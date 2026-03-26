- For this year's Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, the automaker rolled out a handful of off-road-ready concepts.
- The Wrangler is once again the star of the show, but the Grand Wagoneer makes an appearance too.
- Jeep even upfitted a classic 1980s Cherokee for this year's EJS event.
2026 Easter Jeep Safari Concepts Blend Past, Present and Future
These one-off Wrangler, Cherokee and Grand Wagoneer concepts are all ready to tackle the trails of Moab
It's time for the 2026 Easter Jeep Safari, an event in which fans of the brand (and 4x4s in general) invade Moab, Utah, for days of next-level off-roading and a near-guaranteed repetitive stress injury from all the Jeep waves. It also means it's time for another round of concepts from Jeep, which, in addition to typically being pretty fun, tend to presage features, colors, etc., coming to production vehicles in the not-too-distant future.
This year, Jeep is trotting out no less than six concepts to celebrate 85 years of the brand and 60 years of the Easter Jeep Safari. Each concept has its own distinct vibe. Whether you're a rock crawler, overlander, vintage Jeep enthusiast or someone craving a bit more luxury on the trail, Jeep has you covered.
Anvil 715 concept
The Anvil 715 concept is Jeep's take on the overlanding aesthetic. Based on a 2026 Wrangler 392, Jeep tossed out that model's iconic grille in favor of a throwback to the SJ Kaiser M715 military pickup, which was known as the Anvil. It's a more aggressive look for the Wrangler, without resorting to angry eyes, which is cool, and it really works with the concept's dark green drab paint.
Also prominent are the two branch deflectors running from the front of the hood back to the top of the windshield. Up top is a fixed roof with Land Rover-like safari windows and a nicely integrated roof rack. The Anvil 715 concept also sports goodies like an onboard air system for quick tire pressure changes, steel bumpers front and rear and, of course, giant 37-inch tires.
Buzzcut concept
If the Anvil 715 concept was all about overlanding, the Buzzcut concept is about what you can do to a two-door Wrangler if you go a little crazy with the Jeep Performance catalog. It's got a 2-inch suspension lift paired with 37-inch tires on 17-inch beadlock wheels as well as rock rails, flat fenders, a snorkel and more. Of course, the aftermarket makes an appearance too, with a Diabolical lockable drawer system, a Rhino-Rack roof rack and an orange Katzkin interior.
This is like what your Jeep-obsessed buddy from high school would build if they had an unlimited budget and a deep, abiding love of the color orange. It's intense, but that's probably why they called it Buzzcut.
Wrangler Laredo concept
The Laredo concept is a more back-to-basics take on the Wrangler. Rather than start with something loaded like a Rubicon, the Laredo began life as a Willys model with a 3.6-liter V6 engine and a manual transmission.
In addition to saddle blanket seat cloth and cool vintage-inspired Laredo graphics, this concept gets half doors for open air fun and a power-folding top, just without any of the powered parts, saving weight and complexity. It's got a 2-inch suspension lift and is rolling on 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3s mounted to 17-inch vintage mag-inspired wheels. It's pretty cool.
XJ Pioneer concept
The XJ Pioneer might be our favorite of this year's Easter Jeep Safari concepts because, at its core, it's just a very lightly modified and extremely well-preserved XJ Cherokee from the mid-1980s. Seriously, the Jeep folks didn't even paint it. The biggest changes are the fenders and wheelwells that had to make room for chunky 33-inch tires. Jeep also added some sneaky rock rails to keep the body from getting too mangled in Moab, which would be a travesty, frankly.
The Cherokee's 2.8-liter GM-sourced V6 engine ran so well that even it remained totally stock. The XJ Pioneer is like a firehose of nostalgia aimed directly at folks who grew up in the '80s and '90s.
Grand Wagoneer Commander concept
This concept isn't too wild, but it's probably the one we'd want to spend the most time in if we were hanging around Moab. It's a Grand Wagoneer, which means it's got a great interior, and outside it has a cool graphics package that sort of reinterprets the Wagoneer's classic wood grain theme. Jeep also added off-road lights, 35-inch tires on 20-inch wheels, and some skid plates to help this Wagoneer live longer off-road. The roof rack is a great look, too.