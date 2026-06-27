2026 Ford Bronco Pricing: Here's How Much Each Trim Costs

Available exclusively as a four-door with the 2.3-liter engine, the Big Bend adds a few quality-of-life upgrades and unlocks several key options packages for a very small premium over the Base model.

Standard here are 17-inch alloy wheels with 32-inch all-terrain tires, plus the seven-speed manual gearbox. But the big news is that, along with the availability of the 10-speed automatic and the aforementioned Sasquatch package, the Big Bend can be optioned with the Mid package. This $1,540 package gets you creature comforts like dual-zone climate control, heated front seats and Co-Pilot360, Ford's suite of safety and driver assistance tech.

Also of note is the available $4,495 Black Diamond package, which includes the more advanced four-wheel-drive system mentioned above, powder-coated steel bumpers, rock rails, LED foglights, gloss black 17-inch wheels and an electronically locking rear differential, among other upgrades. The Big Bend can also be optioned with the $2,495 Free Wheeling package, which includes 1970s-style reflective side stripes and a silver front grille, along with other aesthetic tweaks.

Bronco Outer Banks: $50,185

The Outer Banks trim demands a substantial premium over the Big Bend, but it also pushes the Bronco into more luxurious territory. Also only available as a four-door and exclusively equipped with the 10-speed automatic, the Outer Banks lets buyers choose between the standard 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine and a turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 that produces 330 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque on premium fuel. Other standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels with 32-inch all-terrain tires, along with all of the features included in the Big Bend model's optional Mid package.

The available Lux package adds a 360-degree camera system, adaptive cruise control, a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, a wireless charging pad, front parking sensors and other nice-to-have features for $2,825. The Outer Banks can also be optioned with the 60th Anniversary package, which is new for 2026 and ushers in unique exterior styling and leather seats with cashmere inserts for $5,995.

Bronco Badlands: $50,885