2026 Chevrolet Trax vs. 2026 Nissan Kicks: Least Expensive New Cars Compared

Cheap and cheerful is an old industry euphemism for basic cars that were cheap in both senses of the word — they got you from A to B with few if any frills for the least amount of money possible. We're a long way from that. Even the least costly models on the market today are loaded with screens, driver assists and passive safety features. As a result, cars have gotten more expensive. But there are still good deals afoot: Cue the two cheapest contenders for 2026.

With the recent demise of the Nissan Versa subcompact sedan, the last of the sub-$20K cars, the Chevy Trax subcompact SUV takes up the least-expensive-model mantle for 2026. Not to be left out of the fight, however, Nissan fields its own subcompact SUV, the Kicks, for just a little more than the Trax. As you'll see, these two models have a lot in common. To help the frugal new-car shopper in their hunt, we've gathered important specs and some Edmunds test results in hopes of making the decision a little easier.