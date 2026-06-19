- What's new: Chevrolet gave the Tahoe an extensive refresh last year which ushered in styling tweaks, a revamped interior, and new tech, and the Expedition was reborn for 2025.
- Why they matter: The Expedition and Tahoe have long been the family-hauling staples from Ford and Chevy.
- Edmunds Says: Both offer cavernous interiors and massive capability, so we break it down to help you find which one's right for you.
2026 Chevy Tahoe vs. 2026 Ford Expedition: Battle of the Big-Body SUVs
These boulevard bruisers prove that the full-size three-row sport-utility vehicle segment is still hotly contested
For families who need a lot of passenger space, strong towing capability, and the confidence that comes with a traditional truck-based SUV, the full-size segment still delivers in a way that few crossovers can. Two of the biggest names in the category, the 2026 Chevrolet Tahoe and 2026 Ford Expedition, continue their long-running rivalry with updated technology, expanded feature lists, and plenty of capability aimed squarely at modern buyers.
Both offer roomy three-row interiors, impressive towing figures, and available four-wheel drive, but key differences begin to emerge once you dig into the specifications. The Tahoe leans on its broad range of powertrains and composed road manners, while the Expedition counters with strong turbocharged performance, family-friendly packaging, and a fresh round of updates for 2026. To help shoppers narrow the field, we’ve put the Tahoe and Expedition side by side to see how these full-size heavyweights stack up.
Power and fuel economy
When it comes to engine options, Ford keeps things relatively simple with the Expedition. Motivation is delivered by the automaker's tried-and-true 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 across the lineup, though high-end models like the luxury-focused Platinum and off-road-tuned Tremor get a high-output version of this engine with a bit more oomph.
Chevrolet gives shoppers more choice when it comes to power plants, offering a 5.3-liter V8 as the base engine and a powerful 6.2-liter V8 that's optional on base models and standard for the High Country trim. A torquey 3.0-liter diesel inline six-cylinder engine is also optionally available, and it received an update for 2025 that increased its power output.
It should come as no surprise that four-wheel drive is available on both of these body-on-frame SUVs, and although the diesel-powered Tahoe is a clear standout when it comes to fuel efficiency, both of these three-row haulers tend to be pretty thirsty. Both are also outfitted with a 10-speed automatic transmission regardless of trim, a gearbox that was actually developed in a collaboration between Ford and General Motors.
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What others are paying
Category
Expedition 3.5 EcoBoost
Tahoe 3.0 Duramax diesel
Tahoe 6.2 V8
Tahoe 5.3 V8
|Horsepower
|400 hp
|305 hp
|420 hp
|355 hp
|Torque
|480 lb-ft
|495 lb-ft
|460 lb-ft
|383 lb-ft
|Best combined MPG
|19 mpg (2WD)
|24 mpg (2WD)
|17 mpg (2WD)
|17 mpg (2WD)
|Max towing
|9,600 lbs
|8,400 lbs
|8,400 lbs
|8,400 lbs
|Engine type
|twin-turbo V6
|turbodiesel inline-six
|naturally aspirated V8
|naturally aspirated V8
Interior
Although the 2026 Chevrolet Tahoe has a ton of room for people and their things, it’s not an especially comfy place to hang out. In testing we noted that the first and second-row seats are overly firm and lack the support required for extended stints on the road, though third-row passengers are treated to a bit more cushioning than most of the Tahoe’s competition provides. We also noticed that while the second row has a decent amount of space, sliding the center console backward can actually make the second row feel a bit cramped.
The Tahoe does win some ergonomic points back with wide door openings and step rails that make it easier to get in and out of the first and second rows, and if you opt for second-row captain’s chairs, accessing the third row is surprisingly hassle-free. The Tahoe's mutli-zone climate control system also delivers on its promises for all three rows, but the system can get a bit noisy, especially in the third row.
The 2026 Ford Expedition isn't quite as roomy inside, but the seats are comfortable in all three rows, and the leather seat upholstery in our test vehicle felt genuinely premium. We also found its cabin to be quieter than we've come to expect from truck-based SUVs, and its robust climate control system has no problem keeping things cool on hot summer days. Ford's decision to move the HVAC settings to the touchscreen is an annoyance, though, as it's difficult to make adjustments on the fly without taking your attention off the road. The Expedition's high-riding stance can also make it more difficult to get in and out of the vehicle for some folks.
If the standard Expedition is quite big enough for your needs, the long-wheelbase Expedition Max provides more cargo space. Chevrolet provides a similar long-wheelbase option with the Suburban, but keep in mind that the Tahoe offers nearly as much cargo room with the second- and third-row seats folded as the Expedition Max does.
