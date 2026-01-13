- With a $22,995 base price including destination, the Chevy Trax is the least expensive new model on sale today.
- Not far behind is the Nissan Kicks, which has a minimum asking price of $23,925 for 2026.
- Is one of these subcompact crossover SUVs right for you?
2026 Chevrolet Trax vs. 2026 Nissan Kicks: Least Expensive New Cars Compared
Don't call them cheap, but these two baby SUVs are your options to save money on a new model
Cheap and cheerful is an old industry euphemism for basic cars that were cheap in both senses of the word — they got you from A to B with few if any frills for the least amount of money possible. We're a long way from that. Even the least costly models on the market today are loaded with screens, driver assists and passive safety features. As a result, cars have gotten more expensive. But there are still good deals afoot: Cue the two cheapest contenders for 2026.
With the recent demise of the Nissan Versa subcompact sedan, the last of the sub-$20K cars, the Chevy Trax subcompact SUV takes up the least-expensive-model mantle for 2026. Not to be left out of the fight, however, Nissan fields its own subcompact SUV, the Kicks, for just a little more than the Trax. As you'll see, these two models have a lot in common. To help the frugal new-car shopper in their hunt, we've gathered important specs and some Edmunds test results in hopes of making the decision a little easier.
Power and fuel economy
The Kicks and Trax make a similar amount of power, which is to say not much. The bigger difference is how that output is delivered. The turbocharged Trax develops more torque, and its peak figure is actually available lower in the rev range (2,500 rpm versus 4,000 rpm in the Kicks). The Chevy also uses a conventional six-speed automatic transmission, while the Nissan has a continuously variable automatic. CVTs aren't everyone's cup of tea; they're most efficient when the engine is held at a constant speed, so unpleasant constant engine noise can be the trade-off.
These are both front-drive-based platforms. The Trax doesn't offer all-wheel drive, so if that's a must-have, you'll either need to step up to the slightly smaller yet pricier Chevy Trailblazer or go for the Kicks. Nissan provides a choice of front- or all-wheel drive on all Kicks trim levels.
In Edmunds' testing, the Trax put in a 9.1-second run to 60 mph; not quick, but it has enough spunk around town and only really feels underpowered when trying to pass on the highway. An all-wheel-drive Kicks, presumably the quickest configuration, needed 10.3 seconds for the same task. Our test team found the Nissan slow to respond to throttle inputs.
The stats are pretty similar when it comes to EPA fuel economy estimates, but real-world experience tells a slightly different story. In mixed driving, both SUVs fell short of their official EPA-rated combined figures. Fortunately, at least according to its EPA estimates, the all-wheel-drive Kicks doesn't take much of an efficiency penalty compared to the front-drive version.
Spec
Chevrolet Trax
Nissan Kicks
|Engine
|turbocharged 1.2-liter inline three-cylinder
|2.0-liter inline four-cylinder
|Horsepower
|137 hp
|141 hp
|Torque
|162 lb-ft
|140 lb-ft
|Transmission
|six-speed automatic
|continuously variable automatic
|Drive type
|FWD
|FWD/AWD
|Fuel economy
|30 combined mpg (28 city/32 hwy)
|30-31 combined mpg (27-28 city/34-35 hwy)
Interior
Most of the important passenger-focused interior measurements are close to each other. The Kicks has a slight advantage in front-row legroom but has a much tighter rear seat than the Trax — probably OK if your passengers are kids, but adults won't be as comfortable. One big miss on the Trax: There are no cupholders in the back seat.
Note that the Nissan's cargo capacity depends on which one you select. The base front-wheel-drive Kicks has the most room for stuff; moving up to the higher trims takes a small bite out of the cargo area, as does opting for all-wheel drive. The Trax's cargo volume, meanwhile, is consistent across all versions and sits around the Nissan's average. Comparing the least expensive versions to each other gives the Kicks a win here.
Both models offer heated front seats, although Nissan doesn't make them available on its base model while Chevy does. Only the Trax is offered with a power driver's seat. Automatic climate control is available on both the Trax and the Kicks, but it's restricted to upper trim levels in both cases. Chevy offers a standard sunroof, while Nissan will sell you one that extends to the rear seats.
Chevrolet Trax
Nissan Kicks
|Headroom (front/2nd row)
|39.6 in/38.1 in
|39.7 in/38.5 in
|Legroom (front/2nd row)
|41.9 in/38.7 in
|42.7 in/34.5 in
|Number of seats
|5
|5
|Cargo volume (2nd row up)
|25.6 cu ft
|23.9-30 cu ft
|Cargo volume (2nd row folded)
|54.1 cu ft
|50.1-60 cu ft
Technology and safety equipment
It's less of a fair fight on the display front. Lower Trax trims come with an 8-inch touchscreen, while upper models get one measuring 11 inches. All Kicks trims have a 12.3-inch touchscreen. Neither vehicle has a built-in navigation system, but that's not really a problem since wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality is included in all Kicks and Trax models. Upper Kicks and Trax trims get fully digital gauge pods — Nissan's measures 12.3 inches, while the Chevy unit is much smaller at 8 inches.
The usual driver assist features are present on this pair of models. Standard equipment for both includes forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking (the Kicks can also detect cyclists), lane departure warning and blind-spot warning.
Chevy also includes lane keeping assistance, while all Kicks trims come with rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors, features that are optional on the Trax. Nissan adds lane departure prevention, emergency lane keeping assistance, blind-spot intervention, intersection assist for oncoming vehicles, traffic sign recognition and front parking assist only if you go for the top model. Adaptive cruise control is available on the Trax, and Nissan bundles it in with ProPilot Assist, its highway-driving helper, on the top trim.
Trims and pricing
Chevy sells the Trax in five trims: LS, 1RS, LT, 2RS and Activ. The LS starts at $23,495 including a $1,795 destination fee. Nissan has a simpler lineup with just three trims — S, SV and SR — with the least expensive Kicks coming in at $23,925 factoring in its $1,495 destination charge. All-wheel drive adds at least $1,500 to the Kicks' price, depending on the trim.
If you simply want the least expensive new vehicle, the Trax is your choice at $23,495. If you absolutely must have all-wheel drive, head to the Nissan store. The Chevy is our pick in terms of driving enjoyment thanks in part to its superior powertrain and more planted chassis, but any considerations beyond that will depend on your specific wants and needs and whether they line up with one trim of either contender. New vehicles aren't so cheap anymore, but today's least expensive cars are at least somewhat cheerful.