Turn

Cadillac engineers did a lot to make the Optiq-V handle better than the standard SUV. They stiffened every part of the suspension they could, including the mounts, bushings, anti-roll bars and spring rates. Cadillac also firmed up the steering, switched out the passive dampers for adaptive Sachs units with Tour and Sport settings, and added an optional set of summer performance tires. As a result, the Optiq-V stands out among a sea of sameness.

The weighty, stable steering is immediately noticeable, even in Tour mode, and it only adds heft in Sport or V modes. During an autocross on the M1 Concourse track in Pontiac, Michigan, the Optiq-V performed admirably. It has 6 inches of ground clearance, so it leans some in turns, but the stiffer suspension fights that lean better than all but a few electric crossovers, models like the Porsche Macan Electric and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. It’s predictable, too. As I learned on the autocross, drive it too hard into a corner and it pushes wide; get that momentum under control with the brakes and it rotates, punch it midcorner and the rear end can kick out (as long as Competition mode is activated). 275/40R21 Continental SportContact 6 tires also provide excellent grip. Cadillac views the Optiq-V as a driver's car, and those traits fit the bill.

The downside to all that suspension tuning is a firm ride. It’s not punishing in Tour mode, but the Sport setting will be too hard for some buyers. With that, however, comes some welcome road feel.