.
- Does one of these big family rigs meet the needs of your kin?
2026 Ford Expedition vs. Toyota Sequoia: For the Family That Off-Roads Together
Truck-based three-row SUVs are surprisingly refined these days
Whether it's out of vanity (because you simply can't stomach the hard truth that minivans are more space-efficient) or necessity (you genuinely need something big to take off the beaten path and crawl over rocks in), you may find yourself comparing body-on-frame SUVs with three rows of seats. In 2026, there are more than a few, but here we're taking a look at the Ford Expedition and Toyota Sequoia.
For the sake of fairness, we'll omit the long-wheelbase Expedition Max, as the Sequoia comes only in one length. Spoiler alert: The Expedition is bigger inside anyway. Let's see how the specs and test results stack up.
Power and fuel economy
Ford offers two versions of the same EcoBoost V6 engine in the Expedition. A 400-horsepower tune comes standard on the Active, Platinum and King Ranch. The high-output version making 440 hp is standard on the Tremor and available on the Platinum. A Platinum model (with the performance pack that bumps power to the higher 440-hp rating) we tested went from 0 to 60 mph in a seriously quick 5.5 seconds.
Toyota also uses a twin-turbo V6, but this one is paired with a standard hybrid system. Horsepower is on par with the stronger Ford option, while torque far exceeds what the Expedition offers. The 0-to-60 trip took the Sequoia 6 seconds, which certainly isn't slow but is a little disappointing given the Toyota's torque advantage. Knobby all-terrain tires on the TRD Pro test vehicle surely didn't help.
Spec
Expedition
Sequoia
|Engine / motors
|twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6
|twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 with one electric motor
|Horsepower
|400 hp-440 hp
|437 hp
|Torque
|480 lb-ft-510 lb-ft
|583 lb-ft
|Transmission
|10-speed automatic
|10-speed automatic
|Drive type
|RWD/4WD
|RWD/4WD
|Fuel economy
|18-19 combined mpg (15-16 city/22-24 hwy)
|20-22 combined mpg (19-21 city/22-24 hwy)
That hybrid system helps boost fuel economy in the city, giving it a slight edge overall. In Edmunds' real-world testing, the Sequoia returned 20.1 mpg. Our test Expedition underperformed compared to its EPA combined rating.
Both automakers offer off-roady trims, Ford with the Tremor and Toyota with the TRD Pro. While they certainly look cool and up trail capability, these packages' tires are generally louder and the suspension lift makes them a little tougher to get in and out of, especially for little ones. Buyer beware.
Two very different interior spaces
As previously spoiled, the Expedition is the roomier of these two. That's the case for head- and legroom at every seat and in all cargo space measures but behind the third row. With all seats down, it's not even close. And I know which third row I'd rather sit in. Both options offer seating for either seven or eight, depending on trim level.
In addition to being spacious, the Expedition has comfortable seats in all three rows. Not so for the second and third rows of the Toyota. Ford also does a better job of tuning the ride; it's so smooth that you might not even realize this is a truck-like body-on-frame SUV. We also found the Sequoia's cabin to be on the noisy side, and there is an abundance of hard plastic inside the Toyota, something Ford has done a good job of mitigating in the new Expedition.
Spec
Expedition
Sequoia
|Headroom (front / 2nd / 3rd row)
|41.8 / 40.0 / 37.4 in
|39.2 / 38.4 / 35.6 in
|Legroom (front / 2nd / 3rd row)
|43.9 / 41.1 / 36.5 in
|41.2 / 39.2 / 28.1 in
|Number of seats
|7/8
|7/8
|Cargo volume (3rd row up)
|21.6 cu ft
|22.3 cu ft
|Cargo volume (3rd row folded)
|60.8 cu ft
|49.0 cu ft
|Cargo volume (2nd + 3rd row folded)
|108.5 cu ft
|86.9 cu ft
Technology and safety equipment
Ford went a little overboard in terms of displays in the Expedition. A 24-inch screen spans about half of the dashboard and shows driver info as well as maps and other info and settings. There's a 13.2-inch center touchscreen below. It's a lot, but somehow it works without being gimmicky.
The Sequoia's setup is more conventional. A 12.3-inch gauge display is standard, and an 8-inch center touchscreen comes on the base model; a 14-inch touchscreen is available on the base trim and standard on all others.
Toyota and Ford both include a long list of standard driver assists, including adaptive cruise control, a road-tripping favorite, and surround-view camera systems. Ford goes a step beyond, though, offering BlueCruise hands-free highway driving capability on all trim levels. The Sequoia will help steer when cruise control is engaged, but your hands have to stay on the wheel.
Trims and pricing
Toyota sells the Sequoia in five trim levels: SR5, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro and Capstone. A rear-wheel-drive SR5 starts at $66,920, while the four-wheel-drive-only Capstone runs from $87,330.
The Expedition starts at $65,495 for the Active trim and ranges up to $87,155 for the mostly loaded King Ranch. (Remember, that version doesn't come with the stronger engine.)
So pricing is pretty close, but the interior measurements aren't. Ford gets you more SUV for your money, and it's more comfortable to be in. The Sequoia, on the other hand, uses less fuel, so it should cost less to run over time. Maybe you don't need the extra space. And maybe you could get by with a minivan.