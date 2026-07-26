2026 Ford Bronco Desert Rising Kicks Off New Special-Edition Series

Ford's Horizon series of special editions will celebrate "the rarest places on Earth"

2026 Ford Bronco Desert Rising Edition
  • What's new: The Bronco Desert Rising is a limited-production model celebrating the unique phenomenon in Utah's pink lakes.
  • Why it matters: Ford is using the new model to launch its Horizon series, yearly specials celebrating natural beauty from hard-to-reach places.
  • Edmunds says: There are more Bronco special editions than we can count, but this is one of the more comprehensive makeovers. It's also very, very pink.

— Brooklyn, Michigan

Ford announced its new Horizon collection with this, the 2026 Bronco Desert Rising. The Horizon series will feature yearly limited-production special editions of existing models, inspired by the natural beauty of some of the most hard-to-reach places on the planet. For this first model, the Blue Oval team has looked to Utah's unique pink lakes.

There are no salt-loving bacteria involved in the pinkification of this Bronco. Built on the four-door Outer Banks model with the Sasquatch package, the Desert Rising gains a pink geometric graphics package along its flanks and a body-color roof. Bright white 17-inch Method wheels contrast with the graphics, with matching grille inserts set inside the larger blush-painted grille surround. 

This latter bit is based off a new DIY grille added to the Bronco's extensive accessory catalog, allowing owners to paint it whatever color they want. Inside there is even more pink courtesy of the Katzkin leather seats, plus a serialized badge marking it as one of 1,000 units.

See 399 2026 Ford Bronco vehicles for sale near you
See All for Sale
2026 Ford Bronco Desert Rising Edition

According to Bhavna Mistry, a color and materials designer with Ford's customization team, the inspiration for the Desert Rising extends beyond lakes, encompassing Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park and the desert sunrises that best showcase them. 

In person, the whole package works better than it has any right to, though that may be because of the Oxford white paint; buyers can choose from gray, black and red as well. Sure, the side graphics are optional ... but why skip them? If you're going to go pink, you might as well go all in.

The Desert Rising is available to order starting today, with the full package ringing in at $13,695 on top of the price of the base Bronco. If it's not your vibe, don't worry: There are a whole bunch of other Bronco special editions to choose from.

Save as much as $5,258 with Edmunds

2026 Ford Bronco pricing in Ashburn, VA

Edmunds suggests you pay

Ford Bronco Desert Rising seats viewed from outside.
by

Kyle is a freelance automotive writer with over a decade of experience. He's driven hundreds of cars over his career and two laps at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and is always looking to pump those rookie numbers up. He once had a sim racing game pay for a year's tuition, and he has the giant novelty check to prove it.

edited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox
Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top