While far from a luxury vehicle, the Bronco is more comfortable on the road than an equivalent Jeep Wrangler, its most direct competitor. The Bronco's seats feature better support and enough adjustments to reduce fatigue on long freeway drives. Both vehicles have a good amount of space in the front and back, though the Bronco feels roomier, and it doesn't force you into a bolt upright driving position like the Wrangler.



The climate system allows you to adjust the intensity of the auto setting, and the available heated front seats work extremely fast, which is excellent if you've got the doors off on a cold day. The removable hardtop lets in a significant amount of wind noise at pretty much any speed, dragging down the Bronco's score in this category. There were also several rattles and vibrations during our off-road testing, almost like the hardtop panels didn't fit together properly.



Want to bring the kid(s) along on your adventures? The Bronco 4-Door's spacious second row means you can fit a rear-facing child seat without needing to negotiate for room with the front passenger.

How’s the Bronco’s tech?

In-cabin tech score: 7.6/10

The Sync 4 system is starting to show its age. It takes a little while to load the software initially, and you'll notice some lag as you cycle through menus. But the menu structure is easy to navigate, which helps out a lot. Speaking of navigation, this system is very easy to use, and I love that "Include 4x4 roads" is a selectable option when planning a route. It really shows that Ford put thought into how its drivers will use the system.



It's not the most high-tech vehicle on the road, but the Bronco isn't a Luddite either. It has six USB ports plus standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's also a smartphone app with unique off-road trail maps. A wireless charging pad and digital key are not offered.

How are the storage, cargo and towing?

Storage, cargo & towing score: 4.5/10

The Bronco 4-Door's bigger size compared to the Wrangler translates into a larger interior with more cargo space. The Bronco's rear swing gate opens to the passenger side and stays in place thanks to a strut. On hardtop models, the rear glass folds up easily, but the soft top doesn't open as far and needs a prop rod to stay up. Interior storage options are adequate, with an appropriate number of cupholders and spaces for personal items.

Most versions of the Bronco tow up to 3,500 pounds (the only outlier is the Raptor, which is rated to pull 4,500 pounds). That's enough for a small trailer, but ultimately less than what the Jeep Wrangler and Toyota 4Runner — and even crossover rivals like the VW Atlas Cross Sport and Honda Passport — can pull. This really pulls down the Bronco's score in this category.

Is the Bronco a good value?

Value score: 6.1/10