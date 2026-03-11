2026 Ford Expedition vs. Toyota Sequoia: For the Family That Off-Roads Together

That hybrid system helps boost fuel economy in the city, giving it a slight edge overall. In Edmunds' real-world testing, the Sequoia returned 20.1 mpg. Our test Expedition underperformed compared to its EPA combined rating.

Both automakers offer off-roady trims, Ford with the Tremor and Toyota with the TRD Pro. While they certainly look cool and up trail capability, these packages' tires are generally louder and the suspension lift makes them a little tougher to get in and out of, especially for little ones. Buyer beware.

Two very different interior spaces

As previously spoiled, the Expedition is the roomier of these two. That's the case for head- and legroom at every seat and in all cargo space measures but behind the third row. With all seats down, it's not even close. And I know which third row I'd rather sit in. Both options offer seating for either seven or eight, depending on trim level.

In addition to being spacious, the Expedition has comfortable seats in all three rows. Not so for the second and third rows of the Toyota. Ford also does a better job of tuning the ride; it's so smooth that you might not even realize this is a truck-like body-on-frame SUV. We also found the Sequoia's cabin to be on the noisy side, and there is an abundance of hard plastic inside the Toyota, something Ford has done a good job of mitigating in the new Expedition.