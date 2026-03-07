2026 Ford Bronco vs. Toyota 4Runner: Off-Road Legends Evolved

Interior

Discussion of the cabin first requires acknowledgment of what's covering it. In the case of the Ford, that's either a hardtop or soft top, or the absence of either; the soft top nets more interior space (it's thinner than the hard roof), hence the ranges in most metrics. The Bronco's doors, roof and fenders are all easily removable. If the 4Runner's come off, something went wrong.

The 4Runner comes standard with a metal top. Open its available sunroof, put down all the windows and drop the rear glass, and it's almost like there's no roof. Depending on who you ask, anyway. This has two advantages: It's nowhere near as loud on the highway when sealed up, and there's no disassembly or reassembly required.

The Bronco comes only with two rows of seating. Toyota offers the 4Runner with a third row, but only on SR5 and Limited models with the non-hybrid powertrain. That's not a huge loss because it's not a huge seat, as the legroom and headroom numbers can attest. It also means less cargo room compared to the five-seat version when the last row is folded. And don't expect to put much behind that third row when it's in use.

Opting for the 4Runner's hybrid powertrain also eats into cargo space. The battery has to go somewhere. Still, the Toyota outdoes the Ford's stowage in almost all configurations.