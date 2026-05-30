Tested: 2026 Dodge Charger R/T Sedan Is a Portly Performer

It used to be that buying a Dodge Charger with a six-cylinder engine meant you were going to miss out on real performance because you couldn't swing the V8. But the 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack (the Charger Daytona is the name of the EV) has forgone the V8, and, as the name implies, is only available with your choice of two six-cylinder engines. Known as the Hurricane, this engine family made its debut in the Jeep Grand Wagoneer before being dropped into the Ram 1500, but these are not simply truck engines.

Instead, these engines are closer to what you can get in the BMW M3 than they are to anything Dodge has ever produced. Both engines displace 3.0 liters and feature twin turbos, double overhead camshafts, and four valves per cylinder. The Standard-Output (SO) version makes 420 horsepower and 468 lb-ft of torque (way more than the old 5.7-liter V8 cranked out), the High-Output (HO) uses bigger turbos, makes more boost, and with other go-fast parts, pumps out 550 hp and 531 lb-ft. No matter which engine you choose in the Charger, you have your choice of two or four doors, but an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are standard.