- The Ford Bronco offers a choice of roof type, two engines and six trim levels.
- Not not be outdone, Toyota's 4Runner offers a slew of trims, optional hybrid power and an available (but tight) third row.
- Which of these off-roaders calls to your adventurous spirit?
2026 Ford Bronco vs. Toyota 4Runner: Off-Road Legends Evolved
Whether your daily commute or weekend travels include dirt roads, these SUVs will get you there
Two iconic off-road models, one long-lived and the other resurrected. If there's off-roading — real or imagined — in your future, the Toyota 4Runner and Ford Bronco may be on your short list. This comparison highlights the specs and test results that matter when shopping for a daily driver that can tackle trails on the weekends.
For this matchup, we're leaving out the Bronco Raptor and two-door versions of Ford's off-roader since they have no analogues in the 4Runner universe.
Power and fuel economy
Both contenders offer a choice of two powertrains. The base options are turbocharged four-cylinders with similar output. Ford's is available with either an automatic or manual transmission, while the Toyota is auto-only. All Broncos come with four-wheel drive; the 4Runner's base engine is available with a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive. Yes, you can buy a two-wheel-drive 4Runner. No, they don't call it a 2Runner. Yes, they should.
Want more power? A 2.7-liter turbocharged EcoBoost V6 is optional on the Bronco's Outer Banks and Badlands trims and included on the Stroppe Edition. The 4Runner's replacement for more displacement is a hybrid system tacked onto the same four-cylinder. It boosts output considerably and is only sold with four-wheel drive. It's worth noting that, for all versions of these powertrains, trims matter. Off-road versions with bigger tires get worse fuel economy than more street-friendly versions.
Acceleration performance is pretty similar across the two lineups. At the Edmunds test track, we've seen the Bronco return 0 to 60 mph runs ranging from 7.0 seconds to 8.4 seconds. The hybrid 4Runner managed a 7.7-second run, while the gas-only version reached 60 mph in 8.2 seconds. Neither is a hot rod.
With the Bronco, Ford has proven that steering feel and off-road capability don't have to be mutually exclusive. The Toyota's helm is too light — which means it's hard to accurately place on the road — and too vague. If you're after a smooth ride, though, best look elsewhere because both of these are rough riders on the pavement.
Thanks to hybrid technology, the most powerful option in the bunch also has the best EPA fuel economy ratings, if only by a small margin.
Save as much as $3,680 with Edmunds
Spec
Ford Bronco turbo I4
Ford Bronco turbo V6
Toyota 4Runner turbo I4
Toyota 4Runner turbo I4 hybrid
|Engine
|turbocharged 2.3-liter inline four-cylinder
|twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6
|turbocharged 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder
|turbocharged 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder with one electric motor
|Horsepower
|300 hp
|330 hp
|278 hp
|326 hp
|Torque
|325 lb-ft
|415 lb-ft
|317 lb-ft
|465 lb-ft
|Transmission
|seven-speed manual/10-speed automatic
|10-speed automatic
|eight-speed automatic
|eight-speed automatic
|Drive type
|4WD
|4WD
|2WD/4WD
|4WD
|Fuel economy
|17-20 combined mpg (17-18 city/18-22 hwy)
|18-20 combined mpg (17-19 city/18-21 hwy)
|21-22 combined mpg (19-20 city/24-26 hwy)
|23 combined mpg (23 city/24 hwy)
Interior
Discussion of the cabin first requires acknowledgment of what's covering it. In the case of the Ford, that's either a hardtop or soft top, or the absence of either; the soft top nets more interior space (it's thinner than the hard roof), hence the ranges in most metrics. The Bronco's doors, roof and fenders are all easily removable. If the 4Runner's come off, something went wrong.
The 4Runner comes standard with a metal top. Open its available sunroof, put down all the windows and drop the rear glass, and it's almost like there's no roof. Depending on who you ask, anyway. This has two advantages: It's nowhere near as loud on the highway when sealed up, and there's no disassembly or reassembly required.
The Bronco comes only with two rows of seating. Toyota offers the 4Runner with a third row, but only on SR5 and Limited models with the non-hybrid powertrain. That's not a huge loss because it's not a huge seat, as the legroom and headroom numbers can attest. It also means less cargo room compared to the five-seat version when the last row is folded. And don't expect to put much behind that third row when it's in use.
Opting for the 4Runner's hybrid powertrain also eats into cargo space. The battery has to go somewhere. Still, the Toyota outdoes the Ford's stowage in almost all configurations.
Spec
Ford Bronco
Toyota 4Runner
Toyota 4Runner Hybrid
|Headroom (front/2nd/3rd row)
|40.8-43.3 / 40.1-41.1 in
|39.7 / 37.8 / 35.3 in
|39.7 / 37.8 in
|Legroom (front/2nd/3rd row)
|43.1 / 36.3 in
|41.8 / 34.8 / 31.8 in
|41.8 / 34.8 in
|Number of seats
|5
|5/7
|5
|Cargo volume (3rd row up)
|N/A
|12.1 cu ft
|N/A
|Cargo volume (2nd row up)
|35.6-38.3 cu ft
|44.8-48.4 cu ft
|42.6 cu ft
|Cargo volume (rear rows folded)
|77.6-83.0 cu ft
|84.1-90.2 cu ft
|82.6 cu ft
Technology and safety equipment
Every Bronco comes with a pair of 12-inch screens — one for the driver and the other a center touchscreen that runs Ford's Sync 4 infotainment software. At Toyota, the two least expensive 4Runner trims come with an 8-inch touchscreen and all others get a grand 14-incher. The base 4Runner uses old-timey gauges whereas the rest get a 12.3-inch instrument display. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on both SUVs.
Toyota wins in terms of standard driver aids. The 4Runner packs Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which includes forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, lane tracing assist, radar-based adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning with steering assist. Though not part of TSS 3.0, you also get front cross-traffic warning, traffic jam assist, blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic alert, and trailer merge warning as well as parking sensors at both ends, with the rear set able to trigger the brakes if there's someone behind you when reversing.
The Bronco's Co-Pilot360 suite includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and post-collision braking. Features such as blind-spot warning, cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control and a surround-view camera system are available in packages or on upper trim levels.
Trims and pricing
Both of these models come in a dizzying array of trim levels. Toyota offers the gas-only 4Runner in SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road and Limited trims, while the hybrid comes in TRD Off-Road, Limited, TRD Pro, Trailhunter and Platinum guise. You have to go for the hybrid if you want the fanciest models. The starting price for a rear-wheel-drive SR5 is $43,365 including a $1,495 destination fee; four-wheel drive tacks on an extra $2,500. The hybrid opens at $54,585 for the TRD Off-Road trim and goes all the way up to $69,695 for the TRD Pro.
The least expensive four-door Bronco, simply and refreshingly called Base, starts at $42,685 with a $1,995 destination fee. Pre-options pricing tops out at $71,990 for the flashy Stroppe Edition. The trims in between are the Big Bend, Outer Banks, Badlands and Heritage Edition.
That's a lot of choice and a lot to consider. Let your internal compass guide you to the SUV that's right for you.