Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2026: These Are the Finalists

The winners will be announced on Wednesday, February 18

2026 Edmunds Top Rated finalists
  • We'll announce the winners of this year's Edmunds Top Rated Awards on February 18.
  • The Edmunds Top Rated Awards recognize the best vehicles in each segment regardless of when they went on sale.
  • Winners will be announced in six categories, and one vehicle will be named Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best.

The 2026 Edmunds Top Rated Awards will be presented on Wednesday, February 18. We'll once again crown winners in six categories: Top Rated Car, Electric Car, Truck, Electric Truck, SUV and Electric SUV. Plus, one of those winners will earn top honors as the Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best.

The Edmunds Top Rated Awards recognize the best vehicles currently on sale regardless of when they were introduced. Other awards focus on newly launched vehicles, but the Edmunds Top Rated Awards often feature repeat winners, showing that the best choice for consumers isn't always the latest and shiniest new product.

Here are the finalists for the 2026 Edmunds Top Rated Awards in each category.

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid side profile

Edmunds Top Rated Car

2026 Audi A6 Sportback E-tron Quattro front 3/4

Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car

2025 Ford F-150 Tremor front

Edmunds Top Rated Truck

2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali

Edmunds Top Rated Electric Truck

2025 Ford Expedition Platinum rear 3/4

Edmunds Top Rated SUV

2026 BMW iX M70 front 3/4

Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV

by

I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

