2026 Ford Bronco Desert Rising Kicks Off New Special-Edition Series

— Brooklyn, Michigan

Ford announced its new Horizon collection with this, the 2026 Bronco Desert Rising. The Horizon series will feature yearly limited-production special editions of existing models, inspired by the natural beauty of some of the most hard-to-reach places on the planet. For this first model, the Blue Oval team has looked to Utah's unique pink lakes.

There are no salt-loving bacteria involved in the pinkification of this Bronco. Built on the four-door Outer Banks model with the Sasquatch package, the Desert Rising gains a pink geometric graphics package along its flanks and a body-color roof. Bright white 17-inch Method wheels contrast with the graphics, with matching grille inserts set inside the larger blush-painted grille surround.

This latter bit is based off a new DIY grille added to the Bronco's extensive accessory catalog, allowing owners to paint it whatever color they want. Inside there is even more pink courtesy of the Katzkin leather seats, plus a serialized badge marking it as one of 1,000 units.