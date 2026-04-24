Ford Expedition vs. Jeep Grand Wagoneer: Battle for Big SUV Supremacy

On the road, the Jeep is mostly fine, but again, little details are where it suffers. The engine, a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six, makes 420 horsepower and 468 lb-ft of torque, and that's plenty to get this big bus going. The issue is in the way it's tuned to work with the transmission. Power delivery can be jerky, slamming your head into the seat with a rough shift. The transmission will also hang on to gears for too long or randomly upshift for seemingly no reason. Simply put, the Grand Wagoneer's powertrain lacks the refinement that would allow you to drive it smoothly. We also don't like the way the Jeep floats around on its suspension over large impacts and judders almost constantly over smaller ones.

If you need to haul six or seven people more on the regular, tow very frequently or appreciate how Jeep has kept most of the Grand Wagoneer's controls in the physical realm rather than putting them in a touchscreen, then this is the SUV to get. But is it the best? Hardly.