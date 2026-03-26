2026 Easter Jeep Safari Concepts Blend Past, Present and Future

It's time for the 2026 Easter Jeep Safari, an event in which fans of the brand (and 4x4s in general) invade Moab, Utah, for days of next-level off-roading and a near-guaranteed repetitive stress injury from all the Jeep waves. It also means it's time for another round of concepts from Jeep, which, in addition to typically being pretty fun, tend to presage features, colors, etc., coming to production vehicles in the not-too-distant future.

This year, Jeep is trotting out no less than six concepts to celebrate 85 years of the brand and 60 years of the Easter Jeep Safari. Each concept has its own distinct vibe. Whether you're a rock crawler, overlander, vintage Jeep enthusiast or someone craving a bit more luxury on the trail, Jeep has you covered.