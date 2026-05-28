Cadillac Optiq-V vs. Genesis GV60 Performance: Which Slightly Warmed Electric SUV Is Best?

On the track

Numbers in hand, it was time to hit the track back-to-back in these vehicles, and that quickly illuminated some of the differences between them. Neither possessed what I would consider great steering feel; there was a bit of numbness in both when they got off center. But even without that feedback, the GV60 still proved to be quite entertaining. Its lower grip threshold made it eager to slide around, and once it started to slip, the Genesis did so predictably, allowing you to add throttle to help control the rotation.

The sustained power output that helped it to a better quarter-mile time than the Cadillac also got it down our straightaways with more eagerness. It might be down on power to the Optiq-V, but the GV60 certainly felt like it had more to give at speeds above 50 mph.

If we were recording lap times around our track, it wouldn't surprise me if the Optiq-V were quicker by a healthy margin. Those summer tires and much better brakes make it feel more controlled and composed, especially in the higher-speed corners, where it's much more stable. Both SUVs tended to give up grip at the front quickly, but the Cadillac didn't feel nearly as playful around our track. It was restrained a bit, in stark contrast to the Genesis' sillier tail-happy shenanigans.

Our time in the Optiq-V was also cut a bit short by a warning about braking temperatures. And this was a recurring theme throughout the day; it went off while we were testing braking and after just a lap or two on the track across two different sessions. There wasn't a notable loss in stopping power at the times the warning went off, but that was enough to get us to dial it back and it certainly cut our chances of enjoying the Caddy short.