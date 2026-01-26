2026 Ford Bronco vs. Honda Passport: A Pair of Off-Road-Ready Boxes

Regardless of whether you go for one of the off-road-ready TrailSports or the slightly more street-friendly RTL trims, the Passport comes only with a 285-hp V6 mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. A more road-focused all-wheel-drive system is there to prevent the binding and other complications of using a true 4WD system mostly on the road.

It's not exactly a fair fight when considering engine output alone. Keep in mind, though, that depending on the equipment, the Bronco can be anywhere from about 200 pounds lighter to 1,000 pounds heavier than the Honda, with the Ford generally weighing more. In Edmunds' testing, various non-Raptor Broncos have returned 0 to 60 mph sprints as quick as 7.0 seconds and as slow as 8.4 seconds. The Passport needs 7.9 seconds to hit 60, and while it's spunky enough around town, it can't quite catch its breath when passing at highway speeds.

When it's time to scrub off some speed, it's a different story. In addition to taking a long-ish 146 feet to stop from 60 mph, the Bronco exhibits lots of nosedive due to its soft, high-travel suspension. The Honda, meanwhile, stays poised when you hit the brake pedal, contributing to a more civil on-road demeanor, and it needed just 128 feet to make the same 60 mph stop.