Spec
2026 Chevrolet Tahoe
2026 Ford Expedition
Advantage
|Max seating
|8
|8
|tie
|Front headroom
|42.3 in
|41.8 in
|Tahoe (+0.5)
|Front legroom
|44.5 in
|43.9 in
|Tahoe (+0.6)
|Front shoulder room
|65.6 in
|64.9 in
|Tahoe (+0.7)
|Front hip room
|61.5 in
|62.3 in
|Expedition (+0.8)
|Rear headroom
|38.9 in
|40.0 in
|Expedition (+1.1)
|Rear legroom
|42.0 in
|41.1 in
|Tahoe (+0.9)
|Rear shoulder room
|64.6 in
|64.8 in
|Expedition (+0.2)
|Rear hip room
|61.3 in
|62.3 in
|Expedition (+1.0)
Technology and safety features
The Tahoe scored a new 17.7-inch touchscreen for 2025, and both the infotainment system and the Tahoe's 11.0-inch customizable digital gauge cluster are bright and easy to read. The infotainment system's operating system mimics the layout of contemporary smartphones, which makes it intuitive to use and easy to find what you're looking for. Although General Motors plans to phase out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, they're still available in the 2026 Tahoe.
In terms of safety and driver assistance tech, every 2026 Tahoe comes equipped with features that include forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane keeping assistance, blind-spot warning and steering assist, and rear cross-traffic braking. Upgrades like a digital rearview mirror, a multi-color head-up display, a surround-view camera system, enhanced parking assistance, and an enhanced version of blind-spot warning and steering assistance that accounts for the length of your trailer while towing are optionally available as well. Chevrolet also offers Super Cruise, its hands-free driving assist system, on select Tahoe trims.
The Expedition's cabin got a high-tech overhaul for 2025 that gave the interior a more futuristic vibe. The traditional gauge cluster was replaced with a 24-inch panoramic digital display that's positioned high up on the dashboard. Although there's also a 13.2-inch central touchscreen, the panoramic display is designed to provide navigation information, speed, and other pertinent information like directions, while the touchscreen allows you to customize what's shown on the larger display. While the move from physical buttons and knobs to touchscreen controls for climate system adjustments is suboptimal, the new tech does look great and it works really well.
Co-Pilot360 2.0 — Ford's suite of driver assistance features — comes standard on all Expedition trims, and it includes automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assistance, blind-spot warning with cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and a surround-view camera system. BlueCruise, Ford's hands-free driving assist system, is an option on base models and standard equipment for higher trims.
Trims and pricing
The 2026 Ford Expedition is available in four trim levels: Active, Platinum, Tremor and King Ranch, and the long-wheelbase Max variant is available as a $3,000 option on all trims except for the Tremor. This equates to a price spread of $66,395 for a base 2WD Active to $85,490 for the range-topping King Ranch before adding any options.
While the King Ranch gets you a unique look and a laundry list of features, we'd lean toward the Expedition Platinum, which includes four-wheel drive, the heavy-duty towing package, and the BlueCruise hands-free driving assistance system as standard, along with other niceties like leather upholstery, an adaptive suspension, power-deployable running boards, and a premium audio system.
But if you plan to head off the beaten path on a regular basis, the Expedition Tremor might be a better fit. Starting at $85,195, the Expedition Tremor includes unique 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, an off-road-tuned suspension, a locking rear differential, trim-specific styling, and the high-output version of the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6.
Six different trims are offered for the 2026 Chevrolet Tahoe in total: LS, LT, RST, Z71, Premier and High Country. Things get started at $63,495 for the rear-wheel-drive LS, which is motivated by the 5.3-liter gasoline V8 and includes the aforementioned 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. On the other end of the spectrum, the High Country comes in at $86,495, and that gets you the more powerful 6.2-liter V8, four-wheel drive, Magnetic Ride Control suspension, 22-inch wheels, a digital rearview mirror, and a premium audio system, along with leather upholstery.
Meanwhile, the RST ($71,495) offers a more stylish take on the Tahoe formula, while the Tahoe Z71 ($73,495) includes off-road-oriented features like a two-speed transfer case, aluminum skid plates, all-terrain tires, recovery hooks, and standard four-wheel drive. But we prefer the LT trim ($66,495), as it's a significant step up from the base LS for a relatively modest additional outlay. Springing for the LT also unlocks the ability to select one of the two other engine options and add more advanced options like Super Cruise.