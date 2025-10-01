- It's Chevy's turn to go off-roading with its Silverado electric pickup.
- Trail Boss models get a 2-inch suspension lift and 35-inch tires, as well as the badges and styling tweaks to go with.
- The Silverado EV gets a handful of other updates for 2026, including updated Super Cruise hands-free driver-assist functionality.
2026 Chevy Silverado EV Trail Boss First Drive Review: A Big Rig for Quiet Off-Roading
Applying off-road tricks to a mega electric truck yields interesting results
On a truck that's about the size of a heavy-duty pickup and weighs almost as much as two, 35-inch tires almost look small. Stand next to it, though, and you realize that everything here is extra-large. Yes, the Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss sure looks like it can keep a herd of other pickups in line, but then you have to wonder just how big those trails are. These are the thoughts that crossed my mind as I approached this giant truck, Chevy's counterpart to the GMC Sierra EV AT4.
Translating from GMC to Chevy
GM is forthcoming about the fact that the Sierra EV and Silverado EV were engineered and tuned together to be identical under the skin. About the only differences are the interior and exterior styling, as well as what certain features are called — WOW instead of the Sierra EV's Hammer mode unleashes full power; the function that allows diagonal driving is called Sidewinder and not GMC's CrabWalk.
My drive didn't focus on unleashing everything the Silverado EV has (see our test results from an RST model if you want those details), but instead how this huge and heavy pickup fares on the terrain for which it's intended. I tested the Chevy Silverado EV Trail Boss with the Max battery pack, which makes 725 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque from a pair of motors, even though that wasn't necessary for the day's activities.
To help out on the trail and accommodate those 35s, the Trail Boss gets a 2-inch suspension lift. It also relies on coil springs at all four corners instead of the air suspension included on the Silverado EV RST, so that added ride height is there to stay. A unique front bumper further improves the approach angle.
Speak softly but carry a big bed
One thing that's immediately apparent in the Trail Boss is its lack of commotion. Even with a platoon of media vehicles spread out across a winding trail, you hear very little from the trucks themselves.
That is until you reach an obstacle, at which point you start to notice the mechanical brakes grabbing, helping route torque to the tires that are gripping and keeping things relatively sedate despite the big output numbers. It's not loud by any means, simply more noticeable due to the quiet propulsion system.
The most aggressive operating mode, called Terrain, throws in extra help from the brakes to keep the vehicle from moving when you don't want it to, even with one-pedal driving activated. It also adds more rear steering angle to tighten this massive truck's path on trails. It took me a bit to get used to seeing those rear tires tucking in on the trucks I was following. My mind kept telling me rear wheels aren't supposed to move like that.
Traversing deep washes was no big thing for this very big thing. Thanks to the long wheelbase, you do get an extreme teeter-totter effect when, with a wheel lifted, weight transfers from one corner to another. But even that was relatively drama-free if slightly off-putting to passengers. Overall length could become a problem on tight trails, but, again, rear-wheel steering keeps lines pretty tidy. That said, the truck was about at the width limit for the trail, lest you scratch the shiny paint.
Returning to or remaining in civilization
You don't pay a huge price in on-road ride comfort with the Trail Boss. Body movements aren't quite as well controlled as on non-lifted trims, let alone the RST with its air suspenders, but the tuning prevents unwanted dive, squat and roll. Aside from some extra hum from the semi-aggressive tires, the only real downside is some up-and-down motion as the truck tries to settle. Having all that battery weight down low surely quells a lot of movement. Chevy even predicts the same overall mileage as on Silverado EV LTs, with 410 miles from the Extended Range pack and 478 miles quoted for the Max Range battery.
Some may read this as the go-ahead to select the Trail Boss even if trail bossing isn't in their future. But I'd probably advise against that. The tires and lift are likely to have some effect on mileage, and the drivability, while tolerable, isn't the best of the bunch. Still, if you have to have the coolest-looking Silverado EV, this is it.
Besides the arrival of the Trail Boss trim, the Silverado EV sees a few changes for the 2026 model year. Updates to Super Cruise improve the handoff from machine to driver and vice versa when leaving or entering zones where the function works. Lane centering and adaptive cruise stay active when you put your hands on the wheel, making the switchover less dramatic, more comfortable and safer. The base Work Truck trim is now available with the Extended Range and Max Range batteries in addition to the smaller-capacity standard pack. And the lineup's launch model, the RST, is no more, meaning anyone who wants an air suspension has to visit a GMC dealer.
Even with its additions and tweaks, the Trail Boss is not the most expensive in the 2026 Silverado EV lineup, but it's close. Pricing for the Extended Range pack-equipped version starts at $72,095 including a $2,095 delivery charge; the Trail Boss Max sampled here comes in at $88,695. Pricing for other trims ranges from $54,895 for the least expensive WT to $91,295 for the LT/Max battery combo. If those prices seem high, remind yourself of how much truck you're getting for your money, both in size and mass.