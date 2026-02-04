- We'll announce the winners of this year's Edmunds Top Rated Awards on February 18.
- The Edmunds Top Rated Awards recognize the best vehicles in each segment regardless of when they went on sale.
- Winners will be announced in six categories, and one vehicle will be named Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best.
Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2026: These Are the Finalists
The winners will be announced on Wednesday, February 18
The 2026 Edmunds Top Rated Awards will be presented on Wednesday, February 18. We'll once again crown winners in six categories: Top Rated Car, Electric Car, Truck, Electric Truck, SUV and Electric SUV. Plus, one of those winners will earn top honors as the Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best.
The Edmunds Top Rated Awards recognize the best vehicles currently on sale regardless of when they were introduced. Other awards focus on newly launched vehicles, but the Edmunds Top Rated Awards often feature repeat winners, showing that the best choice for consumers isn't always the latest and shiniest new product.
Here are the finalists for the 2026 Edmunds Top Rated Awards in each category.