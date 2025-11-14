A new car with a familiar engine

The Sixpack uses a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine. It's a variant of the Hurricane inline-six also found in the Ram 1500 and the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Dodge equips the Charger's inline-six with a new intake system, allowing more air to flow into the engine. It also gets a valved exhaust setup enabling quiet and loud modes, an upgraded cooling system and larger turbochargers. Calling this the "same" engine as what you'll find in the Jeep and Ram sells it short, but as you'll soon learn, some roots remain.

These updates push the Sixpack's output to 550 hp and 531 lb-ft of torque for the Scat Pack trim. (A less powerful R/T version is coming soon.) This actually surpasses the most powerful previous-generation V8-powered Scat Pack by 65 hp and 56 lb-ft.

The Sixpack's engine may be the big story, but its weight is equally significant. While Dodge has yet to publish an official figure, it's estimated to be around 1,000 pounds lighter than the Daytona EV. For context, when we weighed our Daytona, it came in at 5,922 pounds. This new gas-powered Sixpack should come in below the 5,000-pound mark. But that would make it a few hundred pounds heavier than its predecessor.