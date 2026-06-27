- Ford's body-on-frame midsize SUV delivers Wrangler-rivaling off-road capability and civil road manners.
- Wide range of trims and options packages gives buyers the ability to tailor configurations to their tastes.
- A seven-speed manual transmission is available for those who prefer to row their own.
2026 Ford Bronco Pricing: Here's How Much Each Trim Costs
From stylish family hauling to Baja-ready desert storming, Ford's retro SUV has a surprisingly wide range of talents
Ford's heritage-inspired Bronco SUV blends classic design cues with modern technology, impressive off-road capability and a level of factory customization that's rare in today's market. Whether you're looking for a daily driver, a weekend trail rig or something in between, the Bronco's broad lineup makes it easy to find a version that fits your lifestyle. Add in removable doors and roof panels, multiple engine choices, trim-specific off-road hardware, and an extensive catalog of factory accessories, and the Bronco is also one of the most customizable SUVs you can buy.
But with the variety of trim levels, options packages and stand-alone features available, pricing can climb quickly depending on how you configure yours. That's where this guide comes in. Here we'll break down 2026 Ford Bronco pricing by trim, highlight what each model includes, and take a closer look at the options that will have the biggest impact on the final price.
Bronco Base: $42,790
The Bronco's entry-level trim is available in either a two-door or four-door body style, and as with all other Bronco trims, its standard hardtop is removable. A 300-horsepower turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine is the sole powerplant on offer with this trim, and it can be paired up with either a seven-speed manual gearbox (which includes a crawler gear when equipped on any Bronco model) or a 10-speed automatic. Part-time four-wheel drive and a terrain management system with six drive modes are standard for the Base model, as are 16-inch steel wheels and a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.
If you want a locking rear differential, though, you'll have to spring for the $8,460 Sasquatch package. Along with the locking diff, the Sasquatch package gets you a more advanced four-wheel-drive system with automatic on-demand engagement, 17-inch alloy wheels with 35-inch rugged-terrain tires, a high-clearance suspension with Bilstein dampers, and other features focused on enhancing off-road capability. This package is either standard or available on all Bronco models aside from the Raptor, though the cost of the package varies depending on the model to which it's being added.
Bronco Big Bend: $43,290
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Available exclusively as a four-door with the 2.3-liter engine, the Big Bend adds a few quality-of-life upgrades and unlocks several key options packages for a very small premium over the Base model.
Standard here are 17-inch alloy wheels with 32-inch all-terrain tires, plus the seven-speed manual gearbox. But the big news is that, along with the availability of the 10-speed automatic and the aforementioned Sasquatch package, the Big Bend can be optioned with the Mid package. This $1,540 package gets you creature comforts like dual-zone climate control, heated front seats and Co-Pilot360, Ford's suite of safety and driver assistance tech.
Also of note is the available $4,495 Black Diamond package, which includes the more advanced four-wheel-drive system mentioned above, powder-coated steel bumpers, rock rails, LED foglights, gloss black 17-inch wheels and an electronically locking rear differential, among other upgrades. The Big Bend can also be optioned with the $2,495 Free Wheeling package, which includes 1970s-style reflective side stripes and a silver front grille, along with other aesthetic tweaks.
Bronco Outer Banks: $50,185
The Outer Banks trim demands a substantial premium over the Big Bend, but it also pushes the Bronco into more luxurious territory. Also only available as a four-door and exclusively equipped with the 10-speed automatic, the Outer Banks lets buyers choose between the standard 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine and a turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 that produces 330 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque on premium fuel. Other standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels with 32-inch all-terrain tires, along with all of the features included in the Big Bend model's optional Mid package.
The available Lux package adds a 360-degree camera system, adaptive cruise control, a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, a wireless charging pad, front parking sensors and other nice-to-have features for $2,825. The Outer Banks can also be optioned with the 60th Anniversary package, which is new for 2026 and ushers in unique exterior styling and leather seats with cashmere inserts for $5,995.
Bronco Badlands: $50,885
While all Bronco models offer genuine off-road chops, the Badlands takes a more earnest approach to the SUV's trail capabilities than the other trims we've covered so far. Available in two-door and four-door configurations with the 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine and either the seven-speed manual gearbox or the 10-speed automatic, the Badlands trim includes the advanced four-wheel-drive system, a locking rear differential, steel bash plates, a terrain management system with seven (instead of six) drive modes, and an upgraded off-road suspension as standard. This trim also includes 17-inch aluminum wheels with 33-inch rugged-terrain tires, a powder-coated steel front bumper, LED headlights and foglights, and a bank of prewired auxiliary switches.
The Mid, Lux and Sasquatch packages are available here as well, the latter of which includes a feature that allows you to electronically disconnect the front sway bars for more suspension articulation on the trails.
Bronco Heritage Edition: $53,620
Essentially an option package for the Big Bend trim, the Heritage Edition builds on the Bronco's retro styling with a white hardtop and grille, upgraded bumpers and fender flares, heritage graphics and plaid cloth upholstery. Bash plates, side steps, and unique 17-inch wheels with 35-inch rugged-terrain tires are part of the deal as well. The Sasquatch package and Mid package are also standard equipment here.
Like the Big Bend trim, the Heritage Edition is offered exclusively as a four-door. Buyers can choose between the 2.3-liter four-cylinder and 2.7-liter V6 engines, but only the four-cylinder can be matched with the seven-speed manual gearbox.
Bronco Stroppe Edition: $71,990
Designed to pay tribute to legendary Baja racer Bill Stroppe, the Stroppe Edition is offered in a single livery-style color scheme on the four-door body with the 2.7-liter V6 and the 10-speed automatic.
This trim comes loaded with standard equipment that includes the Sasquatch and Lux packages as well as a heavy-duty modular front bumper, unique 17-inch alloy wheels and Raptor-style running boards. Trim-exclusive vinyl seats with orange stitching and the Badlands’ front sway bar disconnect feature are along for the ride, too.
Bronco Raptor: $81,990
Sitting at the top of the Bronco totem pole, the four-door Raptor goes above and beyond lesser Broncos' off-road capabilities with a wider track, 37-inch rugged-terrain tires, an upgraded suspension with Fox 3.1 Live Valve internal-bypass shocks, and a 418-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter V6.
Like the Stroppe Edition, the Bronco Raptor comes fully loaded by default. Here that includes the Lux package, a heavy-duty modular front bumper, bash plates, rock rails, the front sway bar disconnect feature, the 360-degree camera system, and LED headlights and foglights.
Along with the widened bodywork, bigger fender flares and orange interior accents that come standard on the Bronco Raptor, this model is also available with several appearance packages. These include the $8,495 Shadow Black package, which adds a gloss-black roof and mirror caps, carbon-fiber interior accents and 17-inch beadlock-capable forged wheels for a more sinister vibe. Those looking to add some visual flair may want to check out the $6,175 Code Orange package instead; it adds orange graphics, seat belts and tow hooks, along with 17-inch forged wheels with orange beadlock rings and carbon-fiber interior trim.