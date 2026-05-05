2026 Cadillac Optiq-V Crushes EPA-Rated Range in Our Real-World Testing

The Optiq-V is Cadillac's performance small SUV that is also quite efficient

2026 Cadillac Optiq-V front three-quarter on track
  • What it is: The Optiq-V is the performance version of Caddy's small electric SUV.
  • Why it matters: The sporty electric SUV traveled 281 miles on a full charge, 31 miles farther than its 250-mile EPA estimate.
  • Edmunds says: The Optiq-V trades some range for speed, but its real-world result makes that trade-off easier to accept.

The 2026 Cadillac Optiq-V traveled 281 miles on a full charge in the Edmunds EV Range Test, beating its EPA-estimated 250-mile range by 31 miles. That is a significant 12.4% improvement over the official rating, which is something we don’t see often in our real-world range test. 

Naturally, efficiency tells a very similar story. The EPA rates the Optiq-V at 41 kWh per 100 miles, while we observed 37.4 kWh per 100 miles during testing. In EV terms, a lower number is better because it means the vehicle uses less electricity to go the same distance. The tested Optiq-V was 9.6% more efficient than its EPA estimate.

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2026 Cadillac Optiq-V rear three-quarter on track

How we range test

The Edmunds EV Range Test is designed to give you the most accurate representation of a car's real-world range. Rather than getting on the freeway, setting the cruise control at 70 mph, and driving until the battery is depleted, we follow a strict route made up of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. This better represents the actual driving buyers do day to day. We also stay within 5 mph of all posted speed limits, drive each car in its most efficient drive setting, and keep the climate control on auto at 72 degrees.

How does the Cadillac Optiq-V stack up?

Both the range and efficiency results are impressive because the Optiq-V is not the longest-range version of Cadillac's small electric SUV. It is the performance model, with two electric motors, all-wheel drive, and up to 519 horsepower. In Edmunds' testing, it reached 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, which is sports-car quick, despite weighing 5,508 pounds. The obvious trade-off is that performance versions of EVs often give up some range compared with less powerful models, so beating the EPA estimate by this much makes the Optiq-V easier to recommend for people who want both speed and reasonable range.

The Optiq-V also came across as more than just quick when we tested it. It felt more settled and confidence-inspiring than the larger Lyriq-V when driven hard, with stronger braking and a more playful personality. Those traits may not matter to every buyer, but if you are looking for a more spirited electric SUV that is still decently efficient, the Optiq-V looks like a smart buy.

2026 Cadillac Optiq-V front three quarter on track

Against other performance-leaning electric SUVs, Caddy’s crossover looks even better in Edmunds' testing than it does on paper. Its EPA-estimated 250 miles is lower than the Tesla Model Y Performance's 306-mile estimate and the Audi SQ6 E-tron's 275-mile estimate, and it is just shy of the 2026 Genesis GV60 Performance's 252-mile rating. 

But Edmunds' 281-mile result actually puts the Cadillac slightly ahead of the GV60 Performance's 279-mile result when we tested that car. It's also far better than the 253 miles we got out of the — admittedly much more entertaining — Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, a similarly positioned performance EV crossover. The regular Cadillac Optiq, in turn, still goes much farther in our testing, at 339 miles.

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by

Angel Sergeev is a seasoned automotive journalist with 15+ years of experience covering the industry. Born in Sofia, Bulgaria, he began writing in 2010 while studying transportation engineering. His work has appeared on WorldCarFans, Motor1.com (U.S. and U.K. editions), InsideEVs, MSN, HotCars, duPont Registry and more, spanning everything from EVs and classic cars to broader industry topics. He currently drives a 2021 Volkswagen ID 4 and keeps a fully restored 1993 Ford Probe V6 as a weekend project, while dreaming of adding a transaxle-era Porsche to the garage someday soon.

edited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

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