- What it is: The Optiq-V is the performance version of Caddy's small electric SUV.
- Why it matters: The sporty electric SUV traveled 281 miles on a full charge, 31 miles farther than its 250-mile EPA estimate.
- Edmunds says: The Optiq-V trades some range for speed, but its real-world result makes that trade-off easier to accept.
2026 Cadillac Optiq-V Crushes EPA-Rated Range in Our Real-World Testing
The Optiq-V is Cadillac's performance small SUV that is also quite efficient
The 2026 Cadillac Optiq-V traveled 281 miles on a full charge in the Edmunds EV Range Test, beating its EPA-estimated 250-mile range by 31 miles. That is a significant 12.4% improvement over the official rating, which is something we don’t see often in our real-world range test.
Naturally, efficiency tells a very similar story. The EPA rates the Optiq-V at 41 kWh per 100 miles, while we observed 37.4 kWh per 100 miles during testing. In EV terms, a lower number is better because it means the vehicle uses less electricity to go the same distance. The tested Optiq-V was 9.6% more efficient than its EPA estimate.
How we range test
The Edmunds EV Range Test is designed to give you the most accurate representation of a car's real-world range. Rather than getting on the freeway, setting the cruise control at 70 mph, and driving until the battery is depleted, we follow a strict route made up of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. This better represents the actual driving buyers do day to day. We also stay within 5 mph of all posted speed limits, drive each car in its most efficient drive setting, and keep the climate control on auto at 72 degrees.
How does the Cadillac Optiq-V stack up?
Both the range and efficiency results are impressive because the Optiq-V is not the longest-range version of Cadillac's small electric SUV. It is the performance model, with two electric motors, all-wheel drive, and up to 519 horsepower. In Edmunds' testing, it reached 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, which is sports-car quick, despite weighing 5,508 pounds. The obvious trade-off is that performance versions of EVs often give up some range compared with less powerful models, so beating the EPA estimate by this much makes the Optiq-V easier to recommend for people who want both speed and reasonable range.
The Optiq-V also came across as more than just quick when we tested it. It felt more settled and confidence-inspiring than the larger Lyriq-V when driven hard, with stronger braking and a more playful personality. Those traits may not matter to every buyer, but if you are looking for a more spirited electric SUV that is still decently efficient, the Optiq-V looks like a smart buy.
Against other performance-leaning electric SUVs, Caddy’s crossover looks even better in Edmunds' testing than it does on paper. Its EPA-estimated 250 miles is lower than the Tesla Model Y Performance's 306-mile estimate and the Audi SQ6 E-tron's 275-mile estimate, and it is just shy of the 2026 Genesis GV60 Performance's 252-mile rating.
But Edmunds' 281-mile result actually puts the Cadillac slightly ahead of the GV60 Performance's 279-mile result when we tested that car. It's also far better than the 253 miles we got out of the — admittedly much more entertaining — Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, a similarly positioned performance EV crossover. The regular Cadillac Optiq, in turn, still goes much farther in our testing, at 339 miles.