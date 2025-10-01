Translating from GMC to Chevy

GM is forthcoming about the fact that the Sierra EV and Silverado EV were engineered and tuned together to be identical under the skin. About the only differences are the interior and exterior styling, as well as what certain features are called — WOW instead of the Sierra EV's Hammer mode unleashes full power; the function that allows diagonal driving is called Sidewinder and not GMC's CrabWalk.

My drive didn't focus on unleashing everything the Silverado EV has (see our test results from an RST model if you want those details), but instead how this huge and heavy pickup fares on the terrain for which it's intended. I tested the Chevy Silverado EV Trail Boss with the Max battery pack, which makes 725 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque from a pair of motors, even though that wasn't necessary for the day's activities.

To help out on the trail and accommodate those 35s, the Trail Boss gets a 2-inch suspension lift. It also relies on coil springs at all four corners instead of the air suspension included on the Silverado EV RST, so that added ride height is there to stay. A unique front bumper further improves the approach angle.