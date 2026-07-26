- What's new: The Bronco Desert Rising is a limited-production model celebrating the unique phenomenon in Utah's pink lakes.
- Why it matters: Ford is using the new model to launch its Horizon series, yearly specials celebrating natural beauty from hard-to-reach places.
- Edmunds says: There are more Bronco special editions than we can count, but this is one of the more comprehensive makeovers. It's also very, very pink.
2026 Ford Bronco Desert Rising Kicks Off New Special-Edition Series
Ford's Horizon series of special editions will celebrate "the rarest places on Earth"
— Brooklyn, Michigan
Ford announced its new Horizon collection with this, the 2026 Bronco Desert Rising. The Horizon series will feature yearly limited-production special editions of existing models, inspired by the natural beauty of some of the most hard-to-reach places on the planet. For this first model, the Blue Oval team has looked to Utah's unique pink lakes.
There are no salt-loving bacteria involved in the pinkification of this Bronco. Built on the four-door Outer Banks model with the Sasquatch package, the Desert Rising gains a pink geometric graphics package along its flanks and a body-color roof. Bright white 17-inch Method wheels contrast with the graphics, with matching grille inserts set inside the larger blush-painted grille surround.
This latter bit is based off a new DIY grille added to the Bronco's extensive accessory catalog, allowing owners to paint it whatever color they want. Inside there is even more pink courtesy of the Katzkin leather seats, plus a serialized badge marking it as one of 1,000 units.
According to Bhavna Mistry, a color and materials designer with Ford's customization team, the inspiration for the Desert Rising extends beyond lakes, encompassing Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park and the desert sunrises that best showcase them.
In person, the whole package works better than it has any right to, though that may be because of the Oxford white paint; buyers can choose from gray, black and red as well. Sure, the side graphics are optional ... but why skip them? If you're going to go pink, you might as well go all in.
The Desert Rising is available to order starting today, with the full package ringing in at $13,695 on top of the price of the base Bronco. If it's not your vibe, don't worry: There are a whole bunch of other Bronco special editions to choose from.
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