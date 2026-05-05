2026 Cadillac Optiq-V Crushes EPA-Rated Range in Our Real-World Testing

How we range test

The Edmunds EV Range Test is designed to give you the most accurate representation of a car's real-world range. Rather than getting on the freeway, setting the cruise control at 70 mph, and driving until the battery is depleted, we follow a strict route made up of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. This better represents the actual driving buyers do day to day. We also stay within 5 mph of all posted speed limits, drive each car in its most efficient drive setting, and keep the climate control on auto at 72 degrees.

How does the Cadillac Optiq-V stack up?

Both the range and efficiency results are impressive because the Optiq-V is not the longest-range version of Cadillac's small electric SUV. It is the performance model, with two electric motors, all-wheel drive, and up to 519 horsepower. In Edmunds' testing, it reached 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, which is sports-car quick, despite weighing 5,508 pounds. The obvious trade-off is that performance versions of EVs often give up some range compared with less powerful models, so beating the EPA estimate by this much makes the Optiq-V easier to recommend for people who want both speed and reasonable range.

The Optiq-V also came across as more than just quick when we tested it. It felt more settled and confidence-inspiring than the larger Lyriq-V when driven hard, with stronger braking and a more playful personality. Those traits may not matter to every buyer, but if you are looking for a more spirited electric SUV that is still decently efficient, the Optiq-V looks like a smart buy.