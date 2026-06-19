2026 Chevy Tahoe vs. 2026 Ford Expedition: Battle of the Big-Body SUVs

Interior

Although the 2026 Chevrolet Tahoe has a ton of room for people and their things, it’s not an especially comfy place to hang out. In testing we noted that the first and second-row seats are overly firm and lack the support required for extended stints on the road, though third-row passengers are treated to a bit more cushioning than most of the Tahoe’s competition provides. We also noticed that while the second row has a decent amount of space, sliding the center console backward can actually make the second row feel a bit cramped.

The Tahoe does win some ergonomic points back with wide door openings and step rails that make it easier to get in and out of the first and second rows, and if you opt for second-row captain’s chairs, accessing the third row is surprisingly hassle-free. The Tahoe's mutli-zone climate control system also delivers on its promises for all three rows, but the system can get a bit noisy, especially in the third row.

The 2026 Ford Expedition isn't quite as roomy inside, but the seats are comfortable in all three rows, and the leather seat upholstery in our test vehicle felt genuinely premium. We also found its cabin to be quieter than we've come to expect from truck-based SUVs, and its robust climate control system has no problem keeping things cool on hot summer days. Ford's decision to move the HVAC settings to the touchscreen is an annoyance, though, as it's difficult to make adjustments on the fly without taking your attention off the road. The Expedition's high-riding stance can also make it more difficult to get in and out of the vehicle for some folks.

If the standard Expedition is quite big enough for your needs, the long-wheelbase Expedition Max provides more cargo space. Chevrolet provides a similar long-wheelbase option with the Suburban, but keep in mind that the Tahoe offers nearly as much cargo room with the second- and third-row seats folded as the Expedition Max does.