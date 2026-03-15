- The Bronco's storage, cargo, mpg, braking and comfort ratings sink its overall score.
- Its value is boosted by offering hardcore off-road hardware at a lower price point.
- It boasts praiseworthy capability and character in equal measure.
2026 Ford Bronco: Driven, Tested, Rated
The Bronco's charisma is off the charts, but its ratings scores are quite low
A new vehicle like the 2026 Ford Bronco is a tough one to rate. So much of its appeal is wrapped up in considerations that are often way down the list of priorities for the majority of car shoppers looking for sensible commuter vehicles and family haulers. As such, Edmunds' standardized ratings format emphasizes the Bronco's many practical detriments that largely result from intrinsic Bronco elements that do not receive as much weighting on our scorecard: its hardcore off-road capability, way-cool styling, truck architecture and convertible roof.
As a result, while Edmunds editors love the Bronco, they also have to give it a lukewarm score. Below you'll find the breakdown of that rating, and even if you're gaga for the Bronco, it's still important to consider its lower-scored areas — they represent things you should keep in mind during a test drive and, possibly, something that might make you regret your purchase decision. Also, this rating, which was based on multiple weeks of real-world testing as well as instrumented testing at our private track, almost entirely focuses on the more popular Bronco 4-Door.
Overall score: 5.7/10
This score puts the Bronco way down into 11th place on the Edmunds list of best midsize SUVs. It's one spot up from the Jeep Wrangler, but the Toyota 4Runner and Toyota Land Cruiser are well north of it. The rest of the list consists of crossovers, albeit a few with off-road chops such as the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Honda Passport.
For this rating, the Bronco was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Cameron Rogers.
How does the Bronco drive?
Driving score: 6.3/10
Whether you stick with the turbo four-cylinder or opt for the turbo V6, the Bronco has sufficient and smooth power for daily driving with a quick-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission. Edmunds achieved 0-60 mph acceleration ranging from 8.4 seconds (four-cylinder with a manual and four doors) to 7 seconds (V6 with an auto and two doors) in our independent testing.
Jumping hard on the brakes produces plenty of nosedive — normal for off-road SUVs — though emergency stopping distances were very long. From 60 mph, a panic stop took 146 feet — we typically see that kind of distance with heavy-duty trucks. The distances are partially due to our test vehicle's all-terrain tires, but other Broncos we've tested with less aggressive rubber weren't much better.
The real star is the steering. Thanks to an independent front suspension, the Bronco's steering wheel relays confidence and stability to its driver at freeway speeds. A truck-based construction means its ride is a bit firmer and bouncier than other SUVs, but it's not enough to make you want to drive it any less.
Outward visibility is pretty good all around, but the massive rearview camera display is phenomenal. It takes up the entire touchscreen and is crystal-clear.
How comfortable is the Bronco?
Comfort score: 5.4/10
While far from a luxury vehicle, the Bronco is more comfortable on the road than an equivalent Jeep Wrangler, its most direct competitor. The Bronco's seats feature better support and enough adjustments to reduce fatigue on long freeway drives. Both vehicles have a good amount of space in the front and back, though the Bronco feels roomier, and it doesn't force you into a bolt upright driving position like the Wrangler.
The climate system allows you to adjust the intensity of the auto setting, and the available heated front seats work extremely fast, which is excellent if you've got the doors off on a cold day. The removable hardtop lets in a significant amount of wind noise at pretty much any speed, dragging down the Bronco's score in this category. There were also several rattles and vibrations during our off-road testing, almost like the hardtop panels didn't fit together properly.
Want to bring the kid(s) along on your adventures? The Bronco 4-Door's spacious second row means you can fit a rear-facing child seat without needing to negotiate for room with the front passenger.
How’s the Bronco’s tech?
In-cabin tech score: 7.6/10
The Sync 4 system is starting to show its age. It takes a little while to load the software initially, and you'll notice some lag as you cycle through menus. But the menu structure is easy to navigate, which helps out a lot. Speaking of navigation, this system is very easy to use, and I love that "Include 4x4 roads" is a selectable option when planning a route. It really shows that Ford put thought into how its drivers will use the system.
It's not the most high-tech vehicle on the road, but the Bronco isn't a Luddite either. It has six USB ports plus standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's also a smartphone app with unique off-road trail maps. A wireless charging pad and digital key are not offered.
How are the storage, cargo and towing?
Storage, cargo & towing score: 4.5/10
The Bronco 4-Door's bigger size compared to the Wrangler translates into a larger interior with more cargo space. The Bronco's rear swing gate opens to the passenger side and stays in place thanks to a strut. On hardtop models, the rear glass folds up easily, but the soft top doesn't open as far and needs a prop rod to stay up. Interior storage options are adequate, with an appropriate number of cupholders and spaces for personal items.
Most versions of the Bronco tow up to 3,500 pounds (the only outlier is the Raptor, which is rated to pull 4,500 pounds). That's enough for a small trailer, but ultimately less than what the Jeep Wrangler and Toyota 4Runner — and even crossover rivals like the VW Atlas Cross Sport and Honda Passport — can pull. This really pulls down the Bronco's score in this category.
Is the Bronco a good value?
Value score: 6.1/10
Some people might be disappointed with a few cheap-looking interior materials in the Bronco, especially in higher-end models, but others may see the benefit of long-term durability when the interior is exposed to the elements. The Bronco delivers off-road hardware more broadly through its pricing spectrum than the Jeep Wrangler, providing greater access for shoppers with different budgets. It also opens access to serious off-road performance at a much lower price point than the Toyota 4Runner. Warranty coverage is average for the segment.
How’s the fuel economy?
MPG score: 3/10
With two exceptions, all Broncos are rated between 18 mpg and 20 mpg in the EPA's combined cycle, with variances due to the powertrain and wheel and tire package on the vehicle. (The Raptor and manual-equipped Badlands are the exceptions.) No matter which Bronco you get, you'll run up quite the fuel bill. We owned a turbocharged V6-powered 2021 Bronco First Edition for several years, and it averaged 16.4 mpg over the course of 40,000-plus miles. A similarly lengthy ownership test of a V6 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon yielded a 17.5 mpg average over 50,000-plus miles.
Is the Bronco special?
X factor score: 10/10
The Bronco's charisma is off the charts. Just seeing one — especially if you opt for one of the many retro styling packages — makes you smile. But the Bronco isn't just a looker; it offers praiseworthy capability and character in equal measure. As with the Wrangler, removing the Bronco's roof and doors makes for a highly enjoyable driving experience, but the Bronco has more on-road appeal with its superior ride and handling.
The off-road driver aids are helpful not just for rookies, and tools such as the Trail Turn Assist add genuine fun even for seasoned off-roaders. And if getting a manual transmission wasn't a bragging right already, the Bronco does one better by giving you a super high-ratio crawler gear